Children’s savings rates have increased by 160% in a year

The year is flying by so fast and October half term is just around the corner.

Although it may feel as though we’ve only just said goodbye to the summer holidays, it’s time to start planning some more fun activities for your children.

But maybe try something a bit different this year? Instead, use the break as an excuse to review your child’s savings pot or educate your family on the importance of saving.

Whether you’ve already got a small pot earning interest or you wish to start saving for their future, now is a great time to review this savings goal. The good news is that interest rates on children’s savings accounts are still strong, as year on year we’ve seen a big increase.

First, let’s take a look at instant access accounts for children. At the beginning of last year, the average interest rate for this type of account was a timid 0.59%, before rising to 1.32% in October 2022. Fast forward to 12 months later, and the average interest rate for a junior instant access account is 3.44%, which is an increase of 160.61%.

It’s a similar story with junior cash ISAs. In October 2022, the average interest rate was 2.35% but it has now risen to 3.98%, which means the interest rate has increased by 69.36%. Junior fixed-rate accounts have experienced a more modest increase, with the average interest rate standing at 3.4% before rising to 4.21% this month.