Instant decision credit cards

When applying for a credit card online, you’ll often encounter an "instant decision" process. Using eligibility checking tools, like those available through our partners at Experian, can give you quick results , usually within minutes, and even help you get pre-approved for certain credit cards.

Pre-approval significantly reduces the likelihood of rejection, but it doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you apply for a pre-approved offer, the lender will still perform their own checks, including a hard credit inquiry, and your application could still be declined at this stage.