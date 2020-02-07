Breakdown cover can help keep you moving with a roadside repair or get you to a garage if a problem is harder to fix. Compare these companies to get the cover you need if you break down.
Last updated: 6 April 2022
Breakdown cover is a type of insurance that protects you if your vehicle breaks down. Having the right policy – not just cheap breakdown cover – means you can call a mechanic to help in an emergency such as a flat battery or punctured tyre.
The mechanic can either fix your vehicle there and then at the roadside or offer a recovery service to tow it to a garage.
Breakdown cover gives you peace of mind that you won’t be left stranded. The aim is to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.
Sometimes breakdown cover is bought as an individual policy, but it can also be offered as an add-on to your regular motor insurance. You can get breakdown cover whether you drive a car, van, motorcycle or scooter.
Before you compare breakdown cover, think about what kind of cover you want.
Your options for breakdown cover include:
Roadside assistance: this is included in every breakdown cover policy. It provides help at the side of the road if your vehicle breaks down and you can also be towed to the nearest garage
Breakdown recovery: national roadside recovery means your vehicle can be towed to any location of your choice in the UK if it can’t be fixed at the roadside. That means that even if you’re far away from home when you break down, your vehicle can be fixed near where you live
Onward travel cover: this gives you the option to continue with your journey if your car is taken to a garage. You get the choice of a hire car, hotel accommodation and/or alternative travel arrangements
Home start: this covers breakdowns at your home or nearby (such as a quarter of a mile away)
European breakdown cover: this extends your policy so you’re covered for trips in Europe. Here’s how European breakdown cover works
When you’re looking at deals, don’t just go for the cheapest option. Think about what the best cover for you might be. For example, if you often travel long distances, vehicle recovery and onward travel might be helpful, but if you don’t drive often, roadside assistance may be enough. Extras generally increase your premiums, but picking the best policy for you will likely save you money over cheap cover in the long run.
With most UK breakdown cover providers, you can add additional benefits to your policy, including:
Key replacement: this covers the cost of calling out a locksmith, plus new locks and keys, if your keys are broken, lost or stolen. You may also be provided with a hire car while the issue is resolved
Misfuelling cover: this covers your costs if you accidentally put the wrong fuel in your vehicle. The engineer drains, flushes, and cleans out your fuel system before refilling with the correct fuel
Battery cover: if your battery dies and your breakdown provider is unable to recharge it, this covers the cost of a replacement
Parts and labour: if your vehicle cannot be repaired at the roadside and is towed to a garage, this extra covers the cost of any parts and labour required. You may be required to provide evidence of your last service to be able to claim
Tyre replacement: this covers breakdowns resulting from punctured tyres. The engineer repairs your tyre if they can, or fits a replacement
Roadside assistance or local cover
Breakdown at home
Vehicle recovery
Onward travel
Pet travel
Breakdown due to lack of maintenance
Road accident recovery
Breaking down abroad
There are two types of breakdown cover to select from:
Vehicle cover: only your vehicle is covered. You can only call out for assistance when the covered car, van or motorcycle breaks down
Personal breakdown cover: this covers you in any vehicle you travel in, whether you’re the driver or a passenger
If you only ever travel in your own car, vehicle cover can be a good way to get cheap breakdown cover. But if you regularly drive different cars, personal breakdown cover offers better protection.
Here’s more information on how breakdown cover works.
Get the best breakdown cover possible by shopping around through an online comparison.
Also, avoid auto-renewing – you will likely find a more cost-effective deal elsewhere after your initial term expires.
You need to give your breakdown cover provider the following information:
your full name
your postal address
personal details
driving licence details
particulars about your car
It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited callouts, but basic, cheap cover may only let you make one claim a year.
Not always – you need to make sure you include home-start cover in your car policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need.
It depends. If you choose a personal cover policy, you are covered whether you are driving or a passenger in any car.
Yes, you can either pay for your cover in one upfront payment, or you can spread it over the term of the policy.
Possibly. Some providers offer a discount if you have not claimed on your policy in the previous year – check before you buy.
No, most breakdown cover providers do not offer a student discount, but there might be other offers, such as online discounts, worth looking out for.
Last updated: 25 February, 2022