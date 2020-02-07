<Credit Cards

Compare money transfer credit cards

You could save money clearing an overdraft with one of these money transfer cards by transferring funds to your bank account, often interest free.

  • Use our free card finder tool
  • Find cards that allow you to transfer cash to your bank account
  • Apply in minutes
View deals

Find and compare the cards available to you,

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How this works

Compare money transfer credit cards from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

mbna logos
virgin-childrens-savings-accounts
hsbc-bank-regular-savings-accounts
virgin atlantic
sainburys-bank-travel-money-costa-rican-colon-exchange-rate

How to find the best money transfer card for you

Before you get a money transfer credit card, it's important to decide whether it's the best product for you. You shouldn't use a money transfer credit card unless it's planned, affordable, and for a specific reason.

We’ve compiled a few things you should consider when comparing money transfer credit cards:

  • 0% interest period: The interest-free period for money transfer cards isn't always as long as you'd like it to be. Be aware of when your interest-free period ends, so you can either pay off the balance, or transfer your debt elsewhere.

  • The money transfer fee: Most money transfer credit cards charge a fee to transfer money into your account. Typically, this fee ranges from 2% to 4% of the balance transferred. It's important to factor this in when comparing money transfer credit cards. Generally, the lower the fee, the better.

  • Time window for transfers: Many money transfer cards require you to make your transfer within 60 days of getting your card. If you fail to do so, you'll lose out on the 0% period. So avoid opening a money transfer card with a plan to transfer money several months later.

  • Fees: Most cards charge fees for late payment and exceeding the credit limit. While you should never aim to miss payments or exceed the credit limit, it is worth checking these before you apply.

Money transfer credit card deals

33 results found, based on transferring £3000 and paying £160 a month. Sorted by payment term and costs. Find out more about how our calculator works and how we order our comparisons.
Sort
£
£
MBNA Long 0% Money Transfer Card
Money transfers
0% for 18 months
Money transfer fee
2.99%
Representative APR (variable)
22.9% APR
Pay the balance over
20 months with fees & interest of £94.27
MBNA Long 0% Money Transfer Card
Balance Transfers and Money Transfers must be completed within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 22.94% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 16 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
20 months with fees & interest of £144.01
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 16 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Pay the balance over
20 months with fees & interest of £145.89
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (25.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 16 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Pay the balance over
20 months with fees & interest of £147.75
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 27.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
MBNA Long Balance Transfer Credit Card
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £212.67
MBNA Long Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.94% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £212.67
MBNA Ltd Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths)
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.94% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £221.17
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (21.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £221.17
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (21.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £221.17
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 23.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (23.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £229.66
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (23.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £229.66
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (23.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £229.66
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (23.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (25.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £238.15
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 27.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (25.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £238.15
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 27.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (25.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £238.15
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (25.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 27.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (12 Mths) (29.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £246.64
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (12 Mths) (29.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 29.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 29.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (16 Mths) (29.9%)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £246.64
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (16 Mths) (29.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 29.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 29.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£15,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (16 M) (29.9%) (PUE)
Money transfers
0% for 12 months
Money transfer fee
4%
Representative APR (variable)
29.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £246.64
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (16 M) (29.9%) (PUE)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Make a money transfer within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 29.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 29.9% (variable).
Eligibility
CCJs Allowed
Credit Ratingpoor
History of Bankruptcyfalse
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£15,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

What is a money transfer credit card?

Most credit cards don't let you transfer money to your bank account and many will charge you interest while you pay them off. However, a money transfer credit card will allow you to borrow money from the card, and transfer it straight into your bank account. Typically, you'll be charged a money transfer fee, which varies by provider.

What could you use a money transfer credit card for?

Money transfer credit cards can be useful for a number of things including:

  • paying off an overdraft

  • paying off a loan

  • make a large purchase where a credit card wouldn't be accepted.

So, for example, if you got a money transfer card with a limit of £2,500, you could use £1,000 to pay off an overdraft, £1,000 to pay off a loan, and make a purchase with the remaining £500.

You can read more about how to use a money transfer credit card here.

