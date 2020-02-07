Once you’ve had an indication from a lender you can go ahead and apply for the credit card - which will involve a hard credit check.

Many instant credit cards offer a soft credit check, which means that it shouldn’t impact your credit score. You can also use our eligibility checker to get a better understanding of the sorts of cards you might be accepted for.

You’ll need to apply through the application form, but most providers rarely need longer than a couple of minutes to decide. If a lender needs to look into your finances further, they may refer you for a decision, and will usually let you know if you’re accepted for the credit card within a couple of days instead.

Instant decision credit cards usually only take a few minutes to find out whether you have been accepted. This is a lot quicker than standard credit cards, where lenders can take anywhere from a couple of days to a week to make a decision.

However, keep in mind that just because these cards are commonly known as instant or easy credit cards, it doesn't mean you are guaranteed to be accepted. Providers will still carry out a hard credit check to assess your eligibility.

As the name suggests, instant decision credit cards are ones where the lender will give you an initial 'instant decision' on how likely it is that you'll be accepted for a credit card. These are typically based on soft search credit checks, which don't leave a mark on your credit report.

If your credit card application is declined, it could be worth getting a credit report to see why. Credit scoring is a measure of how credit worthy a lender thinks you are, based on a picture of your current financial circumstances.

If you are not successful you could apply for a different card. However, it's better to wait at least six months before you apply for credit again. Too many credit applications in a short time can harm your credit record because it can be seen as a sign that you're struggling financially and are desperate for credit.

When will you get your card?

It will still take around seven to 10 days for your credit card to arrive by post after approval, so make sure you apply at least two weeks before you need to use it.

Although you will not be able to start spending on your card until it arrives, knowing if your application is successful or not can be useful. If you are accepted, you can start planning how you will use the card to manage your finances.

Some credit card providers may need to confirm the application by asking you to sign an agreement and posting it back before they can issue your card. However, many companies now use electronic signing for online applications.

How to find the best instant approval credit card for you

Finding the best instant credit card will depend on your personal and financial circumstances. In the table above, you’ll find a range of quick decision credit cards, that offer a variety of interest free periods and APR interest rates. Use it to find and apply for the type of card you need and find out if you have been approved immediately, whether you need to:

What's the benefit of getting an instant decision credit card?

The main advantage is that it saves you from having to wait to find out whether your application will be accepted or not. If you're rejected, you can quickly start taking steps to improve your credit score so that you can be accepted in the future.

Can you get an instant decision credit card with bad credit?

While there are instant credit cards available for those with bad credit, these typically offer higher APRs and lower credit limits. If you have bad credit, it might be better to take some time to improve your credit rating before you apply.