An instant access or easy access savings account is an account that gives you the most access to your money. You can earn interest on your savings, but still dip into it to withdraw your money whenever you need to.

These accounts are useful if you’re saving for an emergency fund, or a short term savings goal such as buying a car or paying for a holiday. However, this flexibility means that interest rates offered on instant access or easy access savings accounts are much lower than those compared to other savings products in the market.

