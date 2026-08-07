Instant decision credit cards

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When applying for a credit card online, you’ll often encounter an "instant decision" process. Using eligibility checking tools, like those available through our partners at Experian, can give you quick results, usually within minutes, and even help you get pre-approved for certain credit cards.
Pre-approval significantly reduces the likelihood of rejection, but it doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you apply for a pre-approved offer, the lender will still perform their own checks, including a hard credit inquiry, and your application could still be declined at this stage.
Those with bad credit could consider a bad credit credit card, or a credit builder card. These cards are easier to be accepted for, so you’re more likely to be pre-approved and get a quick decision.
In this case, you can opt for some of the best credit card deals in the market, as you're likely to be pre-approved for most of them. This applies whether you want to earn rewards, get a long 0% interest period for purchases or do an interest free balance transfer.
If you need access to credit urgently, a credit card may not be the best option, because even with an instant decision, it can take up to two weeks to receive the actual card.
In this case, a personal loan may be a better option. With some lenders, you may be able to apply and receive the funds on the same day, assuming your application is accepted.
The fastest credit cards to get are typically those with less stringent eligibility requirements. This means that even individuals with poor credit may have better chances of getting approved for bad credit or credit builder cards.
To find out which cards you're most likely to be approved for, it's best to check your eligibility using tools like those from our partner at Experian. They use a "soft search" credit check, which won't impact your credit score, and provide you with a list of cards that match your approval chances.
If you're looking for a credit card with the best chance of being pre-approved, your most likely option would be cards that have more lenient eligibility requirements.
In most cases, these will be cards that cater to people with lower credit scores or limited credit histories, such as bad credit credit cards, or credit builder cards.
These cards typically have low credit limits and high interest rates. It's always a good idea to use an eligibility tool like those found through our partner at Experian, which will find you any cards you're pre-approved for.
Yes, you can speed things up by applying for a card that offers an instant decision, check your credit record is accurate and complete the application form carefully.
Yes, your credit history matters as looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
You will find out if you've been accepted after you apply, but here’s how to boost your chances of approval and how to pick a card more likely to accept you.
You will be told your credit limit after you have applied. Providers confirm it when they accept your application or when they send your card.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website