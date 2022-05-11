Bonds or Savings account?

What is the best place to save money?

When choosing the best place for your savings, you first need to decide whether you are likely to need the money in a hurry. Different savings accounts allow you to take your money out straight away or require you to give notice before withdrawing or transferring it.

A savings account that you can access straight away is often called an Easy Access Savings account, an Instant Access Savings account, or a No-notice savings account. All this means is that you don’t have to wait before getting hold of your money. You can open a simple savings account with as little as £1 and close it whenever you want.

What is a savings bond UK?

A savings bond is a financial product in which you invest a set sum of money (usually a minimum of £100 but sometimes up to £5,000) in return for a fixed rate of interest over a set number of months or years. If you keep your money in the bond for the specified amount of time, you receive a guaranteed amount of interest. If you withdraw your money or close down your account early, you will lose some or all of the interest you have accrued.

What is the difference between a Bond and a Savings account?