When a business issues an invoice to a customer, it typically has to wait for 30, 60, or even up to 90 days to receive payment. This delay can quickly create cash flow gaps that hinder day-to-day operations and may even impact the ability to grow the business.

Invoice finance bridges this gap by providing immediate access to a significant portion of the invoice's value. Here's how it works:

Invoice creation: Your business delivers goods or services to your customer and issues an invoice, as usual. Invoice submission: You submit that invoice to an invoice finance provider, also known as a factor. Advance payment: The factor typically advances you a substantial portion of the invoice's value - sometimes up to 90% - within 24 hours. Debt collection: The factor now takes responsibility for collecting the full payment from your customer when the invoice payment is due. Remaining payment: Once the customer settles the invoice, the factor deducts their fees and transfers the remaining balance to your business.

Invoice finance ensures your business has a more predictable and steady cash flow. This makes it easier to cover operating expenses, invest in growth, and take advantage of new opportunities without waiting (or chasing) customers for payment.