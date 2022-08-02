A prepaid travel card, also known as a 'travel money card', is a debit card that you preload with money and take on holiday. It's a good way to stick to your holiday budget and avoid carrying a lot of cash.

Prepaid travel cards can be used at cashpoints, in shops and restaurants, and almost anywhere else that accepts Mastercard or Visa debit or credit cards.

There are exceptions, one being self-service petrol stations, where you insert your card before filling up. Reports abound of blocked transactions. However, a prepaid travel card is not the same as a credit card for two key reasons: