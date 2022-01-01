Credit card guides

<Credit Cards

Amazon Platinum Mastercard

Virgin Money Travel Credit Card Review (21.9%)

Virgin Money Travel Credit Card (21.9%) review - our verdict on its rewards, benefits and costs and whether it is the right option for you.

Should you get a student credit card?

A student credit card could be useful in emergencies and help you build your credit record, but they can be expensive. Here's how to find the right student credit card and use it wisely.

What are rewards credit cards?

You can get rewards like shopping vouchers for just spending on some credit cards. Here is how they work and how to choose a card with the rewards you want.

What are store cards & are they worth it?

Applying for a store card at your favourite shop might bag you a discount, but there could be a cheaper option. Here's how store cards work and what they cost.

What is a balance transfer credit card?

Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one card to another. The new card may have 0% interest rate, so you can clear your debt quicker.

What is a business credit card?

If you run a business or make purchases for the company you work for, a credit card could be the best way to spend. Here's what you need to know about business credit cards.

What is a money transfer credit card?

If you want a new credit card, here is exactly what you need to do to apply for it.

What is an air miles credit card?

You could earn free flights just by spending on an air miles credit card. Here is how they work and how to pick the right card.

When should you use a credit card or debit card?

When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.

Why you should compare travel credit cards

If you want to find the cheapest travel credit card to use on holiday this year, it is important to compare as many as possible to find the best one.

How to use a credit card for your Christmas shopping

UK households typically increase their spending in December. If you plan to spend more money on Christmas this year, use a credit card to make it work for you.

How to check your credit card application will be accepted

Find out which credit cards could accept you with our eligibility checker

How to get a credit card if you have bad credit

If you have struggled with debt in the past, you may still be able to get a credit card. Here is how to get a credit card with a poor credit history and start to rebuild your credit record for the future.

How to get accepted for a credit card

Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

How to manage your credit card

Knowing how to manage your credit card can help you get the most out of it and save money. This is how to make using your new card hassle free.

How to understand credit card charges

Here are the credit card charges you need to know about and how to avoid them.

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

What are credit cards?

Here is how credit cards work, what they cost, whether you need one and if so what type of card you should get.

How long does it take to get a credit card?

It can take up to 10 working days for your credit card to arrive in the post. But you may be approved for the card on the same day you apply.

6 things to buy on Black Friday

If you want to cash in on the Black Friday savings, it's important to have a plan. Knowing what to buy could help you save hundreds of pounds.

