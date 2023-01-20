|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER
|AER
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£40,000.00
|2.79%
|4.04%
|2.83%
|4.08%
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£50,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER
|AER
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1.00
|3.69%
|3.69%
|3.75%
|3.75%
|£1,000,000.01
|3.92%
|3.92%
|4%
|4%
|£10,000,000.01
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER
|AER
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1.00
|3.18%
|3.75%
|3.23%
|3.82%
|£1,000,000.00
|3.18%
|3.18%
|3.23%
|3.23%
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
A business savings account is a smart way to grow your funds while earning interest. The right account can help you manage cash flow, keep surplus capital secure, and support your long-term financial strategy, giving your business the flexibility to make the most of its savings.
We update our best UK business savings rates daily and provide a detailed breakdown of the different account types available, from instant access to fixed-term, so you can compare your options and find the right fit for your business.
The main options are easy access accounts (withdraw anytime, variable rate), notice accounts (give 30-180 days’ notice for a higher rate), and fixed-rate bonds (lock money away for 1-5 years for the best rates).
Rates depend on account type and how long you can tie up your money. Fixed-rate bonds typically pay the most, followed by notice accounts, with easy access offering lower but more flexible returns. Use the AER to compare accounts on equal terms.
Most providers accept UK-registered businesses including sole traders, partnerships, and limited companies. Some accounts have minimum turnover or trading-history requirements, or are restricted to specific business types, so check eligibility before applying.
A business savings account is designed to help businesses earn interest on money they don’t need for day-to-day spending. Sole traders, partnerships and limited companies can use one to set aside funds for upcoming tax bills, build an emergency cash buffer, or save towards future plans and investments.
Like personal savings accounts, the interest you earn may be subject to tax, depending on your business structure and circumstances. It’s important to keep accurate records and factor any tax implications into your financial planning.
A business savings account can help your finances stay organised, protect your cash, and make the most of surplus funds.
The right business savings account depends on how and when you’ll need access to your money. Here’s how different types of accounts can help businesses like yours:
Make sure you can get to your money when you need it. Some business savings accounts allow instant withdrawals, while others require notice or lock funds away for a fixed term.
Some accounts require a minimum opening deposit or ongoing balance. Check you can meet these conditions, as falling below them could mean fees or reduced interest.
A higher rate can come with restrictions. Think about whether locking money away for months or years is worth the extra interest compared with easier access.
Most UK business savings accounts are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which protects eligible deposits up to £120,000 if a provider goes bust. If you hold more than this amount, consider spreading your savings across multiple accounts to stay fully protected.
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|Criteria
|In order be eligible
|Do I need to have a business current account?
|Yes
|Do I need to be over 18?
|Yes
|Does my business need to be based in the UK?
|Yes
Some providers may also have additional eligibility requirements, so be sure to check the terms before starting an application.
Following the Bank of England base rate cut to 3.75% in December 2025, business savings rates have generally fallen, although some fixed-term accounts still offer returns of around 4.1%.
At the beginning of 2026, markets expected multiple rate cuts over the year, but that outlook has shifted. Rising energy costs and persistent inflation mean many economists now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates, or at least keep them higher for longer, rather than cut them.
For businesses holding surplus cash, rising rates could improve returns. With the economic and geopolitical landscape changing quickly, it’s important to monitor rates and review your savings strategy regularly, as what’s competitive today may shift in the coming weeks.
The next base rate decision is due on Thursday 30 July.
This is an example of how much interest businesses could be earning if they put a lump sum into a one-year fixed-term account.
4.1% used for illustrative purposes as rates can change and figures are before tax.
“Think of a business savings account as part of your growth strategy. Building reserves can give you the breathing room to invest in opportunities, weather quiet months, or upgrade equipment without scrambling for credit.”
Yes, if your money is held with a UK-authorised bank or building society, it is usually protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
However, it is worth noting that eligible business savings are protected up to £120,000 per banking licence, not per brand. Because some financial brands share a single underlying licence, your protection limit is calculated across your combined balance with all of them.
To check if your provider is covered and see how different brands are linked, you can use the FSCS Bank & Savings Protection Checker.
Sole traders: your personal and business savings held with the same banking group are combined under one £120,000 limit.
Limited companies or LLPs: your business is treated as a separate legal entity and is usually entitled to its own £120,000 protection, in addition to any personal cover you hold.
If your business holds cash reserves above £120,000, it's generally considered best practice to diversify your funds across different banking licences to ensure your balance remains fully protected.
