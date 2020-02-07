Fixed rate mortgages

A fixed rate mortgage has an interest rate that is set for a specific period of time. This means your mortgage repayments won’t change during the duration of your fixed rate. This can bring peace of mind when it comes to budgeting and means you can lock in a good interest rate if the Bank of England base rate is low. However, if the base rate drops during your fixed rate period, you won’t benefit from lower interest rates. You can typically get a 2-year fix, 5-year fix or a 10-year fix.

Variable rate mortgages

A variable rate mortgage has an interest rate which can go up or down depending on the base rate or at the lender’s discretion. This means your repayments will change throughout the course of your mortgage term - sometimes a variable rate mortgage may beat a fixed rate mortgage, but you could also end up paying more. The two most common types of variable rate mortgage are tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages.

Tracker mortgages

As the name suggests, a tracker mortgage sets a fixed interest rate and tracks it to the base rate. For example, you might get a tracker mortgage which is set to track 2 points above the base rate. This means when the base rate fell to historic lows of 0.1%, your mortgage rate would have become 2.1%. When the base interest rate rises again, your tracker mortgage will adjust to the new base rate plus two percentage points.