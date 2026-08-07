Starting or running a business? We’ve got your back.

Starting your business

So, you’ve decided to take a leap and start your own business. But where do you begin? The first stage should focus on creating a solid business plan - be prepared to conduct thorough market research to understand your competitors and customers’ needs. You’ll also need to outline your business goals and decide what funding you’ll need to achieve them.

Managing your finances is essential, but the good news is there are products that can support your business. For example, business bank accounts can help entrepreneurs to easily keep track of their finances.