Top rates still above 5% for savers as Bank of England makes no change

There was good news for savers today, as the Bank of England decided to keep the base rate at 5.25% for the fifth consecutive time.

This is the highest rate we’ve seen since 2008, and there are many predictions swirling in the financial markets about when the base rate will finally be reduced.

Some say it could be as soon as May, while others are more conservative and think a summer drop is more likely.

If it does hold out until the summer, it will mark nearly a year of the base rate at 5.25%. The Bank of England initially increased the rate to 5.25% in August 2024, after 14 consecutive rises.

This is sobering news for borrowing, as homeowners are still faced with high mortgage rates, so they would be hoping for a base rate drop as soon as possible.

However, for savers, this base rate decision gives even more time to maximise their savings.

Interest rates on top savings accounts remain above 5%, although there are only a few accounts offering the same rate as the base rate or above. This shouldn’t deter savers from moving their money, as there are plenty of accounts that are beating the inflation rate - which gives their money more purchasing power.

The current inflation rate is now 3.4% and the monthly average interest rate for all savings accounts is 4.1%, so keep this in mind when searching for the best deals.