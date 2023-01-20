A savings account is offered through a bank or building society and allows you to put money away to earn a return through interest. While the interest you earn on many savings accounts can be relatively modest, they still provide a safe and reliable place to keep your money.
They’re especially useful if you’re looking to build an emergency fund, or for short-term savings goals like buying a car or paying for a holiday.
A savings account allows you to store your money with a bank, building society, or online provider while earning interest on the balance.
While the core concept is simple, accounts vary based on:
Interest rates: These can be fixed (guaranteed for a set term) or variable (can go up and down based on the market and Bank of England base rate).
Access rules: Some accounts offer easy access, while others lock your money away for months or years in exchange for a higher rate.
Requirements: Always check for minimum deposit amounts or monthly fee requirements before applying.
Most UK savers benefit from the Personal Savings Allowance (PSA), which allows you to earn interest tax-free:
Basic-rate taxpayers: Up to £1,000 per year
Higher-rate taxpayers: Up to £500 per year
While the starting rate for the PSA will remain unchanged, income tax for savings income is set to increase by 2% for 2027 onwards - taking it to 22% for the savings basic rate, 42% for the savings higher rate and 47% for the savings additional rate.
If you expect to exceed these limits, a cash ISA is a powerful alternative - allowing you to save up to £20,000 per year entirely tax-free.
For an emergency fund, you need an account that lets you access your money whenever you need to. Instant or easy access accounts let you deposit or withdraw cash as you see fit. There may be a short delay of a day or two to complete withdrawals with easy access accounts, but otherwise they are the same as instant access accounts. Be aware that some banks may ask for 24 hours notice for withdrawing amounts above £1,000.
If you're looking to save money regularly, but don't have a specific goal in mind, a cash ISA lets you add up to £20,000 a year to your nest egg. The better news is that any interest you earn with these is also protected from tax.
If you're looking to buy a car or pay for a future holiday, you'll likely want an account that allows you to put away money that you can't access unless you absolutely need to. In this case, notice savings accounts may have you covered.
These accounts do allow access to funds saved, although you may have to wait for 30 days to up to 120 days to make a withdrawal. However, you typically get higher interest rates on notice accounts compared to easy-access accounts.
The go-to option if you’re serious about earning interest on your savings, but won't need the money for a while, is a fixed-rate bond. These typically pay the best interest rate available, but you have to commit to locking your money away for a set period. The longer the term of the bond, the higher rate you'll get.
“The Bank of England's base rate is currently 3.75%, the lowest it's been in almost two years. However, there are still some savings accounts offering interest above the base rate. To get the best deal, compare your current rate with the rest of the market.”
An illustration of how savings rates have changed in relation to the Bank of England base rate since 2022. The average rates have been calculated by taking the rates from the whole of market at the time of the base rate change. Source: Defaqto and Bank of England data.
An instant access cash ISA is worth exploring if you're looking for flexibility and want to avoid paying tax on the interest you're earning.
An easy access savings account means you can withdraw and deposit money quickly and easily.
This savings account requires you to give notice before withdrawing money, but it can come with a competitive interest rate.
“RCI Bank's notice account offers savings in support of a good cause, as all deposits will be used to fund pure electric vehicles and charging. With 14 days notice, this account also offers gives a slightly better rate than you'd get with an instant access. So if you know you won't need to withdraw money right away, and you're keen on ethical investing, this is a good option.”
A fixed rate bond offers guaranteed interest for a specific period, but you won't be able to withdraw until the term ends.
It's important to look at the key features of each savings account to find the one that suits you.
Savings rates are still relatively strong, but they can change quickly. As of August 2026, the Bank of England base rate continues to sit at 3.75%. This rate continues to shape what banks offer savers.
Interest rates rose quickly over the past couple of years, largely down to global events that influence inflation and financial decision making.
More recently, rates have started to level off - but offers available on the market remain competitive. That means it's important to shop around and look out for any rates that are available as providers adjust their offers to changing circumstances.
With an everchanging outlook, it's sensible to save in a way that feels comfortable and aligns with your goals:
Fixed rates give you certainty if you want to lock in today’s best deals
Variable rates may improve if interest rates rise again, but they can also fall
Easy access accounts offer flexibility - but often pay slightly less interest
If you want a guaranteed return it might be a good idea to lock in a fixed rate. If you're happy to stay flexible, you may benefit if the interest rates rise again - but that's not guaranteed.
Whatever you choose to do, it's a good idea to review your savings regularly so you don’t miss better deals
In the UK, you can have multiple savings accounts which allows you to have separate accounts for different savings goals. This could include an easy access account for an emergency fund and then a lifetime ISA if you're a first-time homebuyer saving for a house deposit.
You could also have a fixed rate bond for a large sum of money that you don't need to spend for a few years.
Opening more than one savings account helps maximise the interest rates that are in the market. Do your research beforehand and find out whether splitting your money could increase returns.
Plus, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) offers protection on up to £120,000 per bank. If you have more than that in one account, you can spread it across different providers to make sure all your money is safe, up to the protection limit.
Opening a savings account is simple and usually only takes a few minutes. Here's how it works.
Pick the account that suits your goals - compare interest rates, how and when you can access your money, and if there any limits on withdrawals.
Most providers let you apply online, by phone or in branch.
Most savings accounts have basic eligibility rules - though they may differ depending on the provider. That said, you usually need to be at least 18 and a UK resident.
Have your ID ready - such as a passport or driving licence. You will also need proof of address like a utility bill or bank statement.
Fill in your details and complete any checks the provider asks for. This is usually quick and done online.
Some accounts need an opening deposit. This can be as little as £1, depending on the provider.
Once your account is open, you can start saving straight away.
A savings account isn't compulsory but it can be useful tool for managing your finances to achieve your goals. For example, if you would like to buy a house one day, a savings account can help you to reach this milestone as it encourages you to budget effectively and put money away each month. It's recommended that at least 20% of your income should be saved and a savings account is a safe place to store this money.
However, the biggest bonus of a savings account is that you also earn interest on your savings. In the past few years, interest rates on savings accounts have risen, but we're starting to see rates decrease now. There are many rates still above inflation and this gives your money more purchasing power. So, if your savings are currently sitting in an account earning little to no interest, then you could be missing out on some extra cash.
The savings account market is also always changing, especially when the Bank of England adjusts the base rate, so it's important to compare all savings accounts to find the best deal for your money.
Most people in the UK can open a savings account, but there are some eligibility requirements. For example, for UK banks you'll need to be a UK resident and provide a proof of identity when you apply for the account.
Most providers also require you to be at least 16 or 18 years old, depending on the type of savings account you are opening. For anyone under 16, they can usually open an account with a parent or guardian.
Our best interest rate for a savings account is currently 5% as of Aug 7 2026.
Yes, most savings accounts can be set up in joint names, so you should be able to do this if you’d like to save with someone else.
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) provides £120,000 of protection for each person who has saved money in a registered bank or building society in case it goes bust. This rises to £240,000 for joint accounts.
So, if you’re a single person with £170,000 in savings, you could protect the full amount by putting £120,000 in two separate accounts held by different savings providers.
But keep in mind that many banks operate under shared licences, for example HSBC and First Direct, which means you are only protected up £120,000 even if you have accounts in both banks.
AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and helps you compare savings accounts more easily. It shows you how much interest you would earn in a year if you keep your money in the account, with interest then paid and added to your balance.
Interest is usually paid either monthly or annually - depending on the account.
Some accounts add interest to your balance every month, while others pay it as a lump sum once a year. You may also see interest paid on a set date each month, or on the anniversary of when you opened the account.
Check your account details so you know exactly when you’ll receive your interest, and if you're unsure then speak to your account provider.
What you choose depends on your financial goals and how much risk you feel comfortable taking.
Saving usually means putting your cash in an account where it earns interest - you can generally access it when you need to (depending on the type of account you have) and is broadly considered low risk.
Investing means putting your money into things like stocks and shares, where the value can go up or down depending on the market. It may grow more over time than with a savings account, but it also comes with risk and you could get back less than you put in.
Investments (capital at risk):
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