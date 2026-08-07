If you've got a low credit score or have missed payments in the past, it can be difficult to get approved for a new loan. Bad credit loans are meant for people who are less likely to be approved for credit by traditional lenders.

How do bad credit loans work?

Loans for bad credit are typically offered by specialist lenders, which instead of basing the eligibility for a loan primarily on a credit check, look at each borrower’s individual financial circumstances to decide whether they can afford the loan they are applying for.

So if you have a poor credit history or even a County Court Judgement (CCJ) on your record, you may still be able to get a loan.

What are the eligibility requirements for a bad credit loan?

To get a bad credit loan you need to: