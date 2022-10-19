<Savings
Compare our best instant access savings accounts

Withdraw your money whenever you need with an instant access account

Explore our best instant access savings accounts and find out how you can earn interest on your savings without compromising on access.
Instant access savings accounts
Get the freedom you need to start saving
Author
Salman Haqqi
Editor
James Andrews
Last updated
October 19th 2022

What are instant access savings accounts?

An instant access or easy access savings account is an account that gives you the most access to your money. You can earn interest on your savings, but still dip into it to withdraw your money whenever you need to.

These accounts are useful if you’re saving for an emergency fund, or a short term savings goal such as buying a car or paying for a holiday. However, this flexibility means that interest rates offered on instant access or easy access savings accounts are much lower than those compared to other savings products in the market.

Read more about whether it's worth getting a savings account

What's the difference between instant and easy access?

As the name implies, with an instant access savings account you can withdraw your savings instantly. You can either transfer the money into your current account or withdraw it at a branch. There's no penalty for taking money out.

With easy access savings accounts, while you can withdraw your money easily, it might take a few days to get your money. Sometimes you have to link your easy access account to another account, and withdraw money into that account.

These terms are often used interchangeably so make sure you know what you're getting before you sign up for an account.
How to open an instant access savings account

Before you choose your provider, it’s a good idea to compare the different instant access savings accounts on offer and see which provider is offering the best mix of interest and features.

Once you’ve made an informed choice, all you need to do is fill out an application form with the bank or provider you’ve chosen to open your instant access savings account with.

The best instant access savings accounts can be opened with as little as 1p. Typically, most require £1 or more. Some need as much as £10,000.

You’ll also have to meet some basic eligibility criteria and provide some documents as proof of name and address. This includes:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Be a UK resident
  • ID documents - UK driver’s licence or Passport
  • Proof of address - Utility bill with your name and address
Interest earned on savings accounts vs. current accounts
Chart showing how much more interest you can earn with a savings account over 2 years.
Image ViewerImage Viewer

Our best-paying easy access account

We picked this deal by weighing several factors such as the interest rate, term, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and others for this product.

Editor’s pick
RCI Bank Freedom Savings Account

A simple, no-frills easy access account. Pay-in from £100 up to £250,000 with unlimited payments and withdrawals. There's also no worrying about penalties, tiered rates, fees or bonus/notice periods.

A simple, no-frills easy access account. Pay-in from £100 up to £250,000 with unlimited payments and withdrawals. There's also no worrying about penalties, tiered rates, fees or bonus/notice periods.

fscs-logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £85,000 you have saved with a registered bank or building society (or first £170,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

Pros and cons of instant access savings accounts

Pros
Withdraw your money whenever you like
No penalties for withdrawing cash
Open an account with as little as £1
Deposit money whenever you can
Cons
Lowest interest rates compared to other savings accounts
Some easy access accounts take a few days to process withdrawals
Your money could lose value if the interest rate is below the inflation rate

Instant access savings account FAQs

Can I get monthly interest with an instant access account?

Possibly. While the majority of instant access savings account only offer interest paid out annually, there may be some that offer to pay out interest on a monthly basis.

How much can I save in an instant access account?

Usually as much as you want, but some accounts restrict how much you can save. This guide explains how to manage each type of account.

Can I manage my instant access savings account online?

Not always, so make sure you check before you open the account.

Is my money safe in an instant access savings account?

Most banks are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution.

Instant access savings accounts jargon buster

AER

The Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) tells you how much interest you will actually get paid until the end of the term of your chosen savings account.

FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulates the financial services industry to ensure firms stick to the rules and consumers do not fall victim to scams or get tied into unfair contracts.

Fixed rate

The interest rate on your savings account remains the same for a set period of time.


Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)

The FSCS is a government-backed program that protects your money and compensates you if your bank, building society or savings provide were to fail.

It covers up to £85,000 - or £170,000 for joint accounts - of savings you hold in each official UK financial institution. There are a number of banking groups in the UK, but If you have less than £85,000 with any of them, all of your savings will be returned to you in the event of a bank or building society collapse.


Gross Interest

This is interest paid on a savings account without any deduction of income tax.

Maturity

When your account reaches maturity, it means that the fixed term has come to and end. For example, if you have a 5 year fixed rate bond, your account matures on the day the 5 year fixed term ends.

Variable rate

A variable rate of interest on your savings account means that it may go up or down during the term of your account.

About the author

Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

