Following the Bank of England base rate cut to 3.75% in December 2025, business savings rates have generally fallen, although some fixed-term accounts still offer returns of around 4.1%.

At the beginning of 2026, markets expected multiple rate cuts over the year, but that outlook has shifted. Rising energy costs and persistent inflation mean many economists now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates, or at least keep them higher for longer, rather than cut them.

For businesses holding surplus cash, rising rates could improve returns. With the economic and geopolitical landscape changing quickly, it’s important to monitor rates and review your savings strategy regularly, as what’s competitive today may shift in the coming weeks.

The next base rate decision is due on Thursday 30 July.