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Compare the best UK business bank accounts, August 2026

Find the right account for how your business actually works

Compare UK business bank accounts from leading providers, with low fees, useful tools and features designed for small businesses.
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Compare interest rates and fees across top UK business bank accounts.

of UK SMEs would consider switching their business bank account if a better fit were available. [1]

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AuthorJoe Phelan
Last updatedAugust 6th, 2026

Compare our best business bank accounts for August 2026

Whether you’re looking for a free account or one with extra benefits, we can help you find the right fit. Compare fees and features at a glance to choose the best business bank account for you.

17 results found, sorted by Affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Get £200 when you open a Tide business account + 6 month free accounting

Tide Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
View deal
Register your business for £14.99 through Tide with Companies House, Get a Free instant saver account which gives you up to 4% AER when you sign up for your Tide business bank account. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. 1 month free on any paid plan. FSCS-Protected, Bank Account by ClearBank.
Get £200 cashback when you open a Tide business bank account by 4th September with code ACCOUNTING200. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Fast and easy account setup - open an account within minutes which saves time and gets your business up and running quickly
  • No monthly fees - only pay for what you need, then upgrade as your business grows
  • Free MTD tool included.
  • Expense management and invoice tools - you can easily track your business expenses and create invoices in the app for faster invoicing
  • Access a competitive savings account - get more for your money by earning up to 4% AER (variable) with the Tide Instant Saver and access funds at any time
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback and Earn up to 4% AER (variable)

Tide Business and Savings Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
View deal
Save more, earn more - up to 4% AER (variable). Interest rates are tiered, with the top rate for balances over £1M. Each tiered rate applies to the portion within that range. New Tide members get these rates free for 6 months; after that, your Tide plan’s rates apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Easy account set up – open both a Tide Business Bank Account and Tide Instant Saver to get £200 cashback (T&Cs apply)
  • Make your money work harder – earn up to 4% AER (variable) with no cap on deposits and instant access to your savings
  • Only pay for what you need – no monthly fees on your business account
  • Manage your money from anywhere – track expenses, create invoices, and oversee finances easily in the Tide app
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get £100 when you open a Revolut Business account and deposit £0.01

Revolut Business Basic Account

Account fee
£10.00per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
View deal
Account Integrations: Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
The all-in-one business account to manage your business finances. Send, receive and hold 25+ currencies. Integrate with your accountancy software, such as Xero, Quickbooks, Sage, FreeAgent, Clear Books. Track expenses, set up controls and accept online card payments easily.
Get a £100 welcome bonus when you sign up to Revolut Business and add at least £0.01 to your new account by 31 Dec 2026. Fees, promotion terms and T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Issue physical and virtual cards – manage cards for you and your team to control spending and improve security
  • Account integrations with Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage and Xero - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error
  • Hold and exchange 25+ currencies with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards - useful if you’re involved in international trade or working with global clients
  • Automate exports and integrations – automatically export transactions to accounting software and use integrations like Slack and Zapier to reduce admin
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & partnerships
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Best Business Current Account Provider (Moneyfacts 2026) + 6 months free Xero (T&Cs apply)

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-4Days
View deal
Account Integrations: Xero, QuickBooks, Sage
Free day-to-day online banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). Unlimited 0.25% cashback on eligible debit card spend and 6 months free Xero (T&Cs apply). Five-Star Rated by Moneyfacts 2025.
For businesses with annual turnover less than £1 million. Limited Companies: allow up to 72 hours from registering with Companies House before starting an application.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fees – manage your business finances without any hidden charges, helping you keep banking costs low
  • 0.25% cashback on debit card purchases – reward your everyday spending and reinvest savings back into your business
  • Seamless integration with QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage – automate accounting tasks and streamline your bookkeeping process
  • Compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay - make contactless payments easily from your phone
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£1,000,000
UK Resident
No monthly account fee and free UK digital banking*

