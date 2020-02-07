Compare air miles credit cards

What is an air miles credit card?

An air miles credit card is designed to reward your spending by giving you airline points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.

You can then exchange the points for discounts on the price of your flights or upgrades. Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.

This guide to finding an air miles credit card explains how they work in more detail and gives information on who you can get flights with. Find out how to get air miles, what you can use them for and what charges they come with.

Are air miles credit cards worth it?

If you’re looking to travel regularly, consistently spend on your credit card, and pay it off in full each month, then an air miles credit card might be a good option for you.

However, if you’re not sure you’ll be able to pay off what you borrow each month or need a credit card to withdraw cash, a 0% interest credit card or a credit building credit card could be a better option.

Often when withdrawing cash from an air miles credit card, you will be charged a fee and interest, even if you pay it off in full. With that all being said, it’s also worth considering that with international travel still restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many airlines struggling as a result, a rewards or cashback credit card could be a safer way to earn perks as you shop.

Is there anything else I should know before getting an air miles credit card?

Generally, an air miles credit card is best used for normal spending – such as your supermarket shopping and fuel – rather than for indulgent purchases you’ll need to pay off over several months. You should set up a direct debit which you pay in full each month. This way, you’ll never get into debt but your air miles should add up quickly.

It’s also worth remembering that you’ll always have to pay for your taxes and charges on top of the flight price, and these can’t be paid for with air miles.