How do 0% money transfer credit cards work?

With a 0% money transfer credit card you'll be able to move cash into your bank account from the card and pay it off without paying interest for a set period. This could be up to 18 months.

Don't forget that, as with any credit card, you'll need your application to be approved, and you'll need a good credit score to be eligible for the longest interest free periods.

Read more here on how to improve your credit score.

How much do money transfer credit cards cost?

With a bank transfer credit card, you don't pay any interest as long as you repay the balance each month. In the table above, you’ll also find 0% interest money transfer credit cards, which will give you a longer time frame to pay off what you owe. However, It’s important to always make at least the minimum payments each month to keep your 0% rate. You should treat it like you'd treat a loan.

Whether you choose a 0% interest money transfer credit card, or one that charges interest, you will still have to pay a money transfer fee - these usually cost 2%-4% of the amount you transfer.

For example, a 3% fee on a £2,000 transfer will cost you £60. That means you'll owe £2,060. If the card's interest-free period is long enough for you to pay off the balance in full, the £60 fee could be a lot less than the interest you'd pay on a loan.

A money transfer credit card comes with the same other types of fees as normal credit cards. You can avoid some charges if you understand how they work. Some of the things you might have to pay include:

  • late payment charges

  • charges for going over your credit limit

  • charges for spending abroad

  • dormancy charges

  • and other charges and fees.

Find the cards most likely to say yes,

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

Pros and cons of money transfer credit cards

Before you go ahead and apply for a money transfer credit card, it's a good idea to recap on the pros and cons. That way, you'll be clear on whether it's the right decision for you. It all depends on your personal situation and financial circumstances.

  • You can often borrow interest free for a set number of months.
  • It's an alternative – and potentially cheaper – option to a loan.
  • You can use it to pay off debts and loans.
  • If you find a 0% money transfer credit card, the interest-free period might not be as long as it would be with a different type of credit card.
  • You could lose your 0% rate if you miss any payments.
  • You'll pay a fee to do a money transfer and you only get a limited time in which to do it.
  • The charges for using your card in other ways could be high.
  • You might not get a high credit limit.
  • You could be declined if you have poor credit history.

Top tips for your money transfer credit card

If you decide to go ahead and get a money transfer credit card, there are a few things you should do.

  • Shop around. Our comparison gives you the chance to compare money transfer credit cards and find the best one for you.

  • Make a plan. It's important that you know how you'll repay the money before you go ahead. Only apply if you're sure you can manage the debt.

  • Meet your monthly repayments. If you don't, you could lose your 0% deal, face a fee and affect your credit rating and ability to get credit in future. You should set up a direct debit to make sure you'll make at least the minimum repayment, on time, every month. If you can pay more, it could be a good idea to do this, so you pay off your debt quicker.

  • Do something before your 0% period ends. Either repay the balance in full, or transfer your balance elsewhere. If you don't, the APR will jump to a much higher rate.

  • Do your money transfer quickly. Most cards only allow money transfers when you first take them out, so don't delay.

  • Check the rates for other features. Of course it's important to know what fee you'll pay for money transfers, but have you checked the APR for new purchases? And for withdrawing cash? Check carefully before you use the card in other ways.

  • If you're rejected, don't keep trying. Applying for lots of credit cards in a short space of time can damage your credit rating.

Money transfer credit cards FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Find and compare the cards available to you,

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How this works

Explore credit cards guides

See more guides

Managing someone else's balance fusing credit card and phone

Can you transfer a balance from someone else's credit card?

You can transfer a balance from one person's credit card to another. But taking on someone else's debt can be risky.

Read More
Black woman with boyfriend using credit card to shop online

Can you transfer money from a credit card to your bank account

If you want to borrow a small sum of cash to repay a debt, or clear an overdraft, you can use a money transfer credit card to move cash into your current account.

Read more about transfering money from a credit card
Stack of credit cards

What is a money transfer credit card?

If you want a new credit card, here is exactly what you need to do to apply for it.

Read more about money transfer credit cards

Why compare credit cards with money.co.uk?

Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: 10 March, 2022