1
Compare cards
Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
4
Start using your prepaid card
Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Additional Cardholders Minimum Age
|18 years
A prepaid travel card, also known as a travel money card, is a debit card that you preload with money and take on holiday. It's a good way to avoid carrying a lot of cash.
It can be used at cashpoints, in shops and restaurants, or anywhere that accepts MasterCard or Visa debit or credit cards.
A prepaid travel card is not the same as a credit card, for two key reasons:
The pre-loaded limit prevents you from accidentally overspending and getting into debt
You can choose which currency you preload your travel money card with, depending on where you're going, which often means you can secure a better exchange rate
You also get the same benefits as any other prepaid card, such as protection if it is lost, the chance to budget your spending, and an easy application process.
Anyone can get a prepaid travel card. There's no need to have a bank account and no credit checks are required.
Sometimes parents like to get them for their children's holiday money, as it can help teach them about budgets and responsibility. Teenagers can also apply for one themselves.
You can choose from two prepaid travel card options, depending on the extent of your trip abroad.
These prepaid cards for travel let you preload one currency. For example, you might get a prepaid euro card or a prepaid US dollar card, depending on where you're going.
These pre-loaded travel cards can hold several different currencies. If you're visiting several countries, this could offer a better deal on currency conversions and exchange rates.
Once you've found the best type of travel card for your needs, it's time to find the cheapest option. Base your choice on whichever suits you best after comparing the fees for:
buying the card
keeping your account open (paid monthly or annually)
cash machine withdrawals
spending on the card
adding money to the card
The graph to the right shows the difference in card balances when adding £10 to a prepaid card each week for a year. The top line represents transfers with no transaction fee, and the bottom represents a £1.50 fee.
A £1.50 fee might seem small initially, but if you’re saving gradually and regularly it can have a big impact on the amount of money you’re able to spend. Think about how you plan to top up and spend, then select the card that best suits your habits.
When you load money onto your international prepaid card, it’s converted subject to the issuer’s exchange rate.
For example, if your bank account is in pounds sterling and you're adding money to a prepaid euro card, you'll pay the pounds-to-euros exchange rate.
Here's how exchange rates work on prepaid travel cards, and how much it can cost.
|Currency
|Exchange rate
|Spending money from £1,500
|Euros (€)
|1.1
|€1.650
|Euros (€)
|1.2
|€1,800
|US Dollars ($)
|1.3
|$1,950
|US Dollars ($)
|1.4
|$2,100
|US Dollars ($)
|1.5
|$2,250
The exchange rate greatly impacts the amount of local currency you’ll get, and thus how much is available to spend.
Even if you pay for something by credit card, you’re still converting pounds sterling to local currency. With a prepaid travel card that exchanges your money in one lump sum, you are at least aware of the exchange rate beforehand.
This table shows how even a seemingly small shift in the exchange rate can increase or decrease your holiday budget. When applying for a prepaid travel card, look for the best exchange rate possible to maximise your funds.
They're safer than carrying cash or leaving money in your hotel room or flat
Your money's safe if your card is lost or stolen – your provider can cancel it, and you might be able to get it replaced quickly
Budgeting is easier because there’s no credit facility
They can sometimes be the cheapest option
Prepaid cards are accepted in most shops, restaurants and bars around the world
Application fees
Monthly fees
Charges to load money
Fees to withdraw cash
Fees on spending
Fees for not using your card
Prepaid travel cards aren’t always the best option, and there are several other ways to spend money abroad, each with their own pros and cons:
A prepaid credit card for travel works just like a regular credit card, but doesn’t charge big fees for spending abroad
Travel money leads to fewer fees, but it can be risky. You’ll need to budget carefully to ensure your foreign currency lasts the length of your trip and you’re not protected if it’s lost or stolen
Travellers' cheques allow you to carry less cash. They can be bought in the UK and converted into foreign currency once you're abroad
For many, however, prepaid travel cards are the best way to carry local currency when abroad.
Note: travel prepaid cards aren’t credit cards. That means that prepaid cards aren’t covered by the consumer protection law, Section 75, which offers you extra protection for your purchase if something goes wrong, such as faulty goods or lost packages. They're also not protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)¹.
In addition, they can’t be used everywhere (some places may only accept cash, for example), and you can't use one to borrow money.
"Prepaid cards can be a great tool to keep your spending in check, build your credit score or learn how to budget.
"But certain features, especially access to credit, might make a credit card or current account a better option."
Some prepaid travel cards allow you to top up while you're abroad via text, an online site or an app. You may be able to use your debit or credit card to top up, too. You can sometimes do it by phone but be aware of international call charges.
Some prepaid travel cards even allow you to have your salary paid directly onto them, which is a guaranteed way to get a top-up if it's pay day while you're away.
Yes, most prepaid travel cards are chip and PIN. However, some now support contactless, so you may not need a PIN for smaller purchases.
Standard prepaid cards usually charge extra if you use them outside the UK, but the best international travel cards don't charge these fees.
Our comparison covers cards that are free to use outside the UK. If they're not free, the comparison table shows how much each card charges for foreign transactions and cash withdrawals.
When you're researching prepaid cards to use abroad, choose a card with fees that suit how you plan to use it. For example, if you'll be withdrawing cash often while travelling, pick one with no withdrawal fees.
Yes, any prepaid Visa or Mastercard card can be used worldwide. Travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper to use if they hold the currency you want to spend.
All the cards in our comparison can hold a balance in a foreign currency. Some can be preloaded with multiple currencies.
You can apply instantly online and get a decision immediately. It can take up to two weeks before your card arrives in the post.
They can be used to withdraw cash or buy things in the UK or online. However, you may pay fees or even an exchange rate if your card only holds another currency.
This depends on the company that processes the transactions (Visa or Mastercard) and your card provider, who may take a cut too.
Yes, some providers let you send or receive money from abroad by logging into your online account, which works in the same way as internet banking.
Last updated: 23 February 2022