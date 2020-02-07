What are you looking to do?
This might be for you if you have never owned a home anywhere in the world. Lenders often have 95% LTV and 90% LTV deals available for first time buyers. There are also government Help to Buy mortgages to help you get onto the property ladder.
If you’re at the end of your fixed rate and want to keep repayments down, you might want to consider remortgaging. You can also borrow against your property by remortgaging.
This is also known as a home mover mortgage. It’s used if you can’t take your existing mortgage to your new home, and therefore need a new mortgage. But make sure you’re aware of any charges for leaving your existing mortgage early.
A buy-to-let mortgage is for someone who is looking to buy a property as an investment to rent out. They are usually interest-only mortgages, and you will typically need a deposit of at least 25% to be approved.
There are many different factors that lenders will look at when working out how much you can borrow. These include your salary, your spending, any regular outgoings and debts. Use our affordability calculator to see how much lenders might be willing to lend you.
This tool can show you how much equity you have in your home. Enter your home's current value, your outstanding mortgage and any other debts secured against your home to find out how much value you have locked up in your home.
A fixed rate mortgage has an interest rate that is set for a specific period of time. This means your mortgage repayments won’t change during the duration of your fixed rate. This can bring peace of mind when it comes to budgeting and means you can lock in a good interest rate if the Bank of England base rate is low. However, if the base rate drops during your fixed rate period, you won’t benefit from lower interest rates. You can typically get a 2-year fix, 5-year fix or a 10-year fix.
A variable rate mortgage has an interest rate which can go up or down depending on the base rate or at the lender’s discretion. This means your repayments will change throughout the course of your mortgage term - sometimes a variable rate mortgage may beat a fixed rate mortgage, but you could also end up paying more. The two most common types of variable rate mortgage are tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages.
As the name suggests, a tracker mortgage sets a fixed interest rate and tracks it to the base rate. For example, you might get a tracker mortgage which is set to track 2 points above the base rate. This means when the base rate fell to historic lows of 0.1%, your mortgage rate would have become 2.1%. When the base interest rate rises again, your tracker mortgage will adjust to the new base rate plus two percentage points.
If you have a fixed rate mortgage that is coming to the end of it’s initial period, you will move onto your lender’s standard variable rate. These tend to be more loosely tracked to the base rate and will usually cost more. If you don’t want your repayments to increase after your fixed rate deal ends, you should consider remortgaging to a new fixed rate.
That depends. Lenders calculate how much of a mortgage they think you can afford based on your salary and other income. They also verify your spending by checking your bank and credit card statements.
If you have a good credit score and a relatively large deposit, lenders will offer a more competitive interest rate – that means you can borrow more for the same monthly repayments.
If you’re already renting your home, you may find that your mortgage repayments are set at less than you currently pay in rent. This is because homeowners are responsible for additional payments, such as buildings insurance, maintenance costs, repairs and buying replacements when things break.
The minimum deposit for a standard mortgage is 5% of the property price, but most lenders will want at least 10%. The greater your deposit, the lower the interest rate lenders will offer.
Mortgages are advertised with loan-to-value (LTV) percentages. Lenders offer the most favourable rates once the sum you need to borrow drops to 60% of the property's value (once you already have a deposit or equity worth 40%).
There are schemes to help first-time buyers get a deposit or part-buy their homes, meaning smaller deposits are required. But for the best start, save as much as you can so you can buy with the biggest deposit possible.
Use our whole of market mortgage comparison tables to find deals from the entire market and compare across all the available rates.
If the Bank of England base rate drops or looks set to rise, it might be a good time to lock in a lower mortgage interest rate.
You’ll unlock better deals at lower loan to value bands. If you have a deposit that covers 12% of a property, try saving a bit more to reach 15%.
High consumer debt will limit the number of mortgage deals available to you. Keeping debts low will also improve your credit score.
Mojo is a free online mortgage broker. We partner with them so you can get all the mortgage support you need in one place.
Mojo will find out about your circumstances, check your eligibility, and search across the whole of market to help you secure the best mortgage for you.
An expert will be on hand to offer help and advice and you will be supported through each step of your mortgage application.
