Starting or running a business? We’ve got your back.

Tuza logo
0-12 months
So, you’ve decided to take a leap and start your own business. But where do you begin? The first stage should focus on creating a solid business plan - be prepared to conduct thorough market research to understand your competitors and customers’ needs. You’ll also need to outline your business goals and decide what funding you’ll need to achieve them.
Managing your finances is essential, but the good news is there are products that can support your business. For example, business bank accounts can help entrepreneurs to easily keep track of their finances.
This hassle-free bank account can be opened in minutes and it comes with handy features like cashflow tracking and online banking.
No monthly fee
Overdraft available up to £10,000 (subject to approval)
FSCS protection up to £120,000
We’ve been around for nearly two decades. A lot has happened during that time, but our commitment to supporting businesses hasn't changed.
Our comparison platform is completely free and we encourage businesses to use it for research and apply for products with confidence.
We work with some of the biggest UK brands offering offering a wide range of financial products at competitive rates for businesses.
We’re passionate about helping small businesses to succeed, so we’ve written hundreds of helpful guides, insights and case studies.
Starting
A business plan helps you to lay out your vision for the business, including what you want to achieve over the coming years and how you plan to get there.
Growing
If you're looking to grow an existing business, you’re likely to need a cash injection at some point to help cover the cost of your plans.
Established
Putting spare cash into a business savings account can build a financial safety net to fall back on in an emergency.
Case study
Natalie Edwards and Matthew Lambert founded The House of Spectacles to address a widespread eyewear issue – most glasses simply don’t fit properly.
Years of refining the craft, testing designs, and learning from customers have allowed them to create eyewear that truly empowers people to feel confident and comfortable.
You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our privacy notice.
Find out everything you need to know about running a business, from starting out to scaling up.
Thinking of starting a business? Here are 55 practical ideas to help you get started, including AI spinoffs, low-cost options and home-based working.Read more
Explore the latest small business statistics for 2026, such as the number of SMEs in the UK, SME turnover stats, average profit margins, and more.Read more
Learn the key steps to running a successful business, from managing finances and marketing to staying compliant and protecting your well-being.Read More
Decades of experience in the financial sector
Regularly featured in the national and regional press
Clear and impartial insights to help you make confident financial decisions