33% of Gen Zs investing their money rely on social media for information

Social media has become a powerful platform for content with billions of people using social feeds to learn new skills; from baking to investing. But how do you know the information you’re consuming is correct? This is especially important with a subject like investing, as it comes with significant risks. We recently surveyed* people in the UK about investing and found that 33% of respondents aged 18-24, who are currently investing, are primarily relying on social media for information and research. This is compared to 7% of respondents aged 55 and over who said the same. Interestingly, for the Gen Zs that are not investing, 25% of respondents said the main reason preventing them from investing so far was lack of knowledge. And of course, knowledge is power. But even though those surveyed in this demographic might be concerned about the gaps in their understanding, they are aware of the risks involved.

Investment risks Investing means that your capital is at risk. Investments are not guaranteed; their value can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount you put in. Always do your own research and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Investing money has the potential to generate greater returns than a traditional savings account, but it also puts your capital at risk and you could get less back than you originally invested. Gen Zs are aware of these risks as 53% said they felt uncomfortable about the idea of taking investment risks, but if they did take the leap - 31% said they would hope to fund major expenses like a house deposit or further education. The survey also highlighted that Gen Zs are aware investing is not a quick fix and it will take time to understand. On average, respondents not currently investing aged 18-24, would be willing to spend up to five hours on a regular basis dedicated to learning and managing their investments. But, on the flip side, respondents who are currently investing in younger age categories are more likely to have experienced a significant financial loss, with more than 44% of 25-34 year olds having experienced significant financial loss compared to 25% of respondents aged 55 or over. So, it’s important to understand all the facts when considering investing. Learning before taking action is essential, and if Gen Zs are turning to social media, there are steps they can take to ensure they are getting the right information.

