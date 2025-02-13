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What is invoice finance?How does it work?Is it right for my business?How much does it cost?Types of invoice financePros and consAlternatives to invoice financeFAQs
AuthorJoe Phelan
EditorLucinda O'Brien
Last updatedJuly 24th, 2026

What is invoice financing?

Invoice financing is a type of finance that enables businesses to access funds tied up in unpaid invoices. Instead of waiting for customers to pay, you can receive a percentage of the invoice value upfront from a lender, improving cash flow and ensuring steady operations. 

It’s especially beneficial for businesses facing delayed payments or aiming to capitalise on growth opportunities. By bridging cash flow gaps, invoice financing can help cover operating costs, manage expenses, and maintain financial stability.

Invoice financing helps bridge cash flow gaps while you wait for customer payments – just be aware of potential fees and that the finance provider may contact your clients directly.

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Joe Phelan
SME Editor

How does invoice financing work?

When a business issues an invoice to a customer, it typically has to wait for 30, 60, or even up to 90 days to receive payment. This delay can quickly create cash flow gaps that hinder day-to-day operations and may even impact the ability to grow the business.

Invoice finance bridges this gap by providing immediate access to a significant portion of the invoice's value. Here's how it works:

  1. Invoice creation: Your business delivers goods or services to your customer and issues an invoice, as usual.

  2. Invoice submission: You submit that invoice to an invoice finance provider, also known as a factor.

  3. Advance payment: The factor typically advances you a substantial portion of the invoice's value - sometimes up to 90% - within 24 hours.

  4. Debt collection: The factor now takes responsibility for collecting the full payment from your customer when the invoice payment is due.

  5. Remaining payment: Once the customer settles the invoice, the factor deducts their fees and transfers the remaining balance to your business.

Invoice finance ensures your business has a more predictable and steady cash flow. This makes it easier to cover operating expenses, invest in growth, and take advantage of new opportunities without waiting (or chasing) customers for payment.

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Is invoice financing right for my business?

Determining whether invoice finance is suitable for your business depends on various factors:

Cash flow needs

If your business regularly experiences cash flow gaps due to delayed payments from customers, invoice finance can be a useful solution to bridge those shortfalls.

Customer payment terms

If your customers have long payment terms - e.g., 30, 60, or 90 days - invoice finance can provide much-needed liquidity while you wait for payment.

Growth ambitions

If you aim to expand your business, take on larger projects, or invest in new opportunities, invoice finance can provide the necessary capital.

Creditworthiness

Invoice finance is often more accessible than traditional loans, making it suitable for businesses with limited credit history or lower credit scores.

How much does invoice finance cost?

The cost of invoice finance varies by provider, but there are a few things to consider that could increase or reduce the cost include:

  • The size of your business

  • The number of invoices and their value

  • The creditworthiness of your customers

You can usually expect to pay a percentage fee based on the total invoice value and the time it takes for your customer to settle the invoice.

It's a good idea to get quotes from multiple providers and compare their fees to find the most cost-effective option for your business.

Types of invoice finance

In this arrangement, the invoice finance provider (factor) not only advances you the funds but also takes responsibility for collecting payments from your customers or clients. This can free up your time and resources, but it's important to consider how your customers may react to this collection process.

Invoice discounting is a more discreet option. Your business retains control over the collections process, and your customers may not even be aware of the financing arrangement at all. It's a good choice for businesses that want to maintain their customer relationships while freeing up cash flow.

Selective invoice finance allows you to tailor the loan a bit more. You select which invoices you'd like to be handled by the finance provider and you handle the rest as normal. This can be a helpful option if you're worried about how some customers may perceive the collection method.

Pros and cons

Pros

Immediate access to cash from invoices helps you cover operating expenses, seize growth opportunities, and stay financially stable
With factoring, you can offload the hassle of chasing payments to the finance provider
You can better plan and manage your finances with predictable cash flow

Cons

Factoring may affect how customers perceive your business, as they interact with the finance provider for payments
Fees can be higher than other financing options. It's essential to compare costs carefully
May not be suitable or necessary for all businesses, particularly if your business already has a healthy cash flow

Alternatives to invoice finance

A business loan provides a lump sum of money that you repay over time with interest. It’s useful for funding growth, covering one-off expenses like equipment or property, or investing in new opportunities.

Compare business loans

A revolving line of credit provides flexible access to funds when needed, allowing you to borrow and repay as necessary.

Find out more about lines of credit

If you're open to giving up equity, consider seeking investment from angel investors or venture capital firms.

Find out more about alternative funding

Explore government grants or assistance programs available to businesses.

Find out more about grants and government programs

FAQ

Yes, you can use invoice finance as a startup, but eligibility depends on factors like your business’s creditworthiness and invoicing history. Some providers specifically work with new businesses to offer invoice financing solutions.

Whether your customers know you’re using invoice finance depends on the type of financing you choose. With invoice discounting, your customers won’t be aware of the arrangement, while invoice factoring involves the finance provider contacting your customers for payment collection.

Setting up an invoice finance facility typically takes a few weeks, depending on the provider’s requirements and how quickly you can provide your financial records. Some lenders may offer a faster setup if all documentation is in place.

The time it takes to get money from invoice finance depends on whether you're a new or existing customer. New customers may face a longer process as lenders require certain information for setup, while existing customers can typically access funds much faster.

To speed up the process, it's important to respond quickly to information requests and have all necessary documentation ready in advance.

Yes, invoice finance is suitable for seasonal businesses as it helps maintain cash flow during slow periods and ensures they have the funds needed to prepare for peak seasons.

The fees for invoice finance vary depending on the lender, the type of invoice finance you choose, and how long the invoice remains outstanding. Typically, you’ll be charged interest on the advanced funds from the day you receive them until the invoice is settled. It’s important to check with your finance provider for specific fee details to ensure invoice finance is the right option for your business.

Repayment for invoice finance works by having the finance provider collect payment from your customers directly. Once the customer pays, the provider deducts their agreed fees and transfers the remaining balance to your business. If payments are delayed, the provider may handle debt collection on your behalf. Since repayment terms can vary, it’s important to review your contract for specific details on how invoice finance repayment works.

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About the author

Joe Phelan profileJoe Phelan
Joe helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to understand their options and make the right financial decisions at the right time.

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