HSBC UK Small Business Banking Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone & Branch
Set-up time
9days
View deal
*Free UK digital banking means day-to-day standard electronic transfers made through Business Internet Banking and HSBC UK Business Banking app are free. Other charges apply e.g. cheques and CHAPS. See Business Price List for details. Subject to application, eligibility, credit check and T&Cs.
AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows how much interest you’d earn on money in the account over a year, assuming the interest is compounded (i.e., interest is added and then earns interest itself).
More Information
Good to know
  • With no monthly account fee, this is a cost-effective option if you’re just starting out or looking to keep overheads low.
  • Your money is protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so your funds are covered up to £120,000 if the bank goes out of business – giving you extra peace of mind.
  • App, online, phone, Post Office and in-branch account management – giving you flexible, multi-channel access to your money wherever and however you prefer to bank.
  • Free standard electronic transfers made through Business Internet Banking on your primary current account – helping you cut costs on everyday business banking while keeping things simple and transparent
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£6,500,000
UK Resident
Best Business Current Account Provider (Moneyfacts 2026) + 6 months free Xero (T&Cs apply)

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
25months free, then£6.50per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5-7Days
View deal
Account Integrations: Xero, QuickBooks, Sage
25 months' free day-to-day banking for startups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments). Earn cashback and get 6 months free Xero (T&Cs apply). Five-Star Rated by Moneyfacts 2026.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than £6.5m. For Limited Companies, please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House before starting an application.
More Information
Good to know
  • Created for you - this account is for start-ups, sole traders and limited companies with an annual turnover of less than £6.5m
  • Integration with Sage, Xero and Quickbooks - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error, plus there’s automated business spending categorisation
  • No fees - 25 months’ fee-free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers which helps to reduce costs (excludes CHAPS and international payments)
  • Compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay - make contactless payments easily from your phone
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£6,500,000
UK Resident

Tide Business Bank Account (CASS Switch)

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
View deal
Account Integrations: Xero, Quickbooks, Sage, FreeAgent, Freshbooks, KashFlow, Clear Books, Crunch
FSCS-protected, Bank account by Clearbank. T&Cs apply
More Information
Good to know
  • Switch your account easily with CASS – move payments, Direct Debits, and Standing Orders to Tide with the Current Account Switch Service
  • No monthly fees - only pay for what you need, then upgrade as your business grows
  • Expense management and invoice tools - you can easily track your business expenses and create invoices in the app for faster invoicing
  • Access a competitive savings account - get more for your money by earning up to 4% AER (variable) with the Tide Instant Saver and access funds at any time
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Join 800,000+ businesses banking with Monzo

Monzo Business Lite Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
1Day
View deal
Monzo Business Lite gives you free UK bank transfers, effortless accounting with receipt uploads, 24/7 customer support and money management with Pots. Accept payments online or in person. 0% AER.
T&Cs apply. Must be a UK resident and a limited company or sole trader. The best of Monzo for your business. A free, streamlined account that makes it easy for your customers to pay, including contactless in-person payments. Lite is always free.
More Information
Good to know
  • Free UK bank transfers - these fees can add up quickly, so it helps to keep costs down
  • 24/7 customer support - if you have any issues there’s a team ready to help which means you can focus on running your business
  • Money management - separate money with Pots, receive payments through a single link and effortless accounting via receipt uploads to support your business
  • Unlock interest - earn 1.30% AER (variable) on funds in your Instant Access Pots and interest is paid monthly so you can easily see your money grow
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
UK Resident
Up to 1.5% cashback - Earn up to £700 cashback per month*

Allica Bank Business Rewards Account - for over £250,000 turnover

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-3Days
Continue
Cashback is variable and based on card spend. You’ll earn 1% cashback on all settled card transactions. Once your monthly card spend goes over £10,000, you’ll earn 1.5% cashback on any further card transactions that month.
A £25 monthly fee applies if your average balance in the previous month fell below £10,000. The £700 cashback example is based on £50,000 monthly card spend, including the first transaction being £10,000. For UK limited companies trading for at least one year.
More Information
Good to know
  • Dedicated support – get a UK-based relationship manager who knows your business inside out.
  • No hidden fees – no monthly charges and up to 150 free Faster Payments each month.
  • Smart tools – connect your account to Sage, Xero, QuickBooks or FreeAgent for easier bookkeeping.
  • Access anywhere – manage your account online or via iOS and Android apps.
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies
Min. annual turnover£500,000
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Free corporate expense management solution

