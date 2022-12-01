Compare our best SIPP providers

SIPP stands for "self-invested personal pension". It is a form of defined contribution pension, which means that the amount of money you get when you retire is dependent on how much you save, the tax relief you get added on, and how well your investments perform.

SIPPS allow you control everything from how much you save to where the money is invested. For this reason, SIPPs are often also called “DIY pensions”. You’ll be responsible for choosing the assets you invest in, deciding when to buy and sell, and ultimately responsible for the performance of your savings.

People who invest in a SIPP need to have a thorough understanding of investments and the markets. If you want the flexibility of a SIPP, but also want help with your decisions, you can employ a financial adviser, however this comes with a price tag.

SIPPs have all the same tax advantages of other forms of personal and workplace pensions. That means you’ll get tax relief on the money you save, and you get a tax-free lump sum at retirement. It is also subject to the same rules and restrictions around how and when you can access the money (learn more in our ‘how does a SIPP work’ section.

The cost of a SIPP varies depending on whether it is a full SIPP with an extensive range of investments available, or a ‘low cost’ SIPP with fewer options.