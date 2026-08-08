Compare air miles credit cards

An air miles credit card enables you to earn reward points that you can exchange for discounted or free plane tickets with certain airlines. You might also be able to trade your points in for upgrades to business or even first class.

You get points by spending money on the card, with more points available for spending on specific things or within a certain time frame. Some cards might even offer companion flights if you’ve spent a certain amount in a year so that you can take someone else with you.

However, some air miles credit cards come with high annual fees, and points can expire if you don't use them quickly enough. Interest rates can also be high, so it’s essential to pay off your balance in full each month. Plus, you still need to pay taxes and charges when buying your plane ticket. Always check the terms and conditions carefully to know what you’re signing up for.

Although some air miles credit cards may be affiliated with several airlines, many are linked to a single airline's rewards scheme. For example, Virgin Money offers Virgin Points for spending on its Virgin Atlantic credit card, and British Airways offers Avios points that can be used on its flights.

The good news is that airlines are frequently part of points-sharing alliances, so Avios can be used on any of the oneworld Alliance airlines - including Iberia, Qantas and American Airlines.

You can also find cards where points can be switched for an entirely unrelated rewards scheme. For example, Avios can be converted into Nectar points and used at Sainsbury's stores.