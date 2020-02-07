Compare air miles credit cards

Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
Take to the skies for less by spending on an air miles credit card. Our airline credit cards allow you to earn airline points as you shop, which can be redeemed against flights, upgrades and other travel perks.
without affecting your credit score
Before choosing and air miles credit consider these questions?
Do you want to travel to a specific destination?
What are the bonuses and perks?
Do you want to stick to a specific airline?
Will you spend enough to earn the miles you want?
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
An air miles credit card is designed to reward your spending by giving you airline points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.
You can then exchange the points for discounts on the price of your flights or upgrades. Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.
This guide to finding an air miles credit card explains how they work in more detail and gives information on who you can get flights with. Find out how to get air miles, what you can use them for and what charges they come with.
If you’re looking to travel regularly, consistently spend on your credit card, and pay it off in full each month, then an air miles credit card might be a good option for you.
However, if you’re not sure you’ll be able to pay off what you borrow each month or need a credit card to withdraw cash, a 0% interest credit card or a credit building credit card could be a better option.
Often when withdrawing cash from an air miles credit card, you will be charged a fee and interest, even if you pay it off in full. With that all being said, it’s also worth considering that with international travel still restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many airlines struggling as a result, a rewards or cashback credit card could be a safer way to earn perks as you shop.
Generally, an air miles credit card is best used for normal spending – such as your supermarket shopping and fuel – rather than for indulgent purchases you’ll need to pay off over several months. You should set up a direct debit which you pay in full each month. This way, you’ll never get into debt but your air miles should add up quickly.
It’s also worth remembering that you’ll always have to pay for your taxes and charges on top of the flight price, and these can’t be paid for with air miles.
Credit cards are held and paid off by one person, but adding a supplementary card holder gives them a card in their name that will earn you air miles.
Each air miles scheme lets you travel with different airlines; this guide explains which airlines each scheme works with.
Yes, some cards come without an annual fee, but cards that charge a fee can earn you more points if you spend enough on them.
No, air miles cards are not the same as cards that offer points for buying flights. Air miles cards give you points whatever you buy with them.
It varies, but flying from Heathrow to New York could cost 13,000 Avios air miles points (typically a £13,000 spend on some cards).
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
See which cards you are most likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score
Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.Read More
Knowing how to manage your credit card can help you get the most out of it and save money. This is how to make using your new card hassle free.Read More
You could earn free flights just by spending on an air miles credit card. Here is how they work and how to pick the right card.Read More
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
Business credit cards
Credit cards for bad credit
Best credit card to build credit
Balance transfer credit cards
0% interest credit cards
Student credit cards
Below is a list of products you may be interested in:
Our best cashback credit cards
Our best platinum credit cards
Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 10 March, 2022