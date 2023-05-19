Switching your business bank account can seem daunting. But if you're unhappy with your existing bank account, there's no reason not look for a better option. Many banks and providers offer incentives for switching your business bank account.

The Current Account Switch Service (CASS) is a free service that allows you to switch your business bank account to a new bank quickly and easily. The service is backed by the Current Account Switch Guarantee, which means that your old bank will be responsible for any payments that are missed during the switch.

But before you use the CASS, do your research and compare different business current accounts. Make sure that the new bank offers the features and benefits that you need and make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully before you sign up for a new account.