The mortgage guarantee scheme aims to increase the supply of 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages for credit-worthy households by reducing the lenders’ risk.
The guarantee compensates mortgage lenders who provide a mortgage with a 5% deposit for a portion of any net losses they suffer if you fail to pay your mortgage and your home is repossessed. As a result, they are more likely to lend to those with smaller deposits.
Lenders can purchase a guarantee that applies to 80% of the purchase value of guaranteed properties, which effectively covers 95% of the net losses. As a result, the lender retains just a 5% risk in the portion of losses covered by the guarantee. The scheme is available for new 95% mortgages until 31 December 2022.
Shared ownership means buying between 25% and 75% of a home from a housing association and paying rent on the rest. When you part-buy, part-rent, you only take out a mortgage for your share, so you only need a deposit of 5% of the part you’re buying.
You can buy a larger share later at a price based on the property's value at that time in a process known as staircasing.
To apply, you have to have a household income of less than £80,000 a year or (or £90,000 if you live in London). You also need to be part of the relevant Shared Ownership Help to Buy scheme – these are slightly different depending on where you live.
If you’re a first-time buyer over the age of 18, you may be interested in the government’s Help to Buy Equity Loan scheme. It allows eligible buyers to take out a loan for the equity needed to buy a new-build home. There are some limitations: the house being sold must have been constructed by a Help-to-Buy-registered homebuilder. You must also be able to afford the fees and interest payments. You can apply on your own or with other people. All the applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria.
The house must not exceed the maximum purchase price for the scheme. This is between £186,100 in the north-east and £600,000 in London
You must arrange a repayment mortgage for at least 25% of the property purchase price and be able to pay a deposit worth at least 5% of the amount needed to buy that share
You do not have to pay interest for the first five years of the Help to Buy equity loan. In the sixth year, you’ll be charged interest at 1.75%
You may be tempted to go directly to your bank to secure your mortgage, but not shopping around could cost you thousands in the long run. To ensure you get the best mortgage rates, you should compare mortgages across the whole market.”Nisha Vaidya, Mortgage Editor
The best mortgage rate will depend on your personal circumstances and the state of the economy. Sometimes the lowest interest rates are the best, but make sure you factor in additional product fees before choosing a rate.
Mortgage rates tend to follow the Bank of England base rate, the higher the base rate is, the higher mortgage rates tend to be. You can fix your rate if you think rates are going to go up.
The amount that you can borrow for a mortgage is based on a number of factors, including your salary, your monthly outgoings, your credit score, and any existing debt or loan agreements you may have in place. You can use our calculator to get an idea of how much banks and other mortgage companies may be willing to lend you.
Lenders will usually expect you to provide a minimum of around 10% of the property price in the form of a mortgage deposit. Some mortgages are available without a deposit, but you usually need a guarantor. For first time buyers, there are some buying schemes you can use to get on the property ladder with a 5% deposit.
On top of your deposit and mortgage, there are many fees and costs associated with buying a house, including solicitor fees, arrangement fees, house surveys and stamp duty. You can work out the total amount by adding up all of the costs of buying a home, listed in our guide.
It depends on your mortgage. Some mortgages are portable, meaning you can keep them if you move. However, you may be able to find better mortgage rates if you switch.
You can save up yourself over a number of years, get help from family via a gifted deposit or use a Lifetime ISA. Here is how to get a deposit together.
Yes, you could contact a mortgage broker for help choosing a mortgage deal that suits your finances.
With a repayment mortgage, each monthly payment pays off some of the capital (the loan itself) and some of the interest applied.
Example: You take out a mortgage of £170,000 with a 2-year fixed interest rate of 2.2% and a standard variable rate of 3.89% for the remaining 23 years.
You’ll pay off some of your mortgage plus the 2.2% interest for the first two years, amounting to 24 monthly payments of £727.13.
If you don’t remortgage, for the remaining 23 years you’ll pay off the remainder of your loan plus the 3.89% interest. This amounts to 276 instalments of £876.59.
In total, at the end of your mortgage, you will have paid £259,388.82.
Last updated: 29 March 2022