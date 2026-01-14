Having a life insurance policy is not a legal requirement, but it can be an important consideration if you want to ensure financial support for your loved ones.

Major life events are a good time to assess whether you should consider life insurance. Common reasons that prompt a discussion over life insurance include:

Having children: A life insurance policy can help ensure your young family is financially protected should the worst happen.

Buying a new home: It's one of life's biggest financial commitments, and you may share the cost with family or friends. A life insurance payout might be able to cover your future payments or pay off the remaining balance entirely.

Getting married: If you and your partner share various joint financial responsibilities, a life insurance policy can protect your other half.

It's a common misconception, but life insurance is just as important for a main household earner as it is for a stay-at-home parent, for example. Both roles hold a great degree of financial value, so a life insurance policy can help cover the loss of either contribution.

Even if you're single, life insurance can still be worth considering. You may want to leave behind a financial gift in the form of inheritance or pay for other costs, such as your funeral.