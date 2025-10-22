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What is travel insurance?What does travel insurance cover?How to choose the right travel insurance policyCan I get specialist cover for my trip?Find the best travel insurance for your tripTravel insurance for pre-existing medical conditionsHow to save money on your travel insuranceDo I need travel insurance?
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedOctober 22nd, 2025

What is travel insurance?

Travel insurance is a type of cover that helps protect you financially if something goes wrong before or during your trip. It can reimburse you for unexpected costs, like cancelling your holiday due to illness, lost luggage, or medical emergencies abroad.

Some policies even include extras, such as cover for delayed flights or missed connections. However, not everything is covered as standard. You might need to pay extra to include pre-existing medical conditions or certain high-risk activities like skiing or scuba diving.

It’s always worth checking the details carefully so you know exactly what you’re protected for before you set off.

What does travel insurance cover?

Typically covered

Medical cover - can cover the cost of medical treatment if you're injured or fall ill.
Repatriation cover - if you need to be flown back to the UK for medical care. This can cost thousands of pounds without insurance.
Baggage cover - if your luggage gets lost, stolen or damaged, travel insurance can cover the cost of replacing your belongings.
Cancellation and curtailment cover - if you can't travel due to an unexpected reason and need to cancel or cut short your trip.
Personal liability cover - can cover legal costs if you injure someone or damage their property.

Typically excluded

Extreme sports - if you're planning to do anything adventurous, a standard travel policy probably won't cover it.
Natural disasters - if a natural disaster occurs, like a tsunami. This is sometimes referred to as an 'act of God'.
Terrorism and civil unrest - if an act of terrorism or civil unrest disrupts your travel plans.
Undeclared pre-existing conditions - insurers will cover your pre-existing conditions, but only if you let them know about it when getting a quote.
Alcohol or drug-related incidents - if anything happens to you because you're under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

How to choose the right travel insurance policy

Let’s face it sorting travel insurance isn’t the most exciting part of planning a trip. But it’s one of the most important, and it doesn’t need to be complicated.

Whether you’re heading off on a quick city break or a round-the-world adventure, having the right travel insurance means you’re covered if things don’t go to plan:

The first step is choosing the right type of policy for your trip. There are a few options to consider, depending on how often you travel and the kind of cover you need.

  • Single-trip: Just going away once? This one’s perfect for short holidays or one-off trips. It usually covers trips lasting for up to 120 days.

  • Multi-trip: Often on the move? A multi-trip policy has your back all year. It can cover a number of trips, which is ideal if you travel regularly for work or fun.

  • Backpacker/long-stay: Off on a longer adventure or hopping between countries? This one’s designed for extended travel and can cover you for up to 18 months across multiple destinations.

Can I get specialist cover for my trip?

Even for local trips, insurance is useful. The NHS covers medical needs, but insurance helps with cancellations, lost luggage, or delays.

Cruise trips come with unique risks like missed ports, rough weather, or illness onboard. Standard policies often don’t cover these, so cruise-specific insurance is a better choice.

Booked at the last minute? You can still get cover. Most policies start from when you buy, but always check the small print.

Many insurers offer policies tailored for older travellers, including cover for cancellations, lost items, and support for pre-existing conditions.

If you’re hitting the slopes or planning something adventurous, make sure your policy covers the right activities to avoid unexpected costs.

Find the best travel insurance for your trip

Once you know the type of policy you need and the level of cover that’s right for you, the next step is comparing your options.

At money.co.uk, we don’t sell travel insurance, but we do make it easy to find and compare policies that match your travel plans. Our comparison tool lets you view a range of quotes in one place, so you can make an informed choice before you buy.

Here’s how to get started:

  1. Select your cover type – Choose between single-trip, annual multi-trip, or specialist policies, depending on your travel plans.

  2. Enter your details – Provide a few basic details, such as your destination and travel dates, to generate accurate quotes.

