Life insurance pays out a lump sum to your family, or whoever you name on the policy, if you pass away during its term.
Life insurance usually only covers you for death. You’ll need a different type of income protection – such as critical illness cover – if you want cover for illness or disability.
There are three main types of life insurance:
Level term life insurance: Where your insurer will pay a lump sum agreed at the start of the policy if you die during its term.
Whole of life insurance: This covers you for your entire life, with the insurer putting your premiums in a fund until a claim is made. The insurer may increase the premium if the fund performs poorly, but the amount of cover it pays out remains unchanged.
Mortgage protection insurance: Also known as decreasing term insurance, this pays out the balance on your mortgage at the time you die. If you have one of these, it's important to review it if you move home or increase your mortgage for another reason.
Payouts from life insurance companies can help cover any financial commitments you have, which may fall on your family if you die.
They could use the money to clear the mortgage, or for school or university fees for example. Or it could be used for repaying outstanding debts, covering recurring expenses or to help cover the cost of any income lost after your passing.
Otherwise, it could just be money for them to live off or enjoy.
Remember, it's not just the principal wage earner who needs life insurance - as losing one half of a couple invariable means higher childcare costs if nothing else, to give one example.
Life insurance is less useful for people who have no financial dependents - for example if you live alone and don't have children there's not a lot of point covering the remaining cost of you mortgage if you die.
Once you’ve decided whether you need life insurance, you can start looking for the best life insurance for your needs.
There are a few distinct types of life insurance. They offer different levels of cover to suit your needs and life stages. You’ll need to find out about each to work out which type of cover is the best life insurance for you. Some of the most common types are:
This is the simplest life cover insurance, if not the cheapest. You choose the amount of the pay out and length of policy term at the start. It pays out a fixed amount, regardless of when a claim is made, as long as it’s within the term of the policy.
This policy sees the amount of cover decrease over time, although premiums stay the same. It’s usually cheaper than level term insurance. It’s generally the best life insurance to cover debts like mortgages, which reduce over time.
This covers you if you’re seriously ill or are diagnosed with a severe medical condition during the policy’s term - one that might stop you from working but not kill you. In most cases it pays out a fixed lump sum. It can be added to a life insurance policy.
This covers you for your whole life. You pay a premium each month and it pays out a fixed lump sum when you pass away. With whole life insurance, your premiums might increase but the amount of cover you receive will be the same.
This is for people aged 50 to 80 years old. You don’t have to give a medical history. You pay fixed premiums until you’re 85 or 90, depending on the provider, after that premiums end, even though you’re covered until you die.
This covers two people together, usually a couple. It usually pays out just once, in a lump sum. This tends to be paid to the surviving person. However, they’ll have to find a new life insurance policy if they still want cover after a pay out.
The cheapest cover is not always the best life insurance. UK's providers offer a variety of policies and the best life insurance is the one that suits your circumstances best.
Start by looking at your debts, your family’s needs and their lifestyle. This will help you work out how much life cover you need and how long you need it for. Once you’ve decided, you can think about doing a life insurance comparison to compare quotes.
Ideally, the amount of cover – known as the sum insured – should be big enough to cover the remaining balance on your mortgage.
Then, there should be enough left over on top to make it easier for your family to cover some of their other expenses when you’re gone.
Think carefully about how the situation might change if you weren’t around. For example, if you work part-time so you can look after your children, what would your partner do if you weren’t around anymore? They might need to pay for childcare, or they might need to work less. Either way, it would affect their financial situation.
The term of your life insurance policy should also be at least as long as your mortgage. This will make sure the payout covers the remaining balance on your mortgage.
The price of your life insurance will depend on factors like:
Your age
Your medical history
Your height and weight
Your smoking habits
Your alcohol consumption
Your salary
The length of the policy you want
How much cover you want
Prices vary from about £5 a month to more than £100 depending on the type of cover you want and your personal situation.
Most of the time, you’ll be covered if you die or are diagnosed with a terminal illness (with a life expectancy of less than 12 months) during the policy’s term.
For example, life insurance polices have been paying out £553,000 a day to Coronavirus victims since the start of the pandemic, according to the Association of British Insurers¹, with one policy delivering £250,00 the day after the insurer was notified of the death.
Even with the best life insurance companies, you usually won’t be covered if you die due to suicide, serious self-injury, a drug overdose or a reckless act. Your cause of death must be covered by the policy if your family is to get a payout.
You also won’t be covered if your payments aren’t up to date. You should read your policy booklet carefully so you understand the terms of conditions of your particular policy.
Your policy payout will come in one of two types, depending on the policy you choose:
1. Lump sum
If you choose a lump sum payout, your loved ones will get the entire amount in one go.
2. Income
If you die early on in your policy’s term, an income will pay out for the remaining years on the term.
Most people can get life insurance as long as they’re over 18 and live in the UK.
It might be harder to convince life insurance companies to cover you have health issues, or you might have to pay higher premiums. It’s a good idea to get as many quotes as you can from life insurance companies, until you get accepted.
There are also specialist options for older people, where you're more likely to be accepted if you're struggling to find life insurance with a major provider.
You need to make sure you’re as accurate as possible when you answer the questions during your application, and when you compare life insurance. If you don’t answer truthfully, you might find your policy is invalid when you come to make a claim.
Life insurance doesn't cover quite everything. While the exact details vary by policy, there are some common exclusions:
|Covered
|Not covered
|Possibly covered
|Accidental death
|Pre-agreed conditions
|Terminal illness
|Unexpected illness/disease
|Drug and alcohol abuse
|Critical illness or injury
|Cancer
|Dangerous activities
|Suicide
|Heart attacks
|Undisclosed health issues
Life cover insurance is a good thing for all adults to think about having, whatever their age - but there are key times when it's a good idea to either take it out, or review your cover.
These include:
Buying a house with a partner - Life insurance can offer both of you reassurance that if the worst should happen, at least the mortgage will be taken care of
Having children - Making sure the little ones are provided for is a key motivation for people taking out cover
Your children leaving home - If your cover id designed to include childcare or school and university fees, it might be time to look again when your children leave home
Paying off your mortgage - If your life cover is tied to your home loan, then reviewing it when you pay this off
Only if your cause of death is covered in your policy, and you die during the term of the policy. Here is more on how life insurance works.
Yes, but you may find it cheaper to have one policy that gives you the exact cover you need.
Yes, but you both have to qualify for the policy and get accepted by the insurer when you apply. Compare joint life insurance quotes here.
You may find it harder to get cover if you have any health issues. Get as many quotes as you can until you get accepted for the cover you want.
Last updated: 24 January 2022