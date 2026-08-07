Starting or running a business? We’ve got your back.

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Discover the right products for your business milestones

0-12 months

Starting your business

So, you’ve decided to take a leap and start your own business. But where do you begin? The first stage should focus on creating a solid business plan -  be prepared to conduct thorough market research to understand your competitors and customers’ needs. You’ll also need to outline your business goals and decide what funding you’ll need to achieve them. 

Managing your finances is essential, but the good news is there are products that can support your business. For example, business bank accounts can help entrepreneurs to easily keep track of their finances.

Compare business bank accounts

Business bank account top pick
Zempler Logo

Zempler Bank Business Account

This hassle-free bank account can be opened in minutes and it comes with handy features like cashflow tracking and online banking.

  • No monthly fee

  • Overdraft available up to £10,000 (subject to approval) 

  • FSCS protection up to £120,000

Get to know money.co.uk

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Founded in 2008

We’ve been around for nearly two decades. A lot has happened during that time, but our commitment to supporting businesses hasn't changed.

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We work with some of the biggest UK brands offering offering a wide range of financial products at competitive rates for businesses.

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Expert resources

We’re passionate about helping small businesses to succeed, so we’ve written hundreds of helpful guides, insights and case studies.

Essential resources

Free information to support your business journey

Starting

What is a business plan?

A business plan helps you to lay out your vision for the business, including what you want to achieve over the coming years and how you plan to get there.

Find out more

Growing

Where can I get funding?

If you're looking to grow an existing business, you’re likely to need a cash injection at some point to help cover the cost of your plans.

Find out more

Established

Do I need a business savings account?

Putting spare cash into a business savings account can build a financial safety net to fall back on in an emergency.

Find out more

Business success stories

Case study

“Test as you go. Don’t just fall in love with an idea and rush into production.”

Natalie Edwards and Matthew Lambert founded The House of Spectacles to address a widespread eyewear issue – most glasses simply don’t fit properly.

Years of refining the craft, testing designs, and learning from customers have allowed them to create eyewear that truly empowers people to feel confident and comfortable.

Read Natalie's story

Partners in life and business, Natalie and Matthew have spent years perfecting the art of eyewear that truly fits.

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