The rise of notice savings accounts and how they can help you earn more

The savings account market has become a very different place in the past 12 months, as we’ve seen rates rising across the board from fixed-term bonds to easy access accounts.

But, there is one savings account that hasn’t received the same attention as the others, even though it has experienced similar growth in interest: the notice savings account.

Notice savings accounts might not make the headlines, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth your attention. In fact, this type of savings account acts as a middle ground between easy access and fixed-rate, so it could work well for many savers.

What is a notice savings account?

In essence, a notice savings account allows you to withdraw money whenever you like, but you have to give the bank an agreed amount of notice or you could face penalties. Notice periods can vary from seven days up to 180 days, and the interest rate will change depending on the account you choose. It’s worth adding that if you choose a higher notice period, that doesn’t necessarily mean the interest rate is higher, so it’s always worth comparing savings accounts to find the best deal. Interest rates also act in a similar way to an easy access account as they are normally variable and not fixed, so the rates could go higher or lower depending on the market.

Due to its notice period, this savings account is great for preventing impulsive purchases, as its terms and conditions can act as a buffer for hasty decisions.

If you are thinking about a notice savings account, ask yourself what you’ll need the money for and when you’ll need to access it. This will then help you to find the best account. For example, if you are saving for a holiday in the summer you’ll know when the remaining balance will need to be paid.