A business loan is a way to get extra funds to run or grow your business successfully. The loan could cover rent for your business’ property, employee salaries or opening new offices.

This finance option is available for existing companies or startups and works in a similar way to a personal loan. For example, your business borrows an amount of money and then this is repaid in instalments over an agreed time by the lender.

You can borrow as little as £500 or as much as £5 million. Every loan provider sets different limits on how much they’re willing to lend. This means your choices for a lender may be limited by the amount you wish to borrow.



