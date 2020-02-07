Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|UK Resident
You could find out instantly if you've been approved for credit when you apply for one of these cards.
without affecting your credit score
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare cards
Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
As the name suggests, instant decision credit cards are ones where the lender will give you an initial 'instant decision' on how likely it is that you'll be accepted for a credit card. These are typically based on soft search credit checks, which don't leave a mark on your credit report.
However, keep in mind that just because these cards are commonly known as instant or easy credit cards, it doesn't mean you are guaranteed to be accepted. Providers will still carry out a hard credit check to assess your eligibility.
Instant decision credit cards usually only take a few minutes to find out whether you have been accepted. This is a lot quicker than standard credit cards, where lenders can take anywhere from a couple of days to a week to make a decision.
You’ll need to apply through the application form, but most providers rarely need longer than a couple of minutes to decide. If a lender needs to look into your finances further, they may refer you for a decision, and will usually let you know if you’re accepted for the credit card within a couple of days instead.
How long does it take to get a credit card?
Many instant credit cards offer a soft credit check, which means that it shouldn’t impact your credit score. You can also use our eligibility checker to get a better understanding of the sorts of cards you might be accepted for.
Once you’ve had an indication from a lender you can go ahead and apply for the credit card - which will involve a hard credit check.
If you are not successful you could apply for a different card. However, it's better to wait at least six months before you apply for credit again. Too many credit applications in a short time can harm your credit record because it can be seen as a sign that you're struggling financially and are desperate for credit.
If your credit card application is declined, it could be worth getting a credit report to see why. Credit scoring is a measure of how credit worthy a lender thinks you are, based on a picture of your current financial circumstances.
Learn more about what to do if your credit application is declined
It will still take around seven to 10 days for your credit card to arrive by post after approval, so make sure you apply at least two weeks before you need to use it.
Although you will not be able to start spending on your card until it arrives, knowing if your application is successful or not can be useful. If you are accepted, you can start planning how you will use the card to manage your finances.
Some credit card providers may need to confirm the application by asking you to sign an agreement and posting it back before they can issue your card. However, many companies now use electronic signing for online applications.
Finding the best instant credit card will depend on your personal and financial circumstances. In the table above, you’ll find a range of quick decision credit cards, that offer a variety of interest free periods and APR interest rates. Use it to find and apply for the type of card you need and find out if you have been approved immediately, whether you need to:
The main advantage is that it saves you from having to wait to find out whether your application will be accepted or not. If you're rejected, you can quickly start taking steps to improve your credit score so that you can be accepted in the future.
While there are instant credit cards available for those with bad credit, these typically offer higher APRs and lower credit limits. If you have bad credit, it might be better to take some time to improve your credit rating before you apply.
Yes, you can apply for a card that offers an instant decision, check your credit record is accurate and complete the application form carefully. Here is how.
You will find out after you apply, but here is how to boost your chances of approval and how to pick a card more likely to accept you.
You will only find out your credit limit after you have applied. Providers confirm it when they accept your application or when they send your card.
Yes, looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
Too many credit cards can hurt your credit record, but having cards for different uses can suit some people. Work out how many is too many here.
Here is how to find a card more likely to accept you even if you have never used one before and what you need to know about using credit cards.
