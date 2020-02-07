MBNA Long 0% Money Transfer Card
You could save money clearing an overdraft with one of these money transfer cards by transferring funds to your bank account, often interest free.
without affecting your credit score
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Before you get a money transfer credit card, it's important to decide whether it's the best product for you. You shouldn't use a money transfer credit card unless it's planned, affordable, and for a specific reason.
We’ve compiled a few things you should consider when comparing money transfer credit cards:
0% interest period: The interest-free period for money transfer cards isn't always as long as you'd like it to be. Be aware of when your interest-free period ends, so you can either pay off the balance, or transfer your debt elsewhere.
The money transfer fee: Most money transfer credit cards charge a fee to transfer money into your account. Typically, this fee ranges from 2% to 4% of the balance transferred. It's important to factor this in when comparing money transfer credit cards. Generally, the lower the fee, the better.
Time window for transfers: Many money transfer cards require you to make your transfer within 60 days of getting your card. If you fail to do so, you'll lose out on the 0% period. So avoid opening a money transfer card with a plan to transfer money several months later.
Fees: Most cards charge fees for late payment and exceeding the credit limit. While you should never aim to miss payments or exceed the credit limit, it is worth checking these before you apply.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Most credit cards don't let you transfer money to your bank account and many will charge you interest while you pay them off. However, a money transfer credit card will allow you to borrow money from the card, and transfer it straight into your bank account. Typically, you'll be charged a money transfer fee, which varies by provider.
Money transfer credit cards can be useful for a number of things including:
paying off an overdraft
paying off a loan
make a large purchase where a credit card wouldn't be accepted.
So, for example, if you got a money transfer card with a limit of £2,500, you could use £1,000 to pay off an overdraft, £1,000 to pay off a loan, and make a purchase with the remaining £500.
You can read more about how to use a money transfer credit card here.
With a 0% money transfer credit card you'll be able to move cash into your bank account from the card and pay it off without paying interest for a set period. This could be up to 18 months.
Don't forget that, as with any credit card, you'll need your application to be approved, and you'll need a good credit score to be eligible for the longest interest free periods.
Read more here on how to improve your credit score.
With a bank transfer credit card, you don't pay any interest as long as you repay the balance each month. In the table above, you’ll also find 0% interest money transfer credit cards, which will give you a longer time frame to pay off what you owe. However, It’s important to always make at least the minimum payments each month to keep your 0% rate. You should treat it like you'd treat a loan.
Whether you choose a 0% interest money transfer credit card, or one that charges interest, you will still have to pay a money transfer fee - these usually cost 2%-4% of the amount you transfer.
For example, a 3% fee on a £2,000 transfer will cost you £60. That means you'll owe £2,060. If the card's interest-free period is long enough for you to pay off the balance in full, the £60 fee could be a lot less than the interest you'd pay on a loan.
A money transfer credit card comes with the same other types of fees as normal credit cards. You can avoid some charges if you understand how they work. Some of the things you might have to pay include:
late payment charges
charges for going over your credit limit
charges for spending abroad
dormancy charges
and other charges and fees.
Before you go ahead and apply for a money transfer credit card, it's a good idea to recap on the pros and cons. That way, you'll be clear on whether it's the right decision for you. It all depends on your personal situation and financial circumstances.
If you decide to go ahead and get a money transfer credit card, there are a few things you should do.
Shop around. Our comparison gives you the chance to compare money transfer credit cards and find the best one for you.
Make a plan. It's important that you know how you'll repay the money before you go ahead. Only apply if you're sure you can manage the debt.
Meet your monthly repayments. If you don't, you could lose your 0% deal, face a fee and affect your credit rating and ability to get credit in future. You should set up a direct debit to make sure you'll make at least the minimum repayment, on time, every month. If you can pay more, it could be a good idea to do this, so you pay off your debt quicker.
Do something before your 0% period ends. Either repay the balance in full, or transfer your balance elsewhere. If you don't, the APR will jump to a much higher rate.
Do your money transfer quickly. Most cards only allow money transfers when you first take them out, so don't delay.
Check the rates for other features. Of course it's important to know what fee you'll pay for money transfers, but have you checked the APR for new purchases? And for withdrawing cash? Check carefully before you use the card in other ways.
If you're rejected, don't keep trying. Applying for lots of credit cards in a short space of time can damage your credit rating.
No, because withdrawing cash by credit card can be far more expensive. This guide explains the cost.
Yes, most providers give you around 60 days from the date you are accepted to set up the money transfer.
This depends on the provider: some send the money to your account immediately after accepting your application, but others take a few days.
Yes, looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what 0% period and credit limit they offer you.
The provider will decide by looking at your finances and credit record after you apply. Here is how credit limits work and how they are decided.
Paying by direct debit means you never miss a payment. Here is how to decide how much to pay each month.
They have a range of charges you can usually avoid if you understand how they work. You will pay a money transfer fee but could get 0% interest.
Yes, using a balance transfer instead to pay off what you owe on a credit card. You then repay your new card, and many offer 0% interest periods.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 10 March, 2022