|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1,000.00
|4.75%
|4.75%
|4.75%
|4.75%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1,000.00
|4.72%
|4.72%
|4.72%
|4.72%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1.00
|4.53%
|4.53%
|4.63%
|4.63%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
A cash ISA (Individual Savings Account) is a tax-free savings account, meaning you don’t pay tax on the interest you earn.
The annual ISA allowance is £20,000, which can be split across different types of ISAs, allowing your savings to grow faster.
Any UK resident aged 18 or over can open a cash ISA. Children under 18 cannot open an adult ISA, but a junior cash ISA can be opened for them instead.
From April 2027, new rules will limit how much some people can put into a cash ISA.
If you're under the age of 65, you'll be able to contribute up to £12,000 per year to a cash ISA, but if you want to use the full £20,000 ISA allowance, the remaining £8,000 must go into either a stocks & shares ISA or another non-cash ISA.
Those aged 65 and over can continue to use the full £20,000 allowance in a cash ISA as normal.
“Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced cash ISA reforms from 2027. It’s worth exploring this type of savings account now to make the most of the current ISA allowance - especially as there are still interest rates above the base rate. This currently stands at 3.75%.”
A cash ISA is worth thinking about if you want to earn interest on your savings without paying any tax - especially if you’re likely to exceed your tax-free allowance from savings across other accounts.
Most savers can earn some interest tax-free through their personal savings allowance, which means standard savings accounts can still be efficient. However, a cash ISA becomes particularly useful if your savings are large enough that you might start paying tax on that interest.
Your personal savings allowance depends on your income tax band:
Basic rate taxpayers (20%) can earn up to £1,000 in interest tax-free
Higher rate taxpayers (40%) can earn up to £500 in interest tax-free
Additional rate taxpayers (45%) have no allowance, meaning any interest earned may be taxable
A cash ISA works in a similar way to a standard savings account - but here are six things that are worth remembering.
This means you can spread your money across a fixed-rate cash ISA and an easy access cash ISA.
The tax-free benefit is a huge advantage to a cash ISA because it means you'll maximise any interest earned. Remember your ISA allowance resets every tax year on April 6. Any unused balance does not roll over into the next year.
You can deposit up to £20,000 per person each tax year across all your ISAs. This is your total annual ISA allowance, so if you have more than one type - such as a cash ISA and a stocks and shares ISA - you’ll need to split the limit between them.
Remember, from April 2027 the rules change and you’ll no longer be able to put the full £20,000 allowance into just a cash ISA if you’re under 65.
Wile some cash ISAs are flexible - meaning you can withdraw money and replace it within the same tax year without affecting your annual allowance - others aren't.
Any withdrawals will count towards your limit, so check whether your ISA is flexible - especially if you think you might need access to your savings.
You can transfer money from one cash ISA to another without losing your tax-free status - but it’s important to do this through the ISA provider, not by withdrawing the funds yourself.
Most providers accept transfers in but it’s worth checking how long the process takes and whether any restrictions apply.
It's important to explore the different types of cash ISAs before moving your money, as they are designed for different savings goals. For example, a fixed-rate cash ISA might have a competitive interest rate but your money is locked away for a set period.
This differs from an easy access cash ISA as you can normally withdraw money when it suits you, but rates can be lower.
These accounts let you withdraw and deposit money whenever you like without any penalties. Easy access ISAs typically have the lowest interest rates and are best for short-term or emergency savings.
With a notice ISA, you will need to give notice to withdraw money from your account or you will be penalised via loss of interest or a charge. The notice period varies between accounts but could be up to 180 days. These accounts tend to pay better interest than easy-access ISAs.
Fixed-rate ISAs give you a good interest rate in exchange for you keeping your money locked away for a specific length of time, usually between one and five years. Generally, the interest rates are higher the longer the term of the deal, but this isn’t always true so be sure to shop around.
Lifetime ISAs are designed to help people under the age of 40 to save for their first home or towards retirement. The maximum annual deposit is £4,000 each year, to which the government adds a 25% bonus.
