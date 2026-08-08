An easy access savings account is one of the most flexible and low-risk places to save money. That’s because it allows you to withdraw cash you save without facing any penalties.

You’ll still earn interest on your savings, though usually on a variable rate meaning the amount of interest you earn can change at any time.

E asy access doesn't always mean instant or unlimited access though. It's important to check the terms and conditions before applying so you understand any restrictions.

Is it right for me?

This type of savings account is useful if you’re saving for an emergency fund or a short-term savings goal - such as buying a new home appliance or paying for a holiday.

Just remember that the flexibility offered by easy access savings accounts may mean the interest rates are lower than on other types of savings products - so it's worth looking around.