The minimum balance to open a business savings account will vary depending on the type of account you wish to open. For example, an instant access could be opened with as little as £1 but a fixed-term account might need a minimum deposit of £1,000. It’s always important to check the terms and conditions for each provider.
Yes. Any interest your business earns must be declared on your annual tax return. Business savings accounts pay interest gross, meaning the bank doesn't automatically deduct any tax from your earnings before paying you.
How your interest is taxed will depend on your business structure. For a more detailed explanation, read our guide to business savings accounts.
Please note: Tax rules can vary based on your specific business circumstances. Always seek professional advice if you need help understanding your tax responsibilities.
Yes. Providers usually have specific eligibility criteria that your business must meet to open an account.
Common restrictions include:
Business structure: Eligibility often depends on how your company is set up. For instance, an account may only be available to limited companies or sole traders, but not partnerships, charities, or clubs.
Personal vs. business account rules: If your business is a limited company, you can't use a personal savings account for business funds, as the company is deemed a separate legal entity. However, you can use a personal savings account if you're a sole trader, as your personal and business finances are legally treated as the same.
Tax residency and citizenship: Many UK banks require the business to be registered and tax resident only in the UK. This restriction often applies to all directors.
Prohibited fund types: Standard business savings accounts generally cannot be used to hold client money on behalf of others, nor can they be set up as trust accounts.
Yes. You can hold as many business savings accounts as you wish, and doing so can be a good strategy to effectively manage your company's cash.
Opening multiple accounts offers two key advantages:
Targeting different business purposes: You can mix and match account types depending on your cash flow needs. For example, you might keep emergency funds in an easy-access account for speedy availability, while also holding an amount in a fixed-rate account to earn higher interest.
Maximising protection on larger balances: If your business holds substantial cash reserves, spreading your money across different banking licences allows you to stay fully covered under the £120,000 FSCS protection limit.
However, there are two main drawbacks to bear in mind:
Increased administration: The more accounts you have, the more admin there is in terms of managing them and keeping tabs on statements for tax purposes.
Diluted interest rates: Depending on how much spare money you have, splitting your funds between several accounts might prevent you from hitting the higher balance thresholds that can unlock a provider's top-tier interest rates.
The exact requirements vary between providers, but in general, you’ll need to prove your business is legitimate and supply identification for both yourself and the business.
Here’s what you’ll typically need to provide when opening a business savings account in the UK:
For all businesses:
Proof of ID and address for all named individuals on the account (e.g. passport, driving licence, utility bill)
Proof of business address
Business bank account details (some providers only accept applications from existing business current account holders)
Details about the nature of your business and its activity
For sole traders and freelancers:
Proof of trading status (e.g. HMRC registration or UTR (Unique Taxpayer Reference))
Business name (if trading under a different name)
Estimated annual turnover (some accounts have a minimum or maximum turnover requirement)
For limited companies and partnerships:
Certificate of incorporation (Ltd companies only)
Companies House registration number
Details of all directors, partners, or shareholders
Partnership agreement (if applicable)
Other potential requirements:
A minimum deposit. Some providers require an initial deposit of £1,000 or more
Your expected annual turnover
Tax residency status for all named individuals (for regulatory checks)
Before you apply, it’s worth checking the provider’s eligibility criteria carefully to make sure your business qualifies.
Most UK business savings accounts have a maximum deposit limit, but this amount will vary by provider. Some accounts allow large deposits, while others cap the balance eligible for interest. Check your account’s terms before depositing large sums to ensure your funds are fully covered and earning interest.
Many business savings accounts also have withdrawal restrictions. For instance, fixed-term savings accounts typically don't allow withdrawals before the end of the term without incurring a penalty. Instant or easy access accounts tend to offer more flexibility, though you may still have to wait a few days for the money to be transferred.
Opening a business savings account typically doesn’t take long, as long as you have all the required information ready. The process varies by provider, with some being faster than others. However, you can generally expect your account to be set up within a week or less.
Yes, you can typically link a business savings account to your business current account. Doing this will allow you to transfer funds easily between the two accounts, improving cash flow management and simplifying savings alongside daily business operations.
It is worth checking with your provider for specific linking options and terms to ensure a smooth connection.
Most business savings accounts can be managed through online banking or a mobile app. This allows you to check balances, make transfers, and monitor interest earned right from your computer or smartphone.
Many providers also offer direct integrations with popular accounting platforms like Xero or QuickBooks. Linking your banking tools directly to your software can streamline bookkeeping and make cash flow tracking much easier. Digital features and software connections vary by provider, so it's worth checking what tools are included before you apply.
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