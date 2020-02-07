Compare travel insurance policies to find the right cover for your trip abroad.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best travel insurance policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options, as costs can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye, but check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally. So comparing quotes on the internet is a must when searching for the best travel insurance deal. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
A travel insurance policy protects you against the cost of potential problems when travelling. A good policy will cover you for essentials such as cancellation, lost luggage, delayed flights, stolen property, illness, injury and repatriation.
Sometimes, travel insurance is called “holiday insurance”. You don’t legally need it to travel, but it could help you out financially if something happens while you were away.
If you end up with problems when travelling, you might have to fork out a lot of money.
For example, if you fall ill overseas, your medical bill can run into tens of thousands of pounds or even more. It’s advisable to always buy a good travel insurance policy before travelling, as it can pay out for unexpected costs, such as medical expenses.
Make sure you’re getting the right cover for your trip before buying your policy. The right policy will be one that contains all the elements you need, such as personal belongings cover if you’re taking expensive items with you.
Once you’ve chosen the appropriate kind of travel insurance, compare quotes from different companies. Then choose the best holiday insurance at the best price.
Here’s everything you need to know about travel insurance.
It’s important to find the best travel insurance for your needs rather than just searching for cheap travel insurance. That’s because cheap holiday insurance might not cover what you need.
If you just need standard travel insurance, then searching for travel insurance on a comparison site will provide you with an ample selection of policies to choose from.
If you have more specific needs, for instance, if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you may need to speak to a specialist. The Money and Pensions Service and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association should be able to help you find affordable cover.
There are two main types of travel insurance to choose between. You’ll need to think about what’s right for you, as well as the costs.
This covers you for one trip to just one location (or locations - for example, if you’re travelling around a country) for a specific period of time. The cover ends when you return home.
This covers you for every trip you make during a 12-month period. It’s often called multi-trip travel insurance and typically costs more than single-trip cover.
The best policy for you will depend on what cover you want and how often you travel. If you’re only going on one or two holidays in the next year, it’s usually a good idea to get single-trip travel insurance. But, if you travel more often, annual travel insurance could work out much cheaper in the long run. This isn’t an exact science, so compare prices for both types of cover if you’re taking more than one holiday in the year.
Here’s how to choose between single-trip travel insurance or annual travel insurance.
This depends on where you’re going, as some travel insurance policies only cover you for travel in Europe.
Other policies offer worldwide travel insurance so you can travel wherever you like. Worldwide travel insurance can either include or exclude the USA, Canada and the Caribbean.
When you get travel insurance, pre-existing conditions must be declared. You’ll need to share information about these when you get your holiday insurance quotes and apply for a policy.
If you do not declare your medical conditions, you cannot claim on your holiday insurance should you fall ill as a result of your condition. For example, if you do not tell your insurer about your angina and then suffer a heart attack or stroke while on holiday, your policy will not pay out.
That’s why it’s important to be as open and honest as you can when you sort out travel medical insurance.
You might like to find specialist cover for people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Here’s how to get travel insurance with medical conditions.
When you buy travel insurance, you should check your policy very carefully as they’re all different.
Typically, holiday travel insurance might protect against:
Cancellation and delay, including cancellations, delays or cutting your trip short
Lost baggage and belongings, including when your luggage or belongings are lost, stolen or damaged. Make sure you check the amount you’re covered for
Medical costs, including fees incurred following injury or illness while away
Emergency assistance, including urgent help when overseas, such as finding a hospital or if you need to be repatriated to the UK
Personal liability, including injuring someone or damaging their belongings
Many policies don’t cover you as standard for things like:
Extreme sports
Natural disasters
Terrorism
Pre-existing medical conditions
Alcohol-related accidents
Not all activities are covered on every holiday insurance policy. Depending on what you’ll be doing while you’re away, you might need to add extra cover for activities that aren’t included as standard.
You can tailor your policy with extras such as:
Extreme and winter sports cover. This is for accidents that happen while you take part in sports such as skiing or snowboarding. You might see this being called ski travel insurance.
Business cover. This provides cover if you’re travelling on business.
Golf cover. This covers your golfing equipment and other associated costs.
You can also get specialist policies, including:
Travel insurance for seniors: This is for older people who are statistically more likely to make a medical claim
Pre-existing medical conditions: This travel insurance element is for people with diagnosed health conditions
Cruise travel insurance: Cruise insurance covers incidents such as cabin confinement or a missed port
Backpacker travel insurance: If you’re going away for longer than usual periods, such as a gap-year trip, you may wish to consider backpacker insurance policies
Family travel insurance: If you’re travelling as a family, this can be a good way to save on the costs as it covers you all
It’s best to buy travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday. That way, you’ll be covered if something happens that means you can’t go or you’re delayed. This could include illness or weather disruptions – but check your policy carefully to see what you’re covered for. If you’re not insured, you won’t be able to claim.
Remember that with travel insurance, you’ll usually have to pay for any costs yourself, and your insurer will pay you back later when you claim. So don’t forget to keep receipts and bills to prove what you paid for.
While you should always travel with insurance, you might not need to buy a policy if you already have it through another source, such as through work or as part of a packaged bank account.
It’s most important to get the right cover for your needs, but you’ll want to factor in the price too. Here are a few tips to help you find cheap travel insurance.
Shop around. Compare travel insurance deals and choose the travel insurance quote that gives you the right cover at the best price
Get the right kind of policy. Think carefully about whether annual travel insurance or single-trip travel insurance is best for you. If relevant, consider family travel insurance, too
Don’t always get the optional extras. Sometimes you’ll be offered extras like gadget insurance. You might already be covered for your gadgets by other policies, so check carefully before paying for extras you don’t need
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price.
If you’re unable to find suitable cover, contact the Money and Pensions Service. It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association should also be able to help.
No, but you should never travel without it because medical treatment abroad can cost tens of thousands of pounds or more.
It depends, but usually if you travel 3 times or more a year you should get annual cover. This guide will help you choose which is right for you.
The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
Yes, but it can be more expensive, and not all insurers will cover you. This guide explains how to find travel insurance with pre-existing conditions.
Most will be, but check your policy and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) because some countries may not be insured if they are deemed dangerous.
It depends on your policy, but most insurers offer maximum single-trip lengths of between 30 and 90 days.
Yes, as soon as you take out your policy, you will be covered. For this reason, it’s best to buy travel insurance when you book your trip.
Yes, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) only gives you access to basic state-provided healthcare when in European Economic Area (EEA) countries.
Despite Brexit, the cards remain valid until their expiration dates. When your EHIC expires, you can replace it with a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC).
Yes, and some policies will offer business cover as an extra to cover things like your laptop, mobile phone and any other business equipment.
Last updated: January 5, 2023