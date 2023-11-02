How the unchanged base rate could impact your savings

This year, interest rates on savings accounts have steadily increased and we’ve seen some of the highest rates for 15 years.

The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate on 14 consecutive occasions heavily influenced these rates - that is until it decided to buck the trend and hold the base rate at 5.25% in September.

This was a surprise for many, as inflation was still high at 6.7% - a far cry from the goal of 2%.

Fast forward to today, and the Bank of England’s monetary committee met again to discuss the base rate. The decision was made to continue to hold the base rate at 5.25%.

We expected this decision as inflation still remains unchanged at 6.7%, but the Bank of England says it should fall to around 5% by the end of 2023. This is predicted due to the fact energy bills should come down and gas prices have reduced. Inflation should then continue to fall in 2024 and the 2% goal could be reached in the first half of 2025.

But what could this mean for savings rates now?