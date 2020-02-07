Monevo Personal Loan
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Guarantor required
|false
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
Check out our best loans for bad credit to see if you can get a better deal on your borrowing if you have a poor credit history.
Bad credit, missed payments or past debt will not necessarily stop you from being able to get a loan.
Checking won't affect your credit score
1
Check your eligibility
Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.
2
Compare personalised loans
See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month – no estimates.
3
Apply online
Complete your application on the lender's website. You could get your money in hours.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Guarantor required
|false
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Guarantor required
|false
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum income
|£8,400
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Guarantor required
|false
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Guarantor required
|false
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum income
|£15,000
|UK Resident
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you. Monevo is rated 4.5 stars by independent quality rater Feefo.
Bad credit loans can help people with a poor credit history to borrow money. Instead of basing the eligibility for a loan primarily on a credit check, lenders of bad credit loans look at each borrower’s individual financial circumstances to assess whether they can afford the loan they are applying for.
So even if you have a poor credit history or have missed payments on debts in the past, you may still be able to get a loan.
With personal loans you don’t need to put up an asset as security, which is why they are sometimes referred to as "unsecured loans". If you have bad credit, you may be limited to a small number of providers and the interest rates offered on personal loans for people with bad credit may be higher than on standard ones.
With these loans, which are sometimes called "homeowner loans", you need to offer an asset (e.g. a house or car) as security, which the lender can claim if you cannot repay the loan. You are more likely to be offered a secured loan with bad credit, but you need to weigh up the risks carefully as you could lose your possessions if things go wrong.
These are loans which require you to appoint a guarantor. A guarantor is a financially stable parent, relative or friend who will agree to repay the loan if you are unable to. Some providers require guarantors to be homeowners, so they should be aware that their homes could be put at risk.
These are loans where you borrow from an individual instead of borrowing from a bank, building society or credit union. Peer to peer loans are usually available through online peer to peer lending platforms, where individual lenders lend out money to earn returns in the form of interest.
Do you need to borrow urgently
Unless you need the money right away, it might be a good idea to wait until you can improve you credit score before you apply for a loan for bad credit. It'll help you save money with a better interest rate and reduce the risk of defaulting.
How much you need to borrow
The amount you need to borrow plays a role in being accepted for credit. It can also determine the APR you get. Typically, the larger the amount, the lower the interest rate. But it's important to only borrow the amount you need.
How long you need to repay the loan
Although a longer loan term will result in lower monthly payments, it'll also cost you more as you'll pay more in interest overall. Pick a term that allows you to repay the loans as quickly as possible, while keeping monthly repayments affordable.
What you can afford to pay each month
Keeping monthly repayments affordable is especially important if you have bad credit. Not only can a missed payment lead to extra charges, but it can also hurt your credit score further and make it more difficult to get credit in the future.
1
Compare loans using the comparison table
When comparing loans consider the APR offered, the monthly repayments and the total amount you will pay back.
2
Choose a provider and a deal that suits your needs
Pick a provider that offers you the best combination of APR, term and monthly payments that suit your financial needs.
3
Fill out a loan application form
Typically, you'll need to provide name and address information and bank details, as well as a summary of your monthly incomings and outgoings.
4
Start using the funds
Once you've been approved, the funds are usually deposited within a day or two, but it can sometimes take up to a week.
Make sure to keep up with your monthly payments. Missing payments hurts your credit score and makes it harder to get credit in the future.
Be at least 18 years old
Have a current account
Be a legal resident of the UK
Be able to show how you’ll repay the loan
High interest rates: Loans for bad credit have much higher interest rates than standard loans, as borrowers represent a higher risk to lenders. This tends to happen with unsecured loans where there is no security or guarantor.
Risk of repossession: If you put up an asset, such as your car or home, as security for your loan, you may lose it if you fail to repay the loan.
Fees: Poor credit loans come with several fees attached, such as arrangement fees, bounced payment fees or early repayment fees.
Bad credit loans are an expensive way to borrow money. But you can still get a good deal and save money if you compare loans. Make sure you only borrow the amount you need and apply for the type of loan that suits your circumstances.”Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
It’s possible that, depending on what you’re borrowing for and how much you intend to borrow, you could consider other forms of credit.
While a loan may allow you to borrow a larger amount, with a credit building card you can apply for a smaller amount to improve your chances of being accepted. If you then make sure you keep up with repayments, eventually you can have your credit limit increased.
If you’re looking to borrow a small amount of money, then an overdraft may be a more suitable option. If you feel the need for an extra cushion to cover your regular expenses on occasion, you can apply for an overdraft with your current account provider.
You can find out more information on this subject by reading our detailed guide on how to borrow with bad credit.
More than half of UK adults started 2021 in debt, and one in four claim that debt was a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic¹.
During that same period, figures show that more people repaid consumer debt, with total repayments of £16.6 billion – the most repaid since 1993².
If you are worried about your debts, it’s really important to get free impartial advice – there is no need to pay for it. StepChange is the UK’s leading debt charity and their experts can give free advice and support to help you get back on track with your finances.
Bad credit loans are an expensive form of borrowing. However, they can be useful in circumstances where you need access to credit, but have had trouble with your credit history. It's best to opt for bad credit loans only if you really need the money and make sure to keep up with repayments. Paying off a bad credit loan in full can also help you improve your credit.
It depends on the type of loan you choose and the lender, but you could borrow up to £50,000 with an unsecured loan.
Yes, most lenders still check your credit record, but they are more willing to lend to you even if you have a history of bad credit.
Yes, your application will show on your report. If you make your payments on time it could improve your rating, but if you miss any it will damage it further.
No, because lenders check your finances and credit record before they decide if they can offer you a loan.
Not necessarily. You don't need a guarantor to get a bad credit loan. But if you have a guarantor you may be able to borrow a larger amount and get a better rate.
Unsecured loans with bad credit usually have a term of between one month and 15 years. The longer the loan term, the more interest you pay.
Yes. You're allowed to use your bad credit loan to pay off debt. In fact, some lenders may only offer bad credit loans for the purpose of paying off debt.
You may be charged a fee and your credit record will be damaged. Here is what to do if you cannot pay back your loan.
It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
You can apply for a loan online, by phone, by post or in branch, depending on the lender. Here's how the loan application process works and what you need to do.Read more about how to apply for a loan
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.Read More
Asking a friend or family member to be a guarantor could help you get the loan you need. Here is how guarantor loans work and everything you need to know about them.Read More
Keeping a check on your landline tariff can help you save money and quickly resolve problems with your phone company. Here is how to manage your landline service.Read More
Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.Read More
Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.Read More
Comparing bad credit loans could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
¹Data based on research from money.co.uk's COVID-19 Debt Index
²Based on data from the Bank of England Money and Credit report
Last updated: 28 May 2022