These accounts generally pay a higher rate of interest that’s fixed for a set period – say 12 months. To qualify, you must agree to pay in a certain amount each month, often between around £25 and £250.
Junior cash ISAs allow you to save for your child’s future, as long as they are under 18 and living in the UK. The money in the account can be withdrawn by the child once they reach 18 years of age.
To choose the best cash ISA for your needs, you must consider what the money is for, when you think you might need it, and how much flexibility you want over access. These are some of the main factors to consider:
The higher your interest rate, the more money you will make on your savings. However, getting the very highest rate usually means locking your money away for longer or agreeing to give notice before making a withdrawal.
Some accounts limit the number of withdrawals you can make each year or cut the interest rate if you access your cash too often. This can mean better returns on your savings, but only if you don’t need the money. Easy access ISAs pay less interest but allow you to withdraw whatever you need.
Some accounts allow you to withdraw money you’ve saved in the same year, without it counting towards your ISA allowance. Other accounts say that money is part of your allowance even though you’ve both paid it in and taken it out in the same financial year.
If you choose a fixed rate ISA, you’ll have a guaranteed interest rate for a set period. The rates on offer can vary widely, and often depend on how long you lock the money away, so it’s worth shopping around for the best deal.
Some providers save their best rates for existing customers, so check what your account providers offer. You should also check out how easy the account is to manage – for instance, is there an app and can you use it to add cash funds.
If you have a fixed rate ISA and you want to withdraw your money before the term is up, you’ll probably face an interest penalty or charges. Equally, some providers will charge you exit fees if you transfer your ISA elsewhere. Check the small print before signing up.
Plenty of ISAs will allow you to start saving from just £1, but some impose a higher minimum deposit. There are even regular saver accounts that will pay you higher interest if you commit to saving a certain amount each month.
The best cash ISA rates right now are sitting at around 4.8% AER+ for some fixed-term and easy access deals. Rates change often and typically in line with the Bank of England's base rate, which they announced in late July would again remain at 3.75%.
The highest rates are often found on fixed-rate cash ISAs - where you lock your money away for a set period. Easy access ISAs may pay slightly less, but they give you the freedom to withdraw your savings when you need to.
If you’re looking for the best ISA rates then it’s worth comparing deals regularly and checking the account terms. A higher rate isn’t always the best option if it comes with restrictions that don’t suit how you want to save.
There are many alternatives to a cash ISA, but where to save for the best returns depends on what you want to do with your money and when you need access to it. Here are some of the main options to consider:
Stocks and shares ISAs - put money into shares and other investments without paying income tax or capital gains tax on the growth. Stocks and shares ISAs are best for long-term savings, so you can ride out any market volatility.
Standard savings accounts - you won't pay tax on the first £1,000 of interest you earn if you're a basic rate taxpayer, although this drops to £500 if you're a higher rate taxpayer and £0 if you’re an additional rate payer.
Fixed-rate bonds - these fixed-rate savings accounts allow you to invest a large sum for a fixed period for a guaranteed return. During the fixed period, you have no access to your funds, so they’re better for medium-term savings.
High-interest current accounts – some current accounts offer high rates of interest on positive balances. This can make them a good place to stash emergency savings you may need to access quickly.
Our best cash ISA rate is currently 4.75% as of Aug 7 2026.
Yes, your money is safe in a cash ISA as most are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS, which protects your money up to £120,000 with a single institution).
You can take money out of your cash ISA whenever you want if it allows unlimited withdrawals. However, there may be restrictions on paying money back in.
Whether you can take money out of a cash ISA and put it back in again depends on which kind of account and provider you choose. Some ISAs let you withdraw money and replace it during the same tax year without using up any more of your ISA allowance.
Yes, you can have an ISA if you have bad credit as your finances are not checked when you open a savings account.
Yes, since April 2024 you can open and pay into as many stocks and shares ISAs as you want, but you can't exceed the £20,000 allowance.
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