<Credit Cards

Compare air miles credit cards

Take to the skies for less by spending on an air miles credit card. Our airline credit cards allow you to earn airline points as you shop, which can be redeemed against flights, upgrades and other travel perks.

  • Use our free card finder tool
  • Find cards that earn you air miles on your spending
  • Apply in minutes
View deals

Find and compare the cards available to you,

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How this works

How to choose the best air miles credit card for you

Before choosing and air miles credit consider these questions?

  • Do you want to travel to a specific destination?

  • What are the bonuses and perks?

  • Do you want to stick to a specific airline?

  • Will you spend enough to earn the miles you want?

Air miles credit card deals

2 results found, sorted by longest purchase period. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card
Air miles scheme
Virgin Points
Purchases
22.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
22.9% APR
Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card
Air miles scheme
Virgin Points
Purchases
22.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£160
Representative APR (variable)
63.9% APR
Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 63.9% (variable).£160 annual fee.
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

What is an air miles credit card?

An air miles credit card is designed to reward your spending by giving you airline points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.

You can then exchange the points for discounts on the price of your flights or upgrades. Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.

This guide to finding an air miles credit card explains how they work in more detail and gives information on who you can get flights with. Find out how to get air miles, what you can use them for and what charges they come with.

Are air miles credit cards worth it?

If you’re looking to travel regularly, consistently spend on your credit card, and pay it off in full each month, then an air miles credit card might be a good option for you.

However, if you’re not sure you’ll be able to pay off what you borrow each month or need a credit card to withdraw cash, a 0% interest credit card or a credit building credit card could be a better option. 

Often when withdrawing cash from an air miles credit card, you will be charged a fee and interest, even if you pay it off in full. With that all being said, it’s also worth considering that with international travel still restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many airlines struggling as a result, a rewards or cashback credit card could be a safer way to earn perks as you shop. 

Is there anything else I should know before getting an air miles credit card?

Generally, an air miles credit card is best used for normal spending – such as your supermarket shopping and fuel – rather than for indulgent purchases you’ll need to pay off over several months. You should set up a direct debit which you pay in full each month. This way, you’ll never get into debt but your air miles should add up quickly.

It’s also worth remembering that you’ll always have to pay for your taxes and charges on top of the flight price, and these can’t be paid for with air miles.

Air miles credit cards FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Find the cards most likely to say yes

See which cards you are most likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score

Find a card

Explore credit cards guides

See more guides

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Read More
managing credit card using laptop and mobile phone

How to manage your credit card

Knowing how to manage your credit card can help you get the most out of it and save money. This is how to make using your new card hassle free.

Read More
air miles credit cards

What is an air miles credit card?

You could earn free flights just by spending on an air miles credit card. Here is how they work and how to pick the right card.

Read More

Why compare credit cards with money.co.uk?

Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: 10 March, 2022