<Credit cards

Credit card guides

Our credit card guides can help you decide which is the best type of card for your needs, be it a balance transfer, purchase, cashback or reward card. We also explain the legal protection available.

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Section 75: Your free credit card purchase protection

When you spend money on your credit card you get extra consumer protection on your purchases. Find out more about Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act and how it can provide you with additional peace of mind.

The free refund rights that come with your card

How Many Credit Cards Should You Have?

The number of credit cards you should have will depend on how you use them. Here, we weigh up the pros and cons of having multiple credit cards.

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Can you withdraw cash from a credit card?

You can use a credit card for cash withdrawals, but they come with expensive fees. Here is when they are charged and how to keep your costs down.

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Should you get a student credit card?

A student credit card could be useful in emergencies and help you build your credit record, but they can be expensive. Here's how to find the right student credit card and use it wisely.

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How to get your first credit card

Here is how to prepare yourself for your first credit card application.

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How To Pay Off Your Credit Card

A step-by-step guide to the best strategies for paying off your credit card and clearing your debts quickly.

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What is the difference between Visa and MasterCard?

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.

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How to transfer money from your credit card to a bank account

If you want to borrow a small sum of cash to repay a debt, or clear an overdraft, you can use a money transfer credit card to move cash into your current account.

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When should you use a credit card or debit card?

When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.

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What is interest?

Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.

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What are store cards & are they worth it?

Applying for a store card at your favourite shop might bag you a discount, but there could be a cheaper option. Here's how store cards work and what they cost.

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What is a money transfer credit card?

If you want a new credit card, here is exactly what you need to do to apply for it.

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How long does it take to get a credit card?

It can take up to 10 working days for your credit card to arrive in the post. But you may be approved for the card on the same day you apply.

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How to use a credit card for interest free purchases

0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.

More on using a credit card for interest free purchases

What is a balance transfer credit card?

Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one card to another. The new card may have 0% interest rate, so you can clear your debt quicker.

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How to improve your credit score

You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.

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What is a credit record?

A credit score is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.

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How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

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How To Get Accepted For A Credit Card

It's easy to apply for a credit card. But how can you increase your chances of getting your credit card application approved?

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Can you use a credit card abroad?

You can use credit cards abroad, but it's not as simple or as cheap as using them in the UK. Here is what you need to know before using your credit card overseas.

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How Do Credit Card Limits Work?

Your credit limit affects how much you can borrow on a credit card. We look at what a credit limit is and the factors credit card providers consider when setting them.

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