Smartphone apps that can help you save money

When it comes to getting on top of your finances or saving money, budgeting is the name of the game.

A budget creates a spending plan for your money so that you always have the cash for your financial commitments, plus whatever else is important to you. It also means you can put away some savings for the future.

What are the different methods of budgeting?

There are several budgeting philosophies to choose from. All of them have their pros and cons. Pick the one that suits you, and most importantly, the one you can stick to.

The 50-20-30 method

This is a method of budgeting where you divide your spending into three simple categories.

50% on needs : This consists of your fixed expenses that you couldn’t live without. This includes your mortgage, rent, utilities, food, transportation, etc.

20% on saving: This is made up of whatever money you want to save whether it’s for retirement or an emergency fund. You can also use this money for paying off debt.

30% on wants: This is for anything else that you plan to spend money on. Whether it’s a new pair of shoes, dining out or a holiday abroad.

The zero-based budget

This is a budgeting method where you have a plan for every pound that you spend so that, theoretically, the amount of money you have left over equals to zero.

However, this doesn’t mean that you’re spending all of your money because the plan includes any savings you intend to put away or any money you use to pay off debt.

The envelope budget

This is a popular method of budgeting where you allocate certain amounts of money for different kinds of expenses every month.

Historically, people have used actual envelopes of cash labelled with their intended purpose. For example, you might have one envelope for food, one for your rent or mortgage, another for bills and another for shopping or dining out.

So when you run out of cash in your food envelope, you can’t spend anymore on food. This is why it’s important to allocate your money realistically so that you don’t run out of money for essentials before the end of the month.

The idea is to allocate money such that it covers all your necessary bills and discretionary spending, with any remaining money going towards your savings.

Of course a lot has changed in recent years, and envelopes are now being replaced by a number of smartphone apps. These can help you manage your money through creating budgets for you and tracking your spending to make sure you stick to your plan.

What are the best budgeting apps or money-saving apps available?

There are a number of money management apps that you can choose from. Some of them cater to budgeting while others focus on helping you save money by connecting with your bank accounts through Open Banking.