A cash ISA works in a similar way to a standard savings account - but here are six things that are worth remembering.

1. You can open and pay into more than one cash ISA in a financial year

This means you can spread your money across a fixed-rate cash ISA and an easy access cash ISA.

2. All the money you make in interest is tax-free

The tax-free benefit is a huge advantage to a cash ISA because it means you'll maximise any interest earned. Remember your ISA allowance resets every tax year on April 6. Any unused balance does not roll over into the next year.

3. You can only pay in £20,000 per person each year

You can deposit up to £20,000 per person each tax year across all your ISAs. This is your total annual ISA allowance, so if you have more than one type - such as a cash ISA and a stocks and shares ISA - you’ll need to split the limit between them.

Remember, from April 2027 the rules change and you’ll no longer be able to put the full £20,000 allowance into just a cash ISA if you’re under 65.

4. Flexibility and withdrawals

Wile some cash ISAs are flexible - meaning you can withdraw money and replace it within the same tax year without affecting your annual allowance - others aren't.

Any withdrawals will count towards your limit, so check whether your ISA is flexible - especially if you think you might need access to your savings.

5. Transfers

You can transfer money from one cash ISA to another without losing your tax-free status - but it’s important to do this through the ISA provider, not by withdrawing the funds yourself.

Most providers accept transfers in but it’s worth checking how long the process takes and whether any restrictions apply.

6. There are different types of cash ISAs

It's important to explore the different types of cash ISAs before moving your money, as they are designed for different savings goals. For example, a fixed-rate cash ISA might have a competitive interest rate but your money is locked away for a set period.

This differs from an easy access cash ISA as you can normally withdraw money when it suits you, but rates can be lower.