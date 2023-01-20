Savings rates are still relatively strong, but they can change quickly. As of August 2026, the Bank of England base rate continues to sit at 3.75%. This rate continues to shape what banks offer savers.

What’s happening with savings rates

Interest rates rose quickly over the past couple of years, largely down to global events that influence inflation and financial decision making.

More recently, rates have started to level off - but offers available on the market remain competitive. That means it's important to shop around and look out for any rates that are available as providers adjust their offers to changing circumstances.

What this means for your savings

With an everchanging outlook, it's sensible to save in a way that feels comfortable and aligns with your goals:

Fixed rates give you certainty if you want to lock in today’s best deals

Variable rates may improve if interest rates rise again, but they can also fall

Easy access accounts offer flexibility - but often pay slightly less interest

What you should consider doing

If you want a guaranteed return it might be a good idea to lock in a fixed rate. If you're happy to stay flexible, you may benefit if the interest rates rise again - but that's not guaranteed.

Whatever you choose to do, it's a good idea to review your savings regularly so you don’t miss better deals