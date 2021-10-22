<
  • Credit Cards

Compare our best credit card deals

Whether it's to spread the cost of purchases, paying off debt or earning rewards on spending, the right credit card can save you money.

Balance transfer

Purchases

Credit building

Most popular

Compare credit cards from over 10 leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company thoroughly before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be confident when making financial decisions.

Find and compare credit cards available to you,

without affecting your credit score

Types of credit cards

Purchase cards

0% purchase cards offer lengthy introductory interest free period, which means that you can charge your purchase to your credit card and then pay off the balance in monthly payments. As long as you pay off the full balance before the end of the interest free period, you won't pay any interest on your purchase.

Compare 0% purchase cards

Balance transfer cards

Balance transfer cards are useful if you want to pay down existing debt. Many of these credit cards come with lengthy interest free periods, you can transfer the balance from one or several credit cards onto your balance transfer credit card, often for a small fee. Then you can pay off the balance in monthly instalments.

Compare 0% balance transfer cards

Money transfer cards

Money transfer cards are similar to balance transfer cards, except that they allow you to move money from your new card directly to your bank account. You can use the money you transfer to pay off your overdraft or loan, often with a lengthy introductory interest-free period.

Compare 0% money transfer cards

Credit building cards

Credit building cards are aimed at individuals with no previous experience of borrowing or those with poor credit histories. These cards usually come with high interest rates and low credit limits. But if you use them responsibly and pay off the balance at the end of each month, it will help you improve your credit rating.

Compare credit building cards

Rewards cards

Several credit cards these days offer different benefits and rewards to incentivise you to take out a credit card with them. The rewards can vary from card to card, but some of the most common rewards offered can include vouchers or in-store points, airmiles , or cashback where you get cash every time you spend on the card.

Compare rewards cards

Travel credit cards

The cards are specifically aimed at regular travellers. These are useful as they don't charge foreign transaction fees, so you can use them when you're travelling abroad.

Compare travel credit cards

Credit card basics

Whether you're getting your first credit card, are deciding on which credit card to get, or simply want to know more about how credits work, our guides have you covered.

22 October 2021

How to get your first credit card

Getting your first credit card is an important financial step and can be a useful resource in the case of emergencies. Knowing how to apply for a credit card can be tricky. This guide is here to help.

22 October 2021

What is interest?

How to apply for a credit card?

26 October 2021

How to choose a credit card?

Tips & Tricks

Always try to pay more than the minimum

Paying more than the minimum amount off your credit card balance each month will not only mean you clear your balance quicker, it will also significantly reduce the interest you pay over that time.

Pay your balance off in full every month

In most cases, if you want to avoid being charged interest, always pay off the full balance of your credit each month. This way you won't be charged interest on your spending, and any rewards or cash back you may earn adds further to your savings.

Use balance transfers to pay off outstanding debt

If you want pay off an existing balance on a credit card and you're being charged interest, you could get 0% balance transfer card and save on paying interest for an introductory period. Interest free periods on some cards can be as long as 30 months or more.

Never miss a payment

Missing payments is a cardinal sin when using a credit card. Not only will you be charged a fee, it leaves a mark on your credit file and makes it harder for you to get credit in the future. This is why it's important to at least make the minimum repayment.

Don't make too many applications

If your application for a credit card has been rejected, don't apply for another card right after. Making several applications can be interpreted as being desperate for credit. Wait at least six months till you apply again.

Avoid cash withdrawals

Withdrawing cash from your credit card is extremely expensive. Not only are you charged a fee, but you charged daily interest and it leaves a mark on your credit record which could impact any credit applications you make in the future. 

Credit score 101

What is a credit record?

It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.

How does credit scoring work?

We take a look at who decides your credit score and what you can do about it.

How to improve your credit score

Here are some steps you can take to boost your chances of getting credit in the future.

How to check your credit rating

It's important to regularly check your credit rating to stay on top of your finances.

Your rights

Section 75: Your free credit card purchase protection

Did you know that when you spend money on your credit card you get extra consumer protection on your purchases? Find out more about Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act and how it can provide you with additional peace of mind.

How to complain about financial services

If you are left out of pocket or are mistreated by your bank or insurer you may want to complain. Here is how to get your complaint heard.

Debt rights explained

We look at what you need to know about your rights if you fall behind with debt payments and what creditors can do to get their money back.

Dealing with debt

Do you have bad credit?

See which cards you'll be approved for ...

Credit card FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Explore credit cards guides

How do credit card limits work?

Here is everything you need to know about credit card limits.

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

How to get your first credit card

Here is how to prepare yourself for your first credit card application.

Why compare credit cards with money.co.uk?

Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Last updated: 6 April, 2022