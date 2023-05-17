Why changing your savings account can earn you 322% more interest

Ok, let’s be honest about our savings - do you know how much interest you are currently earning?

Is your money sitting in a savings account that you haven’t changed for a few years? Or did you move your savings into a one-year fixed-rate bond last year and now it’s ready to be accessed?

If this sounds familiar, then we have some good news - you can now earn a lot more money in interest.

But before we break down exactly how much more money you could get in your savings account, let’s rewind to last year.

In April 2022, the Bank of England’s base rate was 0.75%, with an average interest rate for savings accounts at 2.72% and average instant access rates at 1.35%.

Fast forward to last week, and the Bank of England upped the base rate to 4.5% and the average interest rate for a savings account was 3.31%, with the average for an instant access at 2.42%.

This clearly shows that rates have increased (although maybe not as high as we would like to see - we discussed this in detail a few weeks ago), so there is no reason to leave your hard earned money in a low-interest savings account.