The mechanics of invoice finance are relatively straightforward. When a business issues an invoice to a customer, it typically has to wait for 30, 60, or even 90 days to receive payment. This delayed payment can create cash flow gaps that hinder day-to-day operations and future growth.

Invoice finance bridges this gap by providing immediate access to a significant portion of the invoice's value. Here's how it works:

Invoice creation : Your business delivers goods or services to your customer and issues an invoice, as usual.

Invoice submission : You submit the invoice to an invoice finance provider, also known as a factor.

Advance payment : The factor typically advances you a substantial portion of the invoice's value, often up to 90% within 24 hours.

Debt collection : The factor takes responsibility for collecting the full payment from your customer when the invoice becomes due.

Remaining payment: Once the customer settles the invoice, the factor deducts their fees and transfers the remaining balance to your business.

This process ensures that your business has a predictable and steady cash flow, making it easier to cover operating expenses, invest in growth, and take advantage of new opportunities.