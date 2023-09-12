Compare our best prepaid cards

Prepaid cards work in a straightforward manner and are designed to provide a convenient and flexible way to manage your money. Here's how they work in the UK:

Purchase a prepaid card: You can obtain a prepaid card by purchasing one from a retail location, online from the card issuer's website, or through some banks and financial institutions. Some prepaid cards may also be offered as part of a promotional or rewards program.

Activate the card: This often involves registering the card online or by phone and providing your personal information, such as your name, address, and sometimes identification details.