Wallester Business

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone, Branch
Set-up time
1Day
View deal
Wallester Business is an e-money institution, not a bank. Services subject to eligibility, KYC checks, limits and applicable fees. Terms and conditions apply.
Wallester Business is a corporate expense platform offering real-time control over company spending. Issue up to 300 free virtual Visa cards, set limits, track expenses instantly, and integrate with Xero or QuickBooks. Free plan with no monthly fees.
More Information
Good to know
  • Instant cards for your team – issue unlimited physical up to 300 virtual VISA business cards in seconds
  • Keep spending under control – set limits, monitor expenses, and digitise receipts automatically
  • Only pay for what you need – no monthly fees on the Free plan, just top up as you grow
  • FSCS protection does not apply – Wallester is a fintech, not a bank
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & charities
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
FSCS logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £120,000 you have saved with a UK-authorised bank or building society (or the first £240,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

Business bank accounts at a glance

  • A business bank account keeps your business finances separate from your personal ones, making it easier to track expenses, manage cash flow and handle tax returns.

  • Limited companies are legally required to have one. Sole traders aren't, but most find it worthwhile.

  • Accounts vary. Some are free, others charge a monthly fee in exchange for extra features like accounting integrations, overdrafts or cashback on spending.

  • To open one, you'll typically need to be 18 or over, a UK resident, and able to pass a credit or identity check.

What is a business bank account?

A business bank account is designed to help you manage your company's finances. Like a personal current account, you can use it to send and receive payments, pay bills, withdraw cash and manage your money online or through an app.

The main difference is that it keeps your business and personal finances separate, making it easier to track income and expenses, monitor cash flow and prepare your tax returns.

Limited companies are legally required to have a business bank account. Sole traders aren't, but many choose to open one for the added convenience and features, such as accounting software integrations, invoicing tools and access to business overdrafts or other finance.

What to look for in a business bank account

When choosing a business bank account, think about the features that best support your business needs. Here's what to look for:

Accounting software integration - Many accounts connect with Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or FreeAgent. This is worth prioritising if you're managing your own books.

Invoicing tools - Some accounts let you send, chase and track invoices directly, which can save meaningful time if you bill clients regularly.

Overdraft facilities - Useful for smoothing out cash flow gaps. If you think you'll need one, it is generally worth checking eligibility criteria before you commit.

International transactions - If you trade globally, look for an account that supports multiple currencies and low-cost international transfers.

Access to credit - Some accounts offer a route into business credit cards or loans, which can help fund growth or manage short-term cash flow.

Interest on balances - Not all accounts pay interest, but some do. If you're likely to hold a healthy balance, it's worth factoring in.

FSCS protection - Most UK-licensed banks protect deposits up to £120,000. If you're considering an e-money provider, your money is likely to be safeguarded differently, but be sure to check the small print.

Percentage of UK SMEs that say accounting software integration is one of the most important features in a business bank account.[2]
65%

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How to compare business bank accounts

When comparing business accounts, consider the following factors:

Fees and charges

Check for monthly maintenance fees, transaction costs, and any charges for specific services – cash withdrawals or account management, for example. These can add up over time, so understand all potential costs upfront.

Transaction limits

Review any limits on transactions, such as the number of free deposits or withdrawals per month. Going over these limits may result in additional charges, so make sure they align with your business's transaction volume.

Overdraft

If your business requires access to additional funds, compare the terms of the overdraft facility offered, including interest rates, fees, and repayment terms. Make sure the overdraft limit and conditions match your financial needs.

Online banking features

Evaluate the user-friendliness of the bank's online banking system, mobile apps, and other digital tools. Look for features that can help you manage your business more efficiently, such as mobile deposits, expense tracking, or automated payments.

Additional services

Consider any extra services that could add value to your business, such as invoicing tools, integration with accounting software, multi-currency accounts, or the option for a business credit card. These can streamline operations and save time.

Keeping personal and business finances separate is essential for tax compliance. Look for an account with built-in invoicing and accounting integrations to simplify your bookkeeping.

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Joe Phelan
Small business expert

What do you need to open a business bank account?

