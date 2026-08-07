When choosing a business bank account, think about the features that best support your business needs. Here's what to look for:

Accounting software integration - Many accounts connect with Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or FreeAgent. This is worth prioritising if you're managing your own books.

Invoicing tools - Some accounts let you send, chase and track invoices directly, which can save meaningful time if you bill clients regularly.

Overdraft facilities - Useful for smoothing out cash flow gaps. If you think you'll need one, it is generally worth checking eligibility criteria before you commit.

International transactions - If you trade globally, look for an account that supports multiple currencies and low-cost international transfers.

Access to credit - Some accounts offer a route into business credit cards or loans, which can help fund growth or manage short-term cash flow.

Interest on balances - Not all accounts pay interest, but some do. If you're likely to hold a healthy balance, it's worth factoring in.

FSCS protection - Most UK-licensed banks protect deposits up to £120,000. If you're considering an e-money provider, your money is likely to be safeguarded differently, but be sure to check the small print.