Compare accounts from leading UK providers.
Find the right fit for your business, free of charge.
Open an account in as little as one working day.
Compare interest rates and fees across top UK business bank accounts.
Whether you’re looking for a free account or one with extra benefits, we can help you find the right fit. Compare fees and features at a glance to choose the best business bank account for you.
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & partnerships
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£1,000,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£6,500,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£6,500,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies
|Min. annual turnover
|£500,000
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & charities
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
A business bank account keeps your business finances separate from your personal ones, making it easier to track expenses, manage cash flow and handle tax returns.
Limited companies are legally required to have one. Sole traders aren't, but most find it worthwhile.
Accounts vary. Some are free, others charge a monthly fee in exchange for extra features like accounting integrations, overdrafts or cashback on spending.
To open one, you'll typically need to be 18 or over, a UK resident, and able to pass a credit or identity check.
A business bank account is designed to help you manage your company's finances. Like a personal current account, you can use it to send and receive payments, pay bills, withdraw cash and manage your money online or through an app.
The main difference is that it keeps your business and personal finances separate, making it easier to track income and expenses, monitor cash flow and prepare your tax returns.
Limited companies are legally required to have a business bank account. Sole traders aren't, but many choose to open one for the added convenience and features, such as accounting software integrations, invoicing tools and access to business overdrafts or other finance.
When choosing a business bank account, think about the features that best support your business needs. Here's what to look for:
Accounting software integration - Many accounts connect with Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or FreeAgent. This is worth prioritising if you're managing your own books.
Invoicing tools - Some accounts let you send, chase and track invoices directly, which can save meaningful time if you bill clients regularly.
Overdraft facilities - Useful for smoothing out cash flow gaps. If you think you'll need one, it is generally worth checking eligibility criteria before you commit.
International transactions - If you trade globally, look for an account that supports multiple currencies and low-cost international transfers.
Access to credit - Some accounts offer a route into business credit cards or loans, which can help fund growth or manage short-term cash flow.
Interest on balances - Not all accounts pay interest, but some do. If you're likely to hold a healthy balance, it's worth factoring in.
FSCS protection - Most UK-licensed banks protect deposits up to £120,000. If you're considering an e-money provider, your money is likely to be safeguarded differently, but be sure to check the small print.
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When comparing business accounts, consider the following factors:
“Keeping personal and business finances separate is essential for tax compliance. Look for an account with built-in invoicing and accounting integrations to simplify your bookkeeping.”
Most providers will ask for the following before your account can be opened:
Proof of identity - a valid passport, driving licence, or national ID card
Proof of address - a utility bill, mortgage statement, or council tax bill dated within the last three months
Business documentation - a registration certificate and articles of association for limited companies; a partnership agreement if applicable
Financial information - details of personal and business income, assets, and liabilities
Most providers let you apply online in minutes, though approval times vary; anywhere from instant to a few days depending on the provider.
Switching is generally straightforward. The Current Account Switch Service (CASS) is free to use and handles the entire process on your behalf, including transferring payments and notifying your old bank. Most switches complete within seven working days.
Many providers offer cash incentives for switching, so it's worth checking what's available before you apply.
If you operate as a limited company it’s a legal requirement, as your company is a separate legal entity from you personally.
For sole traders, there’s no legal obligation, but it’s generally recommended. Mixing personal and business finances makes it harder to track expenses, manage cash flow, and handle your taxes. Also, many banks actively prohibit using a business account for personal spending.
A dedicated account also unlocks features designed for running a business: accounting integrations, invoicing tools, and simplified financial reporting. Most sole traders tend to find a business account saves significant time and stress when tax season arrives.
Opening a business bank account typically takes between one and four weeks, though the process can be faster depending on the bank and your business type. Some banks even offer same-day account opening.
Factors that can affect the timeline include your business structure (sole traders usually take less time), your relationship with the bank, and the application method. Some banks offer faster services, and non-residents or high-risk businesses may experience longer processing times.
Once your application is submitted, the bank will conduct background checks and may contact you for additional information.
Common charges to look out for include:
Monthly maintenance fees: A fixed charge for maintaining your account.
Transaction fees: Costs for deposits, withdrawals, and payments.
Overdraft charges: Fees for accessing overdraft facilities.
International transfer fees: Charges for sending or receiving money abroad.
Debit card usage fees: Costs for using your business debit card, especially abroad.
Some accounts offer free banking for an introductory period.
Most UK business bank accounts are protected by the FSCS up to £120,000, provided the bank is FCA or PRA-authorised. For sole traders, the FSCS limit is shared with your personal account.
A business overdraft isn’t guaranteed. You’ll generally need to pass a credit check first, and the limit offered will depend on both your financial circumstances and the provider’s assessment of your business.
If approved, an agreed overdraft typically comes with lower fees and interest than going overdrawn without one. Without an arrangement in place, providers can apply higher charges and refuse transactions altogether. Repeated unauthorised overdrafts can damage your credit score.
If you think you’ll need one, it’s worth discussing it with your provider before you’re in the situation where you need it.
Many business accounts have monthly limits on free transactions or cash deposits, and exceeding them can trigger additional fees. Some accounts also cap how much cash you can deposit in a single day. Before committing, check that the account’s limits match your expected transaction volume.
If you find one account too restrictive, there’s nothing stopping you from holding multiple business accounts at the same time. Many businesses do this to keep operational expenses separate from tax savings, or to ring-fence revenue from different projects. If you run more than one business, a separate account for each might also make accounting and reporting significantly cleaner.
If your business has fewer than 50 employees and an annual turnover of £6.5 million or less, you may be eligible to switch using the Current Account Switch Service, provided both your current and new provider are part of the scheme. If you’re unsure whether you qualify, your new provider should be able to confirm and guide you through the process.
If you're closing your business entirely, notify your bank and they’ll be able to guide you through the process of shutting the account down. This typically involves settling any outstanding payments or fees, with remaining funds transferred to a personal or alternative account.
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