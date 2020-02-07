Last updated: 6 April 2022

What is breakdown cover?

Breakdown cover is a type of insurance that protects you if your vehicle breaks down. Having the right policy – not just cheap breakdown cover – means you can call a mechanic to help in an emergency such as a flat battery or punctured tyre.

The mechanic can either fix your vehicle there and then at the roadside or offer a recovery service to tow it to a garage.

Breakdown cover gives you peace of mind that you won’t be left stranded. The aim is to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

Sometimes breakdown cover is bought as an individual policy, but it can also be offered as an add-on to your regular motor insurance. You can get breakdown cover whether you drive a car, van, motorcycle or scooter.

Features of breakdown cover

Before you compare breakdown cover, think about what kind of cover you want.

Your options for breakdown cover include:

Roadside assistance: this is included in every breakdown cover policy. It provides help at the side of the road if your vehicle breaks down and you can also be towed to the nearest garage

Breakdown recovery: national roadside recovery means your vehicle can be towed to any location of your choice in the UK if it can’t be fixed at the roadside. That means that even if you’re far away from home when you break down, your vehicle can be fixed near where you live

Onward travel cover: this gives you the option to continue with your journey if your car is taken to a garage. You get the choice of a hire car, hotel accommodation and/or alternative travel arrangements

Home start: this covers breakdowns at your home or nearby (such as a quarter of a mile away)

European breakdown cover: this extends your policy so you’re covered for trips in Europe. Here’s how European breakdown cover works

When you’re looking at deals, don’t just go for the cheapest option. Think about what the best cover for you might be. For example, if you often travel long distances, vehicle recovery and onward travel might be helpful, but if you don’t drive often, roadside assistance may be enough. Extras generally increase your premiums, but picking the best policy for you will likely save you money over cheap cover in the long run.

Optional cover extras

With most UK breakdown cover providers, you can add additional benefits to your policy, including: