Our credit card guides can help you decide which is the best type of card for your needs, be it a balance transfer, purchase, cashback or reward card. We also explain the legal protection available.
When you spend money on your credit card you get extra consumer protection on your purchases. Find out more about Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act and how it can provide you with additional peace of mind.The free refund rights that come with your card
The number of credit cards you should have will depend on how you use them. Here, we weigh up the pros and cons of having multiple credit cards.Read more
You can use a credit card for cash withdrawals, but they come with expensive fees. Here is when they are charged and how to keep your costs down.Read more
A student credit card could be useful in emergencies and help you build your credit record, but they can be expensive. Here's how to find the right student credit card and use it wisely.Read more
Here is how to prepare yourself for your first credit card application.Read more
A step-by-step guide to the best strategies for paying off your credit card and clearing your debts quickly.Read More
MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.Read more
If you want to borrow a small sum of cash to repay a debt, or clear an overdraft, you can use a money transfer credit card to move cash into your current account.Read more about transfering money from a credit card
When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.Read more
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.Read more
Applying for a store card at your favourite shop might bag you a discount, but there could be a cheaper option. Here's how store cards work and what they cost.Read more
If you want a new credit card, here is exactly what you need to do to apply for it.Read more about money transfer credit cards
It can take up to 10 working days for your credit card to arrive in the post. But you may be approved for the card on the same day you apply.Read more
0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.More on using a credit card for interest free purchases
Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one card to another. The new card may have 0% interest rate, so you can clear your debt quicker.Read more
You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.Read more
A credit score is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.Read more
If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.Read more
It's easy to apply for a credit card. But how can you increase your chances of getting your credit card application approved?Read more
You can use credit cards abroad, but it's not as simple or as cheap as using them in the UK. Here is what you need to know before using your credit card overseas.Read more
Your credit limit affects how much you can borrow on a credit card. We look at what a credit limit is and the factors credit card providers consider when setting them.Read More