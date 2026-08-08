A credit card allows you to borrow money from a financial institution or credit provider to make purchases or pay for services, up to a certain limit, known as your credit limit . Unlike debit cards, which withdraw money directly from your bank account, a credit card gives you access to a line of credit, essentially lending you money that you agree to pay back.

Each month, you're required to make at least a minimum repayment, but you can choose to pay more or even pay off the full balance if you prefer. The amount you borrow can be repaid over time, offering you flexibility in managing your finances. If you carry a balance beyond the due date, you’ll typically incur interest charges, which can be quite high.

Credit cards can be used for everyday purchases or larger expenses, and they often come with rewards, benefits, and protections for your purchases. However, it’s important to manage your spending and repayments carefully to avoid accumulating debt and paying high interest rates.