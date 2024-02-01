The top interest rates for savers as the base rate remains at 5.25%

Today, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee met for the first time this year to discuss the base rate.

In a widely expected decision, the committee voted to hold rates at 5.25%, which continues to be the highest rate we’ve seen for 16 years.

The base rate plays an important role in controlling inflation, and the Bank of England has a target of reducing inflation to 2%. Currently, inflation is double this at 4%, so it comes as no surprise that the committee is keen to keep rates high until this reduces further.

Plus, inflation increased marginally from 3.9% to 4.% in December 2023, which surely played a part in today’s decision. At the end of 2023, the Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey said there was still some way to go before its inflation target could be reached.

Experts are now predicting that the 2% target will not be achieved until next year, so the base rate could remain high for a further few months.

Despite the base rate remaining at 5.25%, the outlook on mortgages has been positive with rates on two and five-year fixed mortgages declining. This is good news for homeowners, but savers have suffered as rates have fallen on fixed-rate accounts.

At the time of the Bank of England’s last decision in December, the top interest rate for a one-year fixed-rate account was 5.70%, whereas this week the top rate for a similar account is 5.16%.

The monthly average for all savings accounts also stood at 4.3% in December, whereas now it’s 4.1%. This clearly illustrates that although the base rate has remained the same, providers are reducing their rates, so we could see a similar pattern in February.