Most providers will ask for the following before your account can be opened:

  • Proof of identity - a valid passport, driving licence, or national ID card

  • Proof of address - a utility bill, mortgage statement, or council tax bill dated within the last three months

  • Business documentation - a registration certificate and articles of association for limited companies; a partnership agreement if applicable

  • Financial information - details of personal and business income, assets, and liabilities

Most providers let you apply online in minutes, though approval times vary; anywhere from instant to a few days depending on the provider.

How to switch to a new business bank account

Switching is generally straightforward. The Current Account Switch Service (CASS) is free to use and handles the entire process on your behalf, including transferring payments and notifying your old bank. Most switches complete within seven working days.

Many providers offer cash incentives for switching, so it's worth checking what's available before you apply.

FAQs

If you operate as a limited company it’s a legal requirement, as your company is a separate legal entity from you personally.

For sole traders, there’s no legal obligation, but it’s generally recommended. Mixing personal and business finances makes it harder to track expenses, manage cash flow, and handle your taxes. Also, many banks actively prohibit using a business account for personal spending.

A dedicated account also unlocks features designed for running a business: accounting integrations, invoicing tools, and simplified financial reporting. Most sole traders tend to find a business account saves significant time and stress when tax season arrives.

Opening a business bank account typically takes between one and four weeks, though the process can be faster depending on the bank and your business type. Some banks even offer same-day account opening.

Factors that can affect the timeline include your business structure (sole traders usually take less time), your relationship with the bank, and the application method. Some banks offer faster services, and non-residents or high-risk businesses may experience longer processing times.

Once your application is submitted, the bank will conduct background checks and may contact you for additional information.

Common charges to look out for include:

  • Monthly maintenance fees: A fixed charge for maintaining your account.

  • Transaction fees: Costs for deposits, withdrawals, and payments.

  • Overdraft charges: Fees for accessing overdraft facilities.

  • International transfer fees: Charges for sending or receiving money abroad.

  • Debit card usage fees: Costs for using your business debit card, especially abroad.

Some accounts offer free banking for an introductory period.

Most UK business bank accounts are protected by the FSCS up to £120,000, provided the bank is FCA or PRA-authorised. For sole traders, the FSCS limit is shared with your personal account.

A business overdraft isn’t guaranteed. You’ll generally need to pass a credit check first, and the limit offered will depend on both your financial circumstances and the provider’s assessment of your business.

If approved, an agreed overdraft typically comes with lower fees and interest than going overdrawn without one. Without an arrangement in place, providers can apply higher charges and refuse transactions altogether. Repeated unauthorised overdrafts can damage your credit score.

If you think you’ll need one, it’s worth discussing it with your provider before you’re in the situation where you need it.

Many business accounts have monthly limits on free transactions or cash deposits, and exceeding them can trigger additional fees. Some accounts also cap how much cash you can deposit in a single day. Before committing, check that the account’s limits match your expected transaction volume.

If you find one account too restrictive, there’s nothing stopping you from holding multiple business accounts at the same time. Many businesses do this to keep operational expenses separate from tax savings, or to ring-fence revenue from different projects. If you run more than one business, a separate account for each might also make accounting and reporting significantly cleaner.

If your business has fewer than 50 employees and an annual turnover of £6.5 million or less, you may be eligible to switch using the Current Account Switch Service, provided both your current and new provider are part of the scheme. If you’re unsure whether you qualify, your new provider should be able to confirm and guide you through the process.

If you're closing your business entirely, notify your bank and they’ll be able to guide you through the process of shutting the account down. This typically involves settling any outstanding payments or fees, with remaining funds transferred to a personal or alternative account.

More on business bank accounts

Guides and explainers to help you choose the right account for your business
How to get a business bank account with bad credit
How to get a business bank account with bad credit
What’s the difference between a personal and business bank account?
What’s the difference between a personal and business bank account?
Can HMRC check your bank account?
Can HMRC check your bank account?
Find more guides here

About the author

Joe Phelan profileJoe Phelan
Joe helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to understand their options and make the right financial decisions at the right time.

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References

1.Current Account Switch Service Bank account switching trends report
2.Current Account Switch Service Accounting software integration