What is a money transfer credit card?

Most credit cards don't let you transfer money to your bank account and many will charge you interest while you pay them off. However, a money transfer credit card will allow you to borrow money from the card, and transfer it straight into your bank account. Typically, you'll be charged a money transfer fee, which varies by provider.

What could you use a money transfer credit card for?

Money transfer credit cards can be useful for a number of things including:

paying off an overdraft

paying off a loan

make a large purchase where a credit card wouldn't be accepted.

So, for example, if you got a money transfer card with a limit of £2,500, you could use £1,000 to pay off an overdraft, £1,000 to pay off a loan, and make a purchase with the remaining £500.

You can read more about how to use a money transfer credit card here.

How do 0% money transfer credit cards work?

With a 0% money transfer credit card you'll be able to move cash into your bank account from the card and pay it off without paying interest for a set period. This could be up to 18 months.

Don't forget that, as with any credit card, you'll need your application to be approved, and you'll need a good credit score to be eligible for the longest interest free periods.

Read more here on how to improve your credit score.

How much do money transfer credit cards cost?

With a bank transfer credit card, you don't pay any interest as long as you repay the balance each month. In the table above, you’ll also find 0% interest money transfer credit cards, which will give you a longer time frame to pay off what you owe. However, It’s important to always make at least the minimum payments each month to keep your 0% rate. You should treat it like you'd treat a loan.

Whether you choose a 0% interest money transfer credit card, or one that charges interest, you will still have to pay a money transfer fee - these usually cost 2%-4% of the amount you transfer.

For example, a 3% fee on a £2,000 transfer will cost you £60. That means you'll owe £2,060. If the card's interest-free period is long enough for you to pay off the balance in full, the £60 fee could be a lot less than the interest you'd pay on a loan.

A money transfer credit card comes with the same other types of fees as normal credit cards. You can avoid some charges if you understand how they work. Some of the things you might have to pay include: