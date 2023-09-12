Compare our best prepaid cards

A prepaid card enables you to spend money that you've already loaded onto the card. Unlike debit cards, prepaid cards aren't directly linked to your bank account, making them an attractive option for various financial needs.
They are often referred to as 'prepaid debit cards' and even ‘prepaid credit cards,’ though no such cards exist as you can’t get access to credit with a prepaid card. They are often used for travelling, budgeting or for those who are unable to get a standard bank account.
Often referred to as 'prepaid credit cards,’ though no such cards exist as you can’t get access to credit with a prepaid card."
Prepaid cards work in a straightforward manner and are designed to provide a convenient and flexible way to manage your money. Here's how they work in the UK:
Purchase a prepaid card: You can obtain a prepaid card by purchasing one from a retail location, online from the card issuer's website, or through some banks and financial institutions. Some prepaid cards may also be offered as part of a promotional or rewards program.
Activate the card: This often involves registering the card online or by phone and providing your personal information, such as your name, address, and sometimes identification details.
"It's crucial to keep track of your prepaid card's balance to ensure you have enough funds for your purchases."
Load funds onto the card: This can be done through various methods, including direct deposit from your employer or government benefits, transferring money from your bank account, or at a participating retailer.
Use the card for transactions: You can use it for various transactions, just like a debit or credit card. This includes making purchases in-store and online, and withdrawing cash from ATMs.
Reload funds as needed: When your balance runs low, you can reload the card with more funds. You can reload the card as frequently as needed, depending on the card provider's policies. Just be aware of any reload fees associated with this process.
Prepaid cards are accessible to individuals who may not qualify for traditional credit cards due to a lack of credit history or a poor credit score. Since they do not require a credit check, they offer a spending option for these individuals while they are trying to establish or rebuild their credit.
Prepaid cards are excellent for budgeting purposes. You can load a specific amount of money onto the card, helping you avoid overspending and stay within your financial limits.
Prepaid cards can be used to teach financial responsibility to teenagers and young adults. Parents can load a set allowance onto the card, allowing their children to manage their own expenses while still providing oversight.
Prepaid cards with competitive currency conversion rates are a convenient and secure way to carry foreign currency while traveling. They can be used for transactions abroad without the need to carry large amounts of cash or incur high foreign exchange fees.
Businesses often use prepaid cards to disburse employee salaries, bonuses, or expense reimbursements. These cards can be a cost-effective and convenient way to manage payroll.
Seasonal workers, freelancers, or gig economy workers who may not have a traditional bank account can receive payments on prepaid cards. This provides them with a convenient way to access their earnings.
Here are four steps to help you choose the right prepaid card for you:
Prepaid Mastercard cards are a popular choice among consumers for their widespread acceptance and additional benefits. These cards offer a gateway to convenience and security for various financial needs.
Global acceptance: Mastercard is accepted at millions of locations worldwide.
Travel-friendly: Often offers competitive foreign exchange rates.
Secure transactions: Benefit from Mastercard's robust security features.
Prepaid Visa cards are another widely accepted option, offering similar advantages to their Mastercard counterparts. Whether you're shopping online or travelling abroad, Visa cards provide convenience and reliability.
Worldwide acceptance: Visa is recognised globally, making it a convenient choice for international travellers.
Online shopping: Visa cards are widely accepted for online purchases.
Consumer protection: Visa offers additional protections for cardholders.
No, you can only spend the money that is on the card. You cannot borrow any money or fall into debt with a prepaid card.
Yes, some providers allow you to acquire additional cards to pass on to other people, such as friends or family. They will only be able to spend the money added to the specific card they’ve been given.
Yes, they could be. Prepaid cards can be used around the world, but you may also wish to look out for travel prepaid cards that can be loaded with the currency of the country you’re travelling to, which usually reduces the cost of spending overseas. Before choosing a travel prepaid card, however, explore other options for spending money abroad.
It depends on the card. Some require you to be 18, while others allow younger people – with parental permission – to get a card. Some providers are happy to issue cards to anyone over the age of six.
No, because only credit cards are protected by Section 75. If something goes wrong with a transaction, you may be able to get help in reclaiming your money through the Chargeback scheme.
Everything you need to gain credit for…
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