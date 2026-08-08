Compare air miles credit cards

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An air miles credit card enables you to earn reward points that you can exchange for discounted or free plane tickets with certain airlines. You might also be able to trade your points in for upgrades to business or even first class.
You get points by spending money on the card, with more points available for spending on specific things or within a certain time frame. Some cards might even offer companion flights if you’ve spent a certain amount in a year so that you can take someone else with you.
However, some air miles credit cards come with high annual fees, and points can expire if you don't use them quickly enough. Interest rates can also be high, so it’s essential to pay off your balance in full each month. Plus, you still need to pay taxes and charges when buying your plane ticket. Always check the terms and conditions carefully to know what you’re signing up for.
Although some air miles credit cards may be affiliated with several airlines, many are linked to a single airline's rewards scheme. For example, Virgin Money offers Virgin Points for spending on its Virgin Atlantic credit card, and British Airways offers Avios points that can be used on its flights.
The good news is that airlines are frequently part of points-sharing alliances, so Avios can be used on any of the oneworld Alliance airlines - including Iberia, Qantas and American Airlines.
You can also find cards where points can be switched for an entirely unrelated rewards scheme. For example, Avios can be converted into Nectar points and used at Sainsbury's stores.
Air miles credit cards offer you a little something back for spending on them, but they are far from the only rewards cards out there.
But what they do offer is a very tangible carrot: If you get this many points, you'll get a free flight.
For people who enjoy travel, that's something that's highly attractive.
However you need to be careful.
While some cards are free to use, the cards with the most rewards generally come with a fee.
Be very sure the benefits you'll get outweigh this fee.
The second thing to point out is that these cards work best for people who already spend a lot of money on their cards.
Generally, you'll need to spend at least £10,000 a year on your card to get a decent flight or upgrade voucher out of it.
With a fee-free deal, that won't cost you a penny more than spending on a debit card - as long as you make sure you pay off your balance in full each month.
Whenever you spend on your card, you’ll earn reward points that you can exchange for discounted or free plane tickets with certain airlines.
Some air miles credit cards let you redeem your points for upgrades to business or first class.
You might qualify for access to airport lounges which can offer complimentary food and drink, plus other facilities such as fast WiFi, showers and business centres.
A number of air miles credit cards will offer bonus points if you spend a certain amount within a set time.
If you spend a set amount on your card within a year, you might be offered a free companion voucher, enabling you to take someone with you on your flight.
Some air miles credit cards let you board the plane earlier if you have the required number of points.
Certain cards offer bonus cash that can be put toward meals at participating restaurants.
There are several factors to consider when selecting an air miles credit card. Follow the steps below to help:
Air miles credit cards are generally tied to specific airlines or groups of airlines.
It’s important to consider which airline you are most likely to fly with before you choose your card so you don’t collect points you won’t use.
Using our eligibility checker will help you compare cards more easily as it will only show you offers for which you're likely to be accepted.
Look at what's on offer for your preferred airlines, but be sure to balance the potential rewards with any fees the card might charge.
You can start earning rewards by spending on the card as soon as it arrives.
Just make sure you set up a Direct Debit to clear the balance in full each month as soon as you take the card out. That way, you won’t be hit with interest charges or late payment fees.
If you own an air miles credit card, you’ll want to earn as many points as possible to make the most of the rewards on offer. You can increase your air miles by following the tips below:
Provided you can afford to repay your balance in full each month, use your credit card for as much of your everyday spending as you can. This includes grocery shopping, buying petrol, and paying for days out. However, resist the temptation to spend more than you would do normally.
You could also use your credit card for business expenses, such as travel costs, and then claim back these costs from your company. However, you’ll need to check if your company permits this.
Add another cardholder to your credit card account so they can earn you additional points when they spend on their card. Just remember that it will still be your responsibility to repay the balance.
Keep an eye out for special promotions that enable you to earn extra points. This might include spending at certain retailers or within a certain time frame, for example.
A travel credit card is designed to reduce costs for frequent travellers and holidaymakers. Unlike standard cards, these typically charge no foreign transaction fees when you spend abroad. This saves you from paying extra charges on every transaction, allowing your holiday money to go further.
As well as loyalty points and air miles, some credit cards also pay you a percentage of your purchases back as cash. Think of it as a permanent sale where you can get around 0.5% or more off purchases. The money is generally returned to you as a credit on your account once a year.
Tesco, M&S and John Lewis & Partners, which includes Waitrose, all offer customers extra rewards for spending on their linked credit cards. With Tesco, for instance, you can pick up Clubcard points when spending outside the supermarket and even more points than usual if you shop at its stores or on its website or app.
A 0% purchase card allows you to make purchases without paying interest for a fixed introductory period. This is designed to help you buy big-ticket items now and spread the cost over several months. As long as you clear the full balance before the 0% deal expires, you won't pay any interest.
Our eligibility checker matches you with the air miles credit cards you're likely to get based on your needs and circumstances.
It uses a “soft search” credit check that's only visible to you on your credit report, so it won't affect any other applications you make.
This significantly reduces the chances of rejected applications as you only apply for the cards you're most likely to get.
British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines are just some of the airlines that offer air miles reward schemes.
Yes, you can use an air miles card abroad, but many will charge foreign transaction fees, making it more expensive than using a card designed for spending overseas.
If you pay off your balance in full each month, it's perfectly possible to find an air miles credit card that’s free to use. However, some cards come with monthly or annual fees. Check the terms and conditions carefully to ensure you don't accidentally sign up for one that costs you more than you get from it in rewards.
It varies, but flying to Europe could cost from £1 plus 10,000 Avios air miles points (typically a £10,000 spend on some cards).
No, air miles cards are not quite the same as frequent flyer cards. Frequent flyer credit cards offer loyalty points for buying flights with a particular airline, whereas air miles cards give you points no matter what you buy with them.
Yes, some cards come without an annual fee, but cards that charge a fee can earn you more points if you spend enough on them. Weigh up whether you think it’s worth paying the fee before making your decision.
Credit cards are held and paid off by one person, but adding a supplementary card holder gives them a card in their name that will earn you air miles.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
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