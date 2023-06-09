How to save £1,000 in time for your Christmas shopping this year

It’s June and the sun is finally shining again, the days are longer and we are dreaming of summer holidays spent relaxing on the beach…

But it’s now 199 days until Christmas and soon we’ll be wrapped up in our jumpers and wondering what size of turkey to buy this year.

Now it might seem outrageous to be talking about the festive season when we’ve only just started wearing our summer clothes, but today is actually the perfect time to start saving for Christmas.

Last year, Money.co.uk found that almost 30% of credit card users expected to spend over £1,000 on their credit cards during Christmas, with around 23% of people expecting to pay off this debt six months after the festive period.

This data is hardly surprising considering the cost of living crisis, with many people forced to live from paycheck to paycheck due to high inflation and rising household bills.

The current situation means it’s now more important than ever to review your finances and think about how you can save for big events like Christmas. Without a savings pot to rely on, the stress of credit card debt and overdrafts can soon take its toll.

So, here are some money challenges to try over the next 199 days, and once your savings pot starts to increase, consider comparing savings accounts to earn some extra interest.