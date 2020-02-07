What is travel insurance?

A travel insurance policy protects you against the cost of potential problems when travelling. A good policy will cover you for essentials such as cancellation, lost luggage, delayed flights, stolen property, illness, injury and repatriation.

Sometimes, travel insurance is called “holiday insurance”. You don’t legally need it to travel, but it could help you out financially if something happens while you were away.

Always get travel insurance before you go away

If you end up with problems when travelling, you might have to fork out a lot of money.

For example, if you fall ill overseas, your medical bill can run into tens of thousands of pounds or even more. It’s advisable to always buy a good travel insurance policy before travelling, as it can pay out for unexpected costs, such as medical expenses.

Make sure you’re getting the right cover for your trip before buying your policy. The right policy will be one that contains all the elements you need, such as personal belongings cover if you’re taking expensive items with you.

Once you’ve chosen the appropriate kind of travel insurance, compare quotes from different companies. Then choose the best holiday insurance at the best price.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel insurance.

Where can I get cheap travel insurance?

It’s important to find the best travel insurance for your needs rather than just searching for cheap travel insurance. That’s because cheap holiday insurance might not cover what you need.

If you just need standard travel insurance, then searching for travel insurance on a comparison site will provide you with an ample selection of policies to choose from.

If you have more specific needs, for instance, if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you may need to speak to a specialist. The Money and Pensions Service and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association should be able to help you find affordable cover.

Single-trip travel insurance or annual travel insurance?

There are two main types of travel insurance to choose between. You’ll need to think about what’s right for you, as well as the costs.

Single-trip travel insurance

This covers you for one trip to just one location (or locations - for example, if you’re travelling around a country) for a specific period of time. The cover ends when you return home.

Annual travel insurance

This covers you for every trip you make during a 12-month period. It’s often called multi-trip travel insurance and typically costs more than single-trip cover.

The best policy for you will depend on what cover you want and how often you travel. If you’re only going on one or two holidays in the next year, it’s usually a good idea to get single-trip travel insurance. But, if you travel more often, annual travel insurance could work out much cheaper in the long run. This isn’t an exact science, so compare prices for both types of cover if you’re taking more than one holiday in the year.

Here’s how to choose between single-trip travel insurance or annual travel insurance.

Do I need worldwide travel insurance?

This depends on where you’re going, as some travel insurance policies only cover you for travel in Europe.

Other policies offer worldwide travel insurance so you can travel wherever you like. Worldwide travel insurance can either include or exclude the USA, Canada and the Caribbean.

Declare your medical conditions

When you get travel insurance, pre-existing conditions must be declared. You’ll need to share information about these when you get your holiday insurance quotes and apply for a policy.

If you do not declare your medical conditions, you cannot claim on your holiday insurance should you fall ill as a result of your condition. For example, if you do not tell your insurer about your angina and then suffer a heart attack or stroke while on holiday, your policy will not pay out.

That’s why it’s important to be as open and honest as you can when you sort out travel medical insurance.

You might like to find specialist cover for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Here’s how to get travel insurance with medical conditions.

What exactly does travel insurance cover me for?

When you buy travel insurance, you should check your policy very carefully as they’re all different.

Typically, holiday travel insurance might protect against:

Cancellation and delay, including cancellations, delays or cutting your trip short

Lost baggage and belongings, including when your luggage or belongings are lost, stolen or damaged. Make sure you check the amount you’re covered for

Medical costs, including fees incurred following injury or illness while away

Emergency assistance, including urgent help when overseas, such as finding a hospital or if you need to be repatriated to the UK

Personal liability, including injuring someone or damaging their belongings

Many policies don’t cover you as standard for things like:

Extreme sports

Natural disasters

Terrorism

Pre-existing medical conditions

Alcohol-related accidents

Do you need extra protection or a specialist policy?

Not all activities are covered on every holiday insurance policy. Depending on what you’ll be doing while you’re away, you might need to add extra cover for activities that aren’t included as standard.

You can tailor your policy with extras such as:

Extreme and winter sports cover. This is for accidents that happen while you take part in sports such as skiing or snowboarding. You might see this being called ski travel insurance.

Business cover. This provides cover if you’re travelling on business.

Golf cover. This covers your golfing equipment and other associated costs.

You can also get specialist policies, including:

Travel insurance for seniors: This is for older people who are statistically more likely to make a medical claim

Pre-existing medical conditions: This travel insurance element is for people with diagnosed health conditions

Cruise travel insurance: Cruise insurance covers incidents such as cabin confinement or a missed port

Backpacker travel insurance: If you’re going away for longer than usual periods, such as a gap-year trip, you may wish to consider backpacker insurance policies

Family travel insurance: If you’re travelling as a family, this can be a good way to save on the costs as it covers you all

When should you buy travel insurance?

It’s best to buy travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday. That way, you’ll be covered if something happens that means you can’t go or you’re delayed. This could include illness or weather disruptions – but check your policy carefully to see what you’re covered for. If you’re not insured, you won’t be able to claim.

Remember that with travel insurance, you’ll usually have to pay for any costs yourself, and your insurer will pay you back later when you claim. So don’t forget to keep receipts and bills to prove what you paid for.

When you might not need to buy travel insurance?

While you should always travel with insurance, you might not need to buy a policy if you already have it through another source, such as through work or as part of a packaged bank account.

Are there any tips for finding cheap holiday insurance?

It’s most important to get the right cover for your needs, but you’ll want to factor in the price too. Here are a few tips to help you find cheap travel insurance.