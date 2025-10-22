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What is travel insurance?
Travel insurance is a type of cover that helps protect you financially if something goes wrong before or during your trip. It can reimburse you for unexpected costs, like cancelling your holiday due to illness, lost luggage, or medical emergencies abroad.
Some policies even include extras, such as cover for delayed flights or missed connections. However, not everything is covered as standard. You might need to pay extra to include pre-existing medical conditions or certain high-risk activities like skiing or scuba diving.
It’s always worth checking the details carefully so you know exactly what you’re protected for before you set off.
What does travel insurance cover?
Typically covered
Typically excluded
How to choose the right travel insurance policy
Let’s face it – sorting travel insurance isn’t the most exciting part of planning a trip. But it’s one of the most important, and it doesn’t need to be complicated.
Whether you’re heading off on a quick city break or a round-the-world adventure, having the right travel insurance means you’re covered if things don’t go to plan:
The first step is choosing the right type of policy for your trip. There are a few options to consider, depending on how often you travel and the kind of cover you need.
Single-trip: Just going away once? This one’s perfect for short holidays or one-off trips. It usually covers trips lasting for up to 120 days.
Multi-trip: Often on the move? A multi-trip policy has your back all year. It can cover a number of trips, which is ideal if you travel regularly for work or fun.
Backpacker/long-stay: Off on a longer adventure or hopping between countries? This one’s designed for extended travel and can cover you for up to 18 months across multiple destinations.
Can I get specialist cover for my trip?
Even for local trips, insurance is useful. The NHS covers medical needs, but insurance helps with cancellations, lost luggage, or delays.
Cruise trips come with unique risks like missed ports, rough weather, or illness onboard. Standard policies often don’t cover these, so cruise-specific insurance is a better choice.
Booked at the last minute? You can still get cover. Most policies start from when you buy, but always check the small print.
Many insurers offer policies tailored for older travellers, including cover for cancellations, lost items, and support for pre-existing conditions.
If you’re hitting the slopes or planning something adventurous, make sure your policy covers the right activities to avoid unexpected costs.
Can I get specialist cover for my trip?
UK holidays
Cruises
Last-minute trips
Senior travellers
Winter sports & adventure holidays
Find the best travel insurance for your trip
Once you know the type of policy you need and the level of cover that’s right for you, the next step is comparing your options.
At money.co.uk, we don’t sell travel insurance, but we do make it easy to find and compare policies that match your travel plans. Our comparison tool lets you view a range of quotes in one place, so you can make an informed choice before you buy.
Here’s how to get started:
Select your cover type – Choose between single-trip, annual multi-trip, or specialist policies, depending on your travel plans.
Enter your details – Provide a few basic details, such as your destination and travel dates, to generate accurate quotes.
Add other travellers – Include partners, family members, or friends if you’re travelling together.
Tailor your cover – Add optional extras like gadget cover, winter sports, or cruise insurance if needed.
Declare any medical conditions – Be upfront about pre-existing conditions to ensure your policy remains valid.
Compare your quotes – Review your options side by side to find a policy that offers the right balance of cover and cost.
Understanding your cover: what to look for
Once you’ve picked a policy, don’t just skim the details – take a few minutes to read what’s actually covered.
Check things like:
Cover limits - how much you’re insured for, especially medical costs.
Terms and conditions - the fine print matters, especially for cancellations or valuables.
A few final tips before you buy
Check customer reviews - a quick scroll can show how the insurer handles claims.
Google the provider - make sure they’re reputable and FCA regulated.
Don’t just go for the cheapest option - make sure the cover matches your needs, not just your budget.
Travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
It’s possible to get travel insurance with a pre-existing medical condition, but it’s really important to declare it.
If you don’t, your policy might not cover you, which could leave you facing expensive medical bills while you’re abroad.
Pre-existing conditions can include:
Long-term health issues like diabetes, asthma, or high blood pressure
Recent surgeries or hospital stays
Mental health conditions, whether ongoing or in the past
Any illness you’re currently taking medication for
Since definitions vary between insurers, it’s worth double-checking the details when you get a quote.
If you're having trouble finding cover, you're not out of options. The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has a directory of insurers that specialise in travel insurance for people with medical conditions, so you can still find a policy that works for you.
“Make sure you tell your insurer about any pre-existing medical conditions when you buy your policy. If you need to make a claim and haven’t declared something important, your cover might not apply. Being upfront means your insurance can do what it’s there for – protecting you when it matters most.”
How to save money on your travel insurance
Travel insurance doesn’t have to break the bank. With a few smart choices, you can get solid cover without overspending.
Shop around
Check your excess
Buy your insurance early
Don’t pay for extras you don’t need
Do I need travel insurance?
You can travel without insurance, but if something goes wrong, costs and stress can add up fast.
Twisting an ankle, dealing with a cancelled flight, or losing your luggage happen more often than you’d expect – and without insurance, fixing these problems can get expensive.
If you’re heading to Europe, a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) covers some healthcare but doesn’t cover lost bags, cancellations, or medical repatriation. So, it’s helpful but not a substitute for full travel insurance.
Some countries require valid travel insurance before you arrive. For example, a Schengen visa won’t be issued without it. Rules vary depending on your destination and situation, so it’s worth checking before you travel.
The right policy takes the pressure off if things go wrong – letting you focus on enjoying your trip.
Explore our travel insurance guides
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