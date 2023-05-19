<Business

Compare our best business current accounts

Find the right business current account for your business

A business bank account can help you manage your finances, as many now offer built-in tools for invoicing, accounting, and expenses.

Anna, Card One, Money, Cashplus Bank, Floodlight, Mettle, Monzo, Revolut, The Co-operative Bank, Tide, TSB
May 19, 2023

What is a business current account?

A business current account is a type of bank account specifically designed for businesses to manage their finances. It provides essential banking services such as receiving and making payments, managing cash flow, and keeping business and personal transactions separate.

How does a business current account work?

A business current account works similarly to a personal current account but with additional features tailored to meet the needs of businesses. It allows you to deposit and withdraw funds, write and cash checks, make electronic payments, receive payments from customers, and access banking services online or through mobile apps.

Do I need to have a business bank account?

While it is not a legal requirement to have a business current account, it is highly recommended for several reasons.

Firstly, using a separate account for your business transactions helps keep your personal and business finances separate, which simplifies accounting and tax reporting.

It also enhances your professionalism and credibility, as customers and suppliers prefer dealing with businesses that have dedicated business accounts.

Additionally, many banking services and features are specifically designed for businesses, making it easier to manage finances efficiently.

How to compare business current accounts

When comparing business current accounts, consider the following factors:

Fees and charges

Look for any monthly account fees, transaction fees, overdraft fees, and charges for additional services.

Transaction limits

Check if there are any limits on the number of transactions or cash deposits you can make without incurring extra charges.

Online banking features

Evaluate the quality and functionality of online banking platforms, mobile apps, and other digital services offered.

Overdraft facility

If you anticipate needing an overdraft, compare the terms, interest rates, and fees associated with overdraft facilities.

Additional services

Consider any additional services provided, such as invoicing tools, integration with accounting software, or foreign currency services.

Our best business bank accounts

Our editors pick these deals by weighing several factors such as the set up time, software integration, fees and others for each product.

Card
Tide Business Bank Account
Account Fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account Management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
View deal
Show Details
Eligibility
Max. annual turnover
Unlimited
UK Resident
YES

A great business bank account for SMEs. It’s quick to setup and offers everything you’d expect need to manage your businesss finances, such as accounting software integration. Plus you can manage it with their handy smartphone app.

Card
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account Fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account Management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
View deal
Show Details
Eligibility
Max. annual turnover
Unlimited
UK Resident
YES

Another great option for businesses, especially if your business has a less than perfect credit history, because they don't require credit checks. It's quick to setup and offers a number of software integrations.

Card
Mettle by NatWest - Mobile Business Bank Account
Account Fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account Management
App, Online
Set-up time
2-4 Days
View deal
Show Details
Eligibility
UK Resident
YES

Natwest’s answer to the challenger bank phenomenon, Mettle is aimed at those who are self-employed or run a limited company. It charges no annual, or transaction, fees and can be easily managed on the go with its smartphone app.

How to open a business bank account

To open a business current account in the UK, you will typically need to provide the following:

  • Proof of identity: This can include your passport, driver's license, or national ID card.

  • Proof of address: Utility bills, bank statements, or official letters showing your name and address.

  • Business documentation: This may include your business registration certificate, partnership agreement, or articles of association.

  • Personal and business financial information: You may need to provide details of your personal and business income, assets, and liabilities.

How to switch to a new business bank account

Switching your business bank account can seem daunting. But if you're unhappy with your existing bank account, there's no reason not look for a better option. Many banks and providers offer incentives for switching your business bank account.

The Current Account Switch Service (CASS) is a free service that allows you to switch your business bank account to a new bank quickly and easily. The service is backed by the Current Account Switch Guarantee, which means that your old bank will be responsible for any payments that are missed during the switch.

But before you use the CASS, do your research and compare different business current accounts. Make sure that the new bank offers the features and benefits that you need and make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully before you sign up for a new account.

Once you've found an account you like, just follow these simple steps.

  • Apply for a business account with the new bank.

  • When applying for the account, tell the new bank that you want to use the CASS.

  • The new bank will then contact your old bank to initiate the switch.

  • The switch should take place within 7 working days.

By following these tips, you can make the process of switching business bank accounts as smooth and stress-free as possible.

No. of account switches from July to Dec '22[1]
10,331

FAQs

Can I have a business current account if I'm a sole trader?

Yes, business current accounts are available for sole traders as well as partnerships and limited companies.

Can I use a personal current account for my business transactions?

It is generally not advisable to use a personal current account for business transactions, as it can lead to complications in managing finances and accounting.

What fees can I expect with a business current account?

Fees vary depending on the bank and the type of account. Common fees include monthly account fees, transaction fees, and charges for additional services

Can I get a business current account with bad credit?

It can be more challenging to get a business current account with bad credit, but some banks may offer options specifically designed for businesses with poor credit history.

Can I have multiple business current accounts?

Yes, you can have multiple business current accounts. It can be useful for separating different aspects of your business or if you have multiple businesses.

Are there any limitations on the number of transactions or cash deposits I can make?

Business current accounts may have limitations on the number of free transactions or cash deposits you can make each month. Additional fees may apply if you exceed the limits.

What happens if I close my business, can I close my business current account?

If you close your business, you should inform your bank and close your business current account. The bank will guide you through the process, and any remaining funds will be transferred to another account.

About the author

Author imageSalman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

