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Our best ratesWhat is a savings account?How does it work?TaxTypes of accountHow to compareThe current picturePros and consMultiple accountsHow to open a savings accountFAQs
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerCathy Hudson
Last updatedAugust 3rd, 2026

Our best savings rates today - last updated Aug 7 2026

The highest interest rates for our top savings accounts available in the UK. This list is updated daily and it includes promoted products, so the highest interest rates could be further down the table.
Account typeAER
Easy access savings4.55%
Notice savings4.25%
Cash ISAs4.75%
1 year fixed rate bonds4.71%
5 year fixed rate bonds4.80%
Fixed rate bonds5.00%

What is a savings account?

A savings account is offered through a bank or building society and allows you to put money away to earn a return through interest. While the interest you earn on many savings accounts can be relatively modest, they still provide a safe and reliable place to keep your money.

They’re especially useful if you’re looking to build an emergency fund, or for short-term savings goals like buying a car or paying for a holiday.

How does a savings account work?

A savings account allows you to store your money with a bank, building society, or online provider while earning interest on the balance.

While the core concept is simple, accounts vary based on:

  • Interest rates: These can be fixed (guaranteed for a set term) or variable (can go up and down based on the market and Bank of England base rate).

  • Access rules: Some accounts offer easy access, while others lock your money away for months or years in exchange for a higher rate.

  • Requirements: Always check for minimum deposit amounts or monthly fee requirements before applying.

FSCS logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £120,000 you have saved with a UK-authorised bank or building society (or the first £240,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

Do you pay tax on savings interest?

Most UK savers benefit from the Personal Savings Allowance (PSA), which allows you to earn interest tax-free:

  • Basic-rate taxpayers: Up to £1,000 per year

  • Higher-rate taxpayers: Up to £500 per year

While the starting rate for the PSA will remain unchanged, income tax for savings income is set to increase by 2% for 2027 onwards - taking it to 22% for the savings basic rate, 42% for the savings higher rate and 47% for the savings additional rate.

If you expect to exceed these limits, a cash ISA is a powerful alternative - allowing you to save up to £20,000 per year entirely tax-free.

From 6 April 2027 there are new ISA limits for those under 65. Under new rules, you can contribute a maximum of £12,000 to a cash ISA, with the remaining £8,000 of your annual allowance reserved for either a stocks & shares ISA or another ISA type.

Which type of savings account is best for you?

For an emergency fund, you need an account that lets you access your money whenever you need to. Instant or easy access accounts let you deposit or withdraw cash as you see fit. There may be a short delay of a day or two to complete withdrawals with easy access accounts, but otherwise they are the same as instant access accounts. Be aware that some banks may ask for 24 hours notice for withdrawing amounts above £1,000.

Easy access accounts

If you're looking to save money regularly, but don't have a specific goal in mind, a cash ISA lets you add up to £20,000 a year to your nest egg. The better news is that any interest you earn with these is also protected from tax.

Compare cash ISAs

If you're looking to buy a car or pay for a future holiday, you'll likely want an account that allows you to put away money that you can't access unless you absolutely need to. In this case, notice savings accounts may have you covered.

These accounts do allow access to funds saved, although you may have to wait for 30 days to up to 120 days to make a withdrawal. However, you typically get higher interest rates on notice accounts compared to easy-access accounts.

Compare notice accounts

The go-to option if you’re serious about earning interest on your savings, but won't need the money for a while, is a fixed-rate bond. These typically pay the best interest rate available, but you have to commit to locking your money away for a set period. The longer the term of the bond, the higher rate you'll get.

Compare fixed rate bonds

The Bank of England's base rate is currently 3.75%, the lowest it's been in almost two years. However, there are still some savings accounts offering interest above the base rate. To get the best deal, compare your current rate with the rest of the market.

Lucinda O'Brien profile
Lucinda O'Brien
Savings expert

Average savings rate vs base rate over time

An illustration of how savings rates have changed in relation to the Bank of England base rate since 2022. The average rates have been calculated by taking the rates from the whole of market at the time of the base rate change. Source: Defaqto and Bank of England data.

Our best instant access cash ISA

An instant access cash ISA is worth exploring if you're looking for flexibility and want to avoid paying tax on the interest you're earning.

Hargreaves Lansdown Shawbrook - Easy Access Cash ISA (£20k)
Hargreaves Lansdown Shawbrook - Easy Access Cash ISA (£20k)
Instant access
Term
4.52%
AER variable
£1
Open with
FSCS
Protection scheme
How we score our products
Expert verdict
4.8/5
Apply now
Account details
No notice, penalty, or charge applies.
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1
Permanent UK Resident
Our editors picked this deal by weighing several factors for each product, including the interest rate, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and more.

Our best easy access savings account

An easy access savings account means you can withdraw and deposit money quickly and easily.

Tembo Lloyds Bank - HomeSaver
Tembo Lloyds Bank - HomeSaver
£10
Minimum
4.55%
AER variable inc. 1.55% fixed bonus for 12 months
-
Protection
Instant access
Account
How we score our products
Expert verdict
4.8/5
Apply now
Account details
No notice, penalty, or charge applies.
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£10
Maximum Initial Deposit
£20,000
Permanent UK Resident
Our editors picked this deal by weighing several factors for each product, including the interest rate, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and more.

Our best notice savings account

This savings account requires you to give notice before withdrawing money, but it can come with a competitive interest rate.

RCI Bank E-Volve Savings 14 Day Notice Account
RCI Bank E-Volve Savings 14 Day Notice Account
£100
Minimum
4%
AER variable
FSCS
Protection
14 days notice
Account
How we score our products
Expert verdict
4.8/5
Apply now
Lucinda O'Brien, our savings expert says..
Lucinda O'Brien

RCI Bank's notice account offers savings in support of a good cause, as all deposits will be used to fund pure electric vehicles and charging. With 14 days notice, this account also offers gives a slightly better rate than you'd get with an instant access. So if you know you won't need to withdraw money right away, and you're keen on ethical investing, this is a good option.

Pros and cons
Pros
  • Open with £100
  • Competitive interest rate
  • Ethical savings initiative
Cons
  • Withdrawals require 14 days notice
Account details
Withdrawals and closure permitted subject to 14 days' notice.
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£100
Maximum Initial Deposit
£1,000,000
Permanent UK Resident
Our editors picked this deal by weighing several factors for each product, including the interest rate, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and more.

Our best 1-year fixed rate bond

A fixed rate bond offers guaranteed interest for a specific period, but you won't be able to withdraw until the term ends.

OakNorth Personal 12 Month Fixed Term Deposit
OakNorth Personal 12 Month Fixed Term Deposit
1 year
Term
4.5%
AER fixed
£1
Open with
FSCS
Protection scheme
How we score our products
Expert verdict
4.8/5
Apply now
Account details
No withdrawals or closure permitted during the term of the account.
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1
Maximum Initial Deposit
£500,000
Permanent UK Resident
Our editors picked this deal by weighing several factors for each product, including the interest rate, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and more.

How to compare savings accounts

It's important to look at the key features of each savings account to find the one that suits you.

Interest rate

The top rate isn’t always the best choice if it comes with limits that don’t suit you. Choose a fixed rate if you want certainty and are happy to lock your money away. Choose a variable rate if you want flexibility and think rates may rise.

Accessibility

Decide how often you want to access your savings as this will help you to choose an account. For example, easy access offers flexibility with withdrawals, whereas fixed rate accounts will not allow you to withdraw until the end of the term.

Fees and charges

Some savings accounts come with fees or charges that can reduce how much you earn in interest. Always check for charges and if there are any penalties for withdrawals. A slightly lower rate with no fees can sometimes leave you better off.

Minimum and maximum deposits

Some savings accounts will have minimum deposit requirements, and others will have maximum limits. If you don't have the minimum deposit available, this will help with the decision making process.

Bonuses and promotions

Providers can offer introductory promotions and bonus rates on savings accounts, but these might drop after a certain period. It's important to check whether these promotions align with your savings plan.

Savings rates: the current picture and what to do next

Savings rates are still relatively strong, but they can change quickly. As of August 2026, the Bank of England base rate continues to sit at 3.75%. This rate continues to shape what banks offer savers.

What’s happening with savings rates

Interest rates rose quickly over the past couple of years, largely down to global events that influence inflation and financial decision making.

More recently, rates have started to level off - but offers available on the market remain competitive. That means it's important to shop around and look out for any rates that are available as providers adjust their offers to changing circumstances.

What this means for your savings

With an everchanging outlook, it's sensible to save in a way that feels comfortable and aligns with your goals:

  • Fixed rates give you certainty if you want to lock in today’s best deals

  • Variable rates may improve if interest rates rise again, but they can also fall

  • Easy access accounts offer flexibility - but often pay slightly less interest

What you should consider doing

If you want a guaranteed return it might be a good idea to lock in a fixed rate. If you're happy to stay flexible, you may benefit if the interest rates rise again - but that's not guaranteed.

Whatever you choose to do, it's a good idea to review your savings regularly so you don’t miss better deals

Pros and cons of savings accounts

Pros

They're easy to open
You can earn high interest so your money grows
Some types of accounts allow you to access your money easily
You can open some savings accounts with just £1
Your money is protected by the FSCS

Cons

Any returns you get through interest are relatively moderate
Some types of savings accounts penalise you for withdrawals
Interest rates can fluctuate depending on the BoE base rate and savings providers' needs
You may need to lock your money away to get the best rates

Should I have more than one savings account?

In the UK, you can have multiple savings accounts which allows you to have separate accounts for different savings goals. This could include an easy access account for an emergency fund and then a lifetime ISA if you're a first-time homebuyer saving for a house deposit.

You could also have a fixed rate bond for a large sum of money that you don't need to spend for a few years.

Opening more than one savings account helps maximise the interest rates that are in the market. Do your research beforehand and find out whether splitting your money could increase returns.

Plus, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) offers protection on up to £120,000 per bank. If you have more than that in one account, you can spread it across different providers to make sure all your money is safe, up to the protection limit.

How to open a UK savings account in 6 simple steps

Opening a savings account is simple and usually only takes a few minutes. Here's how it works.

1. Choose your savings account

Pick the account that suits your goals - compare interest rates, how and when you can access your money, and if there any limits on withdrawals.

2. Check how you can apply

Most providers let you apply online, by phone or in branch.

3. Check if you’re eligible

Most savings accounts have basic eligibility rules - though they may differ depending on the provider. That said, you usually need to be at least 18 and a UK resident.

4. Prepare your details

Have your ID ready - such as a passport or driving licence. You will also need proof of address like a utility bill or bank statement.

5. Make your application

Fill in your details and complete any checks the provider asks for. This is usually quick and done online.

6. Add your first deposit

Some accounts need an opening deposit. This can be as little as £1, depending on the provider.

Once your account is open, you can start saving straight away.

Savings account FAQs

A savings account isn't compulsory but it can be useful tool for managing your finances to achieve your goals. For example, if you would like to buy a house one day, a savings account can help you to reach this milestone as it encourages you to budget effectively and put money away each month. It's recommended that at least 20% of your income should be saved and a savings account is a safe place to store this money.

However, the biggest bonus of a savings account is that you also earn interest on your savings. In the past few years, interest rates on savings accounts have risen, but we're starting to see rates decrease now. There are many rates still above inflation and this gives your money more purchasing power. So, if your savings are currently sitting in an account earning little to no interest, then you could be missing out on some extra cash.

The savings account market is also always changing, especially when the Bank of England adjusts the base rate, so it's important to compare all savings accounts to find the best deal for your money.

Most people in the UK can open a savings account, but there are some eligibility requirements. For example, for UK banks you'll need to be a UK resident and provide a proof of identity when you apply for the account.

Most providers also require you to be at least 16 or 18 years old, depending on the type of savings account you are opening. For anyone under 16, they can usually open an account with a parent or guardian.

Our best interest rate for a savings account is currently 5% as of Aug 7 2026.

Yes, most savings accounts can be set up in joint names, so you should be able to do this if you’d like to save with someone else.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) provides £120,000 of protection for each person who has saved money in a registered bank or building society in case it goes bust. This rises to £240,000 for joint accounts.

So, if you’re a single person with £170,000 in savings, you could protect the full amount by putting £120,000 in two separate accounts held by different savings providers.

But keep in mind that many banks operate under shared licences, for example HSBC and First Direct, which means you are only protected up £120,000 even if you have accounts in both banks.

AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and helps you compare savings accounts more easily. It shows you how much interest you would earn in a year if you keep your money in the account, with interest then paid and added to your balance.

Interest is usually paid either monthly or annually - depending on the account.

Some accounts add interest to your balance every month, while others pay it as a lump sum once a year. You may also see interest paid on a set date each month, or on the anniversary of when you opened the account.

Check your account details so you know exactly when you’ll receive your interest, and if you're unsure then speak to your account provider.

What you choose depends on your financial goals and how much risk you feel comfortable taking.

Saving usually means putting your cash in an account where it earns interest - you can generally access it when you need to (depending on the type of account you have) and is broadly considered low risk.

Investing means putting your money into things like stocks and shares, where the value can go up or down depending on the market. It may grow more over time than with a savings account, but it also comes with risk and you could get back less than you put in.

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Learn more about savings accounts

From how to choose the right savings account to understanding the tax-free benefits of ISAs, we've got you covered.
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Find more guides here

Didn’t find what you were looking for?

More savings options:

Savings accountsCash ISAsCash ISAs for over 60Fixed rate bondsFixed rate ISAsEasy access accountsNotice savings accounts

Investments (capital at risk):

Stocks and shares ISAsJunior ISAsLifetime ISAsPrivate pensionsInvestment products

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