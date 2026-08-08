The transfer takes place after you ask your provider to transfer the money into an account of your choosing.

This should not be confused with withdrawing money from your credit card from an ATM, which is known as a "cash advance" and typically results in extra fees and interest charges.

The money transfer facility is useful if you need to pay off an overdraft, or if you need cash to pay for goods and services. An example would be paying a builder or plumber because they don't accept credit card payments.

With a 0% money transfer credit card, not only can you move cash into your bank account, but you can pay off your balance without paying interest for a set period. This could be up to a year or more.