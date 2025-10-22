Travel insurance is a type of cover that helps protect you financially if something goes wrong before or during your trip. It can reimburse you for unexpected costs, like cancelling your holiday due to illness, lost luggage, or medical emergencies abroad.

Some policies even include extras, such as cover for delayed flights or missed connections. However, not everything is covered as standard. You might need to pay extra to include pre-existing medical conditions or certain high-risk activities like skiing or scuba diving.

It’s always worth checking the details carefully so you know exactly what you’re protected for before you set off.