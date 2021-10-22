Whether it's to spread the cost of purchases, paying off debt or earning rewards on spending, the right credit card can save you money.
0% purchase cards offer lengthy introductory interest free period, which means that you can charge your purchase to your credit card and then pay off the balance in monthly payments. As long as you pay off the full balance before the end of the interest free period, you won't pay any interest on your purchase.
Balance transfer cards are useful if you want to pay down existing debt. Many of these credit cards come with lengthy interest free periods, you can transfer the balance from one or several credit cards onto your balance transfer credit card, often for a small fee. Then you can pay off the balance in monthly instalments.
Money transfer cards are similar to balance transfer cards, except that they allow you to move money from your new card directly to your bank account. You can use the money you transfer to pay off your overdraft or loan, often with a lengthy introductory interest-free period.
Credit building cards are aimed at individuals with no previous experience of borrowing or those with poor credit histories. These cards usually come with high interest rates and low credit limits. But if you use them responsibly and pay off the balance at the end of each month, it will help you improve your credit rating.
Several credit cards these days offer different benefits and rewards to incentivise you to take out a credit card with them. The rewards can vary from card to card, but some of the most common rewards offered can include vouchers or in-store points, airmiles , or cashback where you get cash every time you spend on the card.
The cards are specifically aimed at regular travellers. These are useful as they don't charge foreign transaction fees, so you can use them when you're travelling abroad.
Always try to pay more than the minimum
Paying more than the minimum amount off your credit card balance each month will not only mean you clear your balance quicker, it will also significantly reduce the interest you pay over that time.
Pay your balance off in full every month
In most cases, if you want to avoid being charged interest, always pay off the full balance of your credit each month. This way you won't be charged interest on your spending, and any rewards or cash back you may earn adds further to your savings.
Use balance transfers to pay off outstanding debt
If you want pay off an existing balance on a credit card and you're being charged interest, you could get 0% balance transfer card and save on paying interest for an introductory period. Interest free periods on some cards can be as long as 30 months or more.
Never miss a payment
Missing payments is a cardinal sin when using a credit card. Not only will you be charged a fee, it leaves a mark on your credit file and makes it harder for you to get credit in the future. This is why it's important to at least make the minimum repayment.
Don't make too many applications
If your application for a credit card has been rejected, don't apply for another card right after. Making several applications can be interpreted as being desperate for credit. Wait at least six months till you apply again.
Avoid cash withdrawals
Withdrawing cash from your credit card is extremely expensive. Not only are you charged a fee, but you charged daily interest and it leaves a mark on your credit record which could impact any credit applications you make in the future.
Did you know that when you spend money on your credit card you get extra consumer protection on your purchases? Find out more about Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act and how it can provide you with additional peace of mind.
If you are left out of pocket or are mistreated by your bank or insurer you may want to complain. Here is how to get your complaint heard.
We look at what you need to know about your rights if you fall behind with debt payments and what creditors can do to get their money back.
Find unique research and in-depth articles about credit cards and related personal finance topics that help you expand your knowledge.
The annual percentage rate (APR) is the interest rate at which you will borrow money on you credit card. It's typically stated as a yearly interest rate and includes any fees and costs associated with the card. In most cases you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
Unlike joint current accounts, there is no such thing as joint account for credit cards. What you can do is add an additional card holder to your card, such a partner, child or parent. This means that the additional card holder will have their on own seperate card, but you will be responsible for any debt accumulated on that card.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
If you miss a repayment on your credit card, you're mostly likely going to be charged a penalty and lose any introductory benefits, such as an interest free offer. It will also go on your credit report as a negative mark and hurt your credit score.
You can check your credit score by using a credit reference agency. These are companies that collect information about your credit behaviour to determine your credit score. Experian, Equifax and CallCredit are the three main credit agencies in the UK. Checking your credit online is free thanks to new GDPR regulations that were instituted in May 2018.
