|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£10.00
|2.96%
|4.51%
|3%
|4.55%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Initial Deposit
|£20,000
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£10
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1.00
|2.23%
|4.41%
|2.25%
|4.5%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Initial Deposit
|£3,000,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1.00
|0.9%
|4.31%
|0.9%
|4.31%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Initial Deposit
|£2,000,000
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Save money while enjoying instant access to your cash whenever you need it
Earn a variable interest rate that can change over time
Ideal for short-term savings goals - keeping your money flexible and protected up to £120,000 by the FSCS
Choose an account with a top rate - but check if it includes a temporary bonus. If it does, check if you're still happy with the account when the introductory bonus ends.
Pick an account that lets you withdraw money anytime without limits or penalties. Most easy access accounts should allow this, but it's always worth checking the small print or with the provider directly.
Some accounts may require an initial deposit, so look out for an account with a low (or no) minimum deposit to get started easily.
Go for an account that’s easy to manage, comes with a simple app or interface, has a helpful customer service option and sets clear terms with no hidden conditions.
“Easy access accounts still have competitive interest rates and they are more flexible than a fixed rate account, as you can access the money when it suits you. It's important to consider your savings goal as this will determine when you'll need access to the money.”
Not all easy access accounts work the same, so before you open an account be sure to check the details so you know exactly what you're getting.
Here are a few things to bear in mind:
Intro rates that can drop - Some accounts offer a higher rate at the start as a bonus or introductory offer - then reduce it after a set time
Limits on withdrawals - You may be able to take money out, but too many withdrawals could lower your rate over time
Minimum balance rules - You might need to keep a certain amount in the account to earn and keep the advertised rate
Who can apply - Some accounts or rates are only for new customers or existing customers - check who it's for with the provider if you're unsure
How interest is paid - Check if interest is paid monthly or yearly, this can impact the value of your savings if you're expecting it one way or the other
How you manage the account - Some are app-only or online only, which may not suit everyone
Protection for your money - your savings are usually protected up to £120,000 under the FSCS in the event the provider fails
An easy access savings account is one of the most flexible and low-risk places to save money. That’s because it allows you to withdraw cash you save without facing any penalties.
You’ll still earn interest on your savings, though usually on a variable rate meaning the amount of interest you earn can change at any time.
Easy access doesn't always mean instant or unlimited access though. It's important to check the terms and conditions before applying so you understand any restrictions.
This type of savings account is useful if you’re saving for an emergency fund or a short-term savings goal - such as buying a new home appliance or paying for a holiday.
Just remember that the flexibility offered by easy access savings accounts may mean the interest rates are lower than on other types of savings products - so it's worth looking around.
Interest rates on easy access accounts have a variable rate, which means they can go up or down. The rate depends on different factors including the Bank of England's base rate (BBR) - which is currently set at 3.75% - and introductory bonus rates. Here are some other interest rate and payment influences:
Account type - Some easy access accounts are tracker accounts. This means the interest rate changes in line with the base rate - if it goes down, so does the interest rate. But if the base rate increases, you'll benefit from more interest on your savings.
Bonus interest - Some providers also offer bonus rates, which normally work for an introductory set period. For example, a bank might offer 4% AER for the first year and then drop to 2% AER after that. Remember to check when the bonus expires so you aren't caught out.
Savings goals - You may find that some accounts offer different interest rates depending on how much you want to save. This means you might get a higher interest rate for a bigger deposit.
Interest payment - The interest may be paid at different times depending on the account, with some providers paying it monthly or annually. Check the terms and conditions to understand exactly how your specific easy access savings account works.
Opening a savings account is usually quite straightforward. Here's how to do it:
1. Make sure you're eligible: Each provider has their own eligibility criteria, but to open a savings account for yourself, you usually need to be:
16 or older
a UK resident
2. Fill out an application form - you do this with the bank or provider. Typically, you can do it online, but you may also be able to open an account in a bank branch or by phone.
3. Provide proof of ID and address documents - Usually, a driver's licence and utility bill should suffice. Just make sure the utility bill has your current address.
4. Make the minimum deposit. Typically, most require £1 or more - but some may have no minimum deposit.
How interest rates on savings accounts compare to the inflation rate.
The average rates have been calculated by taking the rates from the whole market on 31 July 2026. Source: Moneyfacts average savings rate and Bank of England data. Updated August 2026.
Easy access cash ISAs are just like easy access savings accounts, but all the interest you make is free from income tax. This tax break is less attractive to many since the introduction of the personal savings allowance, which means basic rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in interest a year without paying tax and should generally only consider an easy access ISA if it’s offering a better rate than a traditional savings account. However, higher rate payers only get a £500 savings interest allowance, while additional rate payers don’t get any allowance at all.
If you know you won’t need your money for a while, you may want to consider a fixed rate savings account. These lock your money away for a set period, typically between one and five years. In return, you may benefit from a higher interest rate than you can get with an instant access account. However, if you need to access your cash early, you’ll usually face interest penalties and/or exit fees.
With a regular saver account, you promise to save a certain amount of cash for a period of time, say between £25 and £250 every month for the next year. Making this commitment generally allows you to access better interest rates than with an easy access account and is also a good way to get into a regular saving habit. Withdrawals are not allowed with some accounts. However, other accounts will let you make one or more cash withdrawal per year, so check for this if you think you might need to access your savings.
These accounts allow you to make withdrawals but only after giving notice. The amount of notice you have to give will be pre-agreed and could be anything from seven to 180 days or more. So, think carefully about whether you might need your money in an emergency, and how quickly you might need to access it if so. The longer the money is locked away, the better the interest rate you’re likely to receive.
As the name implies, with an instant access savings account you can withdraw your savings instantly. You can either transfer the money into your current account or withdraw it at a branch. There's no penalty for taking money out.
With easy access savings accounts, while you can withdraw your money easily, it might still take a few days to get your money. Sometimes you have to link your easy access account to another account into which your withdrawals will be paid.
Currently, our best interest rate for an easy access account is 4.55% as of Aug 8 2026.
Yes, while the majority of easy access savings accounts only offer interest paid out annually, many pay out monthly interest instead.
You can earn up to a set amount of interest each year tax-free, depending on your income. This is called your Personal Savings Allowance (PSA). If you earn more than your allowance, you’ll need to pay tax on the extra.
Basic rate (20%) taxpayers can earn £1,000 in interest tax-free
Higher rate (40%) taxpayers can earn £500 in interest tax-free
Additional rate (45%) taxpayers don't receive a PSA
Your bank usually pays interest without taking tax off, so it’s your responsibility to check if you owe anything.
Most banks are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £120,000 in a single institution.
Some instant access accounts come with an introductory bonus that lasts for a set period. Choosing an account with a bonus can therefore increase your interest payments in the short term. However, when the bonus period ends, you will probably have to switch to another account to keep earning one of the best instant access savings account rates.
How much you should keep depends on your situation - but remember it's common to use an easy access savings account for short-term needs.
Aim to set aside enough to cover your emergency fund - usually 3 to 6 months of essential spending - to give you a safety net if something unexpected happens.
You can also use this type of account for money you plan to spend soon, like holidays or big purchases, because you can access it quickly.
Investments (capital at risk):
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