  3. Add other travellers – Include partners, family members, or friends if you’re travelling together.

  4. Tailor your cover – Add optional extras like gadget cover, winter sports, or cruise insurance if needed.

  5. Declare any medical conditions – Be upfront about pre-existing conditions to ensure your policy remains valid.

  6. Compare your quotes – Review your options side by side to find a policy that offers the right balance of cover and cost.

Understanding your cover: what to look for

Once you’ve picked a policy, don’t just skim the details – take a few minutes to read what’s actually covered.

Check things like:

  • Cover limits - how much you’re insured for, especially medical costs.

  • Terms and conditions - the fine print matters, especially for cancellations or valuables.

A few final tips before you buy

  • Check customer reviews - a quick scroll can show how the insurer handles claims.

  • Google the provider - make sure they’re reputable and FCA regulated.

  • Don’t just go for the cheapest option - make sure the cover matches your needs, not just your budget.

Travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions

It’s possible to get travel insurance with a pre-existing medical condition, but it’s really important to declare it.

If you don’t, your policy might not cover you, which could leave you facing expensive medical bills while you’re abroad.

Pre-existing conditions can include:

  • Long-term health issues like diabetes, asthma, or high blood pressure

  • Recent surgeries or hospital stays

  • Mental health conditions, whether ongoing or in the past

  • Any illness you’re currently taking medication for

Since definitions vary between insurers, it’s worth double-checking the details when you get a quote.

If you're having trouble finding cover, you're not out of options. The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has a directory of insurers that specialise in travel insurance for people with medical conditions, so you can still find a policy that works for you.

Make sure you tell your insurer about any pre-existing medical conditions when you buy your policy. If you need to make a claim and haven’t declared something important, your cover might not apply. Being upfront means your insurance can do what it’s there for – protecting you when it matters most.

Imogen Bland profile
Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

How to save money on your travel insurance

Travel insurance doesn’t have to break the bank. With a few smart choices, you can get solid cover without overspending.

Shop around

It sounds obvious, but it really can make a difference. Prices vary a lot between providers, so don’t just go with the first option you see. Use a comparison site to weigh up your choices. It’s a quick way to check what you’re actually getting for your money and helps you avoid paying too much for cover that might not even suit your trip.

Check your excess

The excess is the amount you’d need to pay if you make a claim. Opting for a higher excess can lower the cost of your policy – but make sure it’s still an amount you’d be comfortable paying out if something goes wrong.

Buy your insurance early

As soon as you’ve booked your trip, it’s worth sorting your insurance. Leaving it until just before you go can cost more, and you won’t be covered for cancellations in the meantime. Getting it done early means coverage from the start.

Don’t pay for extras you don’t need

It's easy to get tempted by add-ons, but if they don't suit your trip, they're probably not worth it. Focus on the basics first – good medical cover, cancellation protection, and cover for your stuff. Then, if you've got anything extra planned, like skiing or expensive gear, that's the time to add on what you need.

Do I need travel insurance?

You can travel without insurance, but if something goes wrong, costs and stress can add up fast.

Twisting an ankle, dealing with a cancelled flight, or losing your luggage happen more often than you’d expect and without insurance, fixing these problems can get expensive.

If you’re heading to Europe, a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) covers some healthcare but doesn’t cover lost bags, cancellations, or medical repatriation. So, it’s helpful but not a substitute for full travel insurance.

Some countries require valid travel insurance before you arrive. For example, a Schengen visa won’t be issued without it. Rules vary depending on your destination and situation, so it’s worth checking before you travel.

The right policy takes the pressure off if things go wrong letting you focus on enjoying your trip.

Explore our travel insurance guides

Find out more about how travel insurance works with our in-depth guides
Does travel insurance cover cancellations?
Does travel insurance cover cancellations?
What is the GHIC?
What is the Global Health Insurance Card?
Cancelling your holiday? Here are your rights.
Need to cancel your holiday? Here are your rights.
Find more guides here

About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

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