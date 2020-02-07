<Credit Cards

Compare instant decision credit cards

You could find out instantly if you've been approved for credit when you apply for one of these cards.

  • Find out whether you'll be accepted or not quickly
  • Choose credit cards you’re likely to get
  • Apply in minutes
View deals

Find and compare the cards available to you,

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How this works

Compare instant decision credit cards from leading bank providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

lloyds-bank-10-year-fixed-rate-mortgages
mbna logos
sainsburys-90-day-long-travel-insurance
barclays-bank-100-percent-mortgage
virgin-money-10-year-fixed-rate-mortgage

How to compare instant decision credit cards

1

Compare cards

Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.

2

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

Instant decision credit cards

52 results found, sorted by lowest representative apr. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
Balance transfer
9.94% p.a.variable with no fee
Purchases
9.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
9.9% APR
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5% thereafter. You may be eligible to apply for a second credit card. Conditions apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 9.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 9.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
£20 Cashback on balance transfers £2,500 or more. Ends 7th April 2022.T&C's apply
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (30 Mths)
Balance transfer
0% for 30 months with a 1.5% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
19.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (30 Mths)
Balance transfer fee of 1.5% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 19.95% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 19.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 19.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
M&S Bank Reward Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 12 months with a 2.9% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 12 months
Representative APR (variable)
19.9% APR
M&S Bank Reward Credit Card
Get double M&S points on all M&S shopping for the first 12 months and a bonus points voucher for 500 M&S points worth £5. T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 19.9% p.a. variable with a 2.9% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 19.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 19.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Once the 0% deals end, you will be charged at 20.9% p.a. variable on any outstanding balances. Earn up to 15% cashback through Retailer Offer, a free service through Online and Mobile Banking.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
Balance transfer
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
No balance transfer fee applies to transfers made within the first 3 months. For transfers made after this period, the fee may vary.
Balance Transfer fee of 0% or 1% applies to transfers made within your first three months, depending on your individual circumstances. The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 17 or 13 months instead, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Santander Everyday Long Term Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 31 months with a 2.75% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Santander Everyday Long Term Balance Transfer Credit Card
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 20.9% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 24 months with a 3% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
A 3% fee is applied to balance transfers at application (minimum £3). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period of 24 or 16 months instead depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 22 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 23 months with a 2.9% fee (£5 min.)
Purchases
0% for 23 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
M&S Bank Shopping Plus Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 2.9% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 32 months with a 2.24% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer fee of 2.24% or 3% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 32 or 24 months depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance transfer
0% for 18 months with a 2.99% fee
Purchases
0% for 21 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
MBNA Long Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 32 months with a 2.89% fee
Purchases
21.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
MBNA Long Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance transfer
0% for 32 months with a 2.89% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths)
Balance transfer
0% for 28 months with a 0.99% fee
Purchases
21.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths)
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfer
0% for 32 months with a 2.94% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfer
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfer
0% for 15 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5%.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (21.9%)
Balance transfer
0% for 9 months with a 2% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

What are instant decision credit cards?

As the name suggests, instant decision credit cards are ones where the lender will give you an initial 'instant decision' on how likely it is that you'll be accepted for a credit card. These are typically based on soft search credit checks, which don't leave a mark on your credit report.

However, keep in mind that just because these cards are commonly known as instant or easy credit cards, it doesn't mean you are guaranteed to be accepted. Providers will still carry out a hard credit check to assess your eligibility.

How quick are instant decision credit cards?

Instant decision credit cards usually only take a few minutes to find out whether you have been accepted. This is a lot quicker than standard credit cards, where lenders can take anywhere from a couple of days to a week to make a decision.

You’ll need to apply through the application form, but most providers rarely need longer than a couple of minutes to decide. If a lender needs to look into your finances further, they may refer you for a decision, and will usually let you know if you’re accepted for the credit card within a couple of days instead.

How long does it take to get a credit card?

Will a pre-approved credit card affect my credit rating?

Many instant credit cards offer a soft credit check, which means that it shouldn’t impact your credit score. You can also use our eligibility checker to get a better understanding of the sorts of cards you might be accepted for. 

Once you’ve had an indication from a lender you can go ahead and apply for the credit card - which will involve a hard credit check.

What if you are rejected for an instant decision credit card?

If you are not successful you could apply for a different card. However, it's better to wait at least six months before you apply for credit again. Too many credit applications in a short time can harm your credit record because it can be seen as a sign that you're struggling financially and are desperate for credit.

If your credit card application is declined, it could be worth getting a credit report to see why. Credit scoring is a measure of how credit worthy a lender thinks you are, based on a picture of your current financial circumstances.

Man and woman on sofa looking at tablet

What should I do if my credit application is declined

Learn more about what to do if your credit application is declined

When will you get your card?

It will still take around seven to 10 days for your credit card to arrive by post after approval, so make sure you apply at least two weeks before you need to use it.

Although you will not be able to start spending on your card until it arrives, knowing if your application is successful or not can be useful. If you are accepted, you can start planning how you will use the card to manage your finances.

Some credit card providers may need to confirm the application by asking you to sign an agreement and posting it back before they can issue your card. However, many companies now use electronic signing for online applications. 

How to find the best instant approval credit card for you

Finding the best instant credit card will depend on your personal and financial circumstances. In the table above, you’ll find a range of quick decision credit cards, that offer a variety of interest free periods and APR interest rates. Use it to find and apply for the type of card you need and find out if you have been approved immediately, whether you need to:

What's the benefit of getting an instant decision credit card?

The main advantage is that it saves you from having to wait to find out whether your application will be accepted or not. If you're rejected, you can quickly start taking steps to improve your credit score so that you can be accepted in the future.

Can you get an instant decision credit card with bad credit?

While there are instant credit cards available for those with bad credit, these typically offer higher APRs and lower credit limits. If you have bad credit, it might be better to take some time to improve your credit rating before you apply.

Instant decision FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Explore credit cards guides

See more guides

credit card in a portable credit card reader machine

How to use a credit card for interest free purchases

0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.

More on using a credit card for interest free purchases
A picture of a man holding a credit card next to a laptop and phone

How to get accepted for a credit card

Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

Read More
Visa and Mastercard

What is the difference between Visa and MasterCard?

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.

Read More

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Read More
Black and red scoring gauge

How to improve your credit score

You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.

Read More

How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

Read More

Why compare credit cards with money.co.uk?

Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Credit Card Comparison

First credit cards

Low income credit cards

Interest free credit cards

Visa credit cards

Business credit cards

Credit cards

Purchases credit cards

Travel credit cards

Credit card cash advance

Credit card debt consolidation

MasterCard credit cards

Air miles credit cards

Cashback credit cards

Money transfer credit cards

Reward credit cards


Gold & platinum cards

Instant decision cards

Credit cards for bad credit

Balance transfers credit cards

Credit building credit cards

Our most popular credit cards

Student credit cards


Last updated: 25 March, 2022