An instant access or easy access savings account is an account that gives you the most access to your money. You can earn interest on your savings, but still dip into it to withdraw your money whenever you need to.
These accounts are useful if you’re saving for an emergency fund, or a short term savings goal such as buying a car or paying for a holiday. However, this flexibility means that interest rates offered on instant access or easy access savings accounts are much lower than those compared to other savings products in the market.
As the name implies, with an instant access savings account you can withdraw your savings instantly. You can either transfer the money into your current account or withdraw it at a branch. There's no penalty for taking money out.
With easy access savings accounts, while you can withdraw your money easily, it might take a few days to get your money. Sometimes you have to link your easy access account to another account, and withdraw money into that account.
Before you choose your provider, it’s a good idea to compare the different instant access savings accounts on offer and see which provider is offering the best mix of interest and features.
Once you’ve made an informed choice, all you need to do is fill out an application form with the bank or provider you’ve chosen to open your instant access savings account with.
The best instant access savings accounts can be opened with as little as 1p. Typically, most require £1 or more. Some need as much as £10,000.
You’ll also have to meet some basic eligibility criteria and provide some documents as proof of name and address. This includes:
A simple, no-frills easy access account. Pay-in from £100 up to £250,000 with unlimited payments and withdrawals. There's also no worrying about penalties, tiered rates, fees or bonus/notice periods.”
Representative example: No notice, penalty, or charge applies.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2%
|2%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2%
|2%
Possibly. While the majority of instant access savings account only offer interest paid out annually, there may be some that offer to pay out interest on a monthly basis.
Usually as much as you want, but some accounts restrict how much you can save. This guide explains how to manage each type of account.
Not always, so make sure you check before you open the account.
Most banks are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution.
The Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) tells you how much interest you will actually get paid until the end of the term of your chosen savings account.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulates the financial services industry to ensure firms stick to the rules and consumers do not fall victim to scams or get tied into unfair contracts.
The interest rate on your savings account remains the same for a set period of time.
The FSCS is a government-backed program that protects your money and compensates you if your bank, building society or savings provide were to fail.
It covers up to £85,000 - or £170,000 for joint accounts - of savings you hold in each official UK financial institution. There are a number of banking groups in the UK, but If you have less than £85,000 with any of them, all of your savings will be returned to you in the event of a bank or building society collapse.
This is interest paid on a savings account without any deduction of income tax.
When your account reaches maturity, it means that the fixed term has come to and end. For example, if you have a 5 year fixed rate bond, your account matures on the day the 5 year fixed term ends.
A variable rate of interest on your savings account means that it may go up or down during the term of your account.