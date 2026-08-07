Not always. Many business loans are flexible and can be used for a wide range of purposes, such as managing cash flow, purchasing equipment, hiring staff, or funding growth. However, some products come with conditions on how the funds can be used.

For example, equipment financing must be used specifically to buy equipment, commercial mortgages are limited to purchasing or refinancing property, and invoice financing is tied to the value of your unpaid invoices. Government-backed loans or grants may also require spending in approved areas, such as sustainability, training, or innovation.

Lenders will not allow loan funds to be used for illegal activities, and doing so could have serious legal consequences. Funds also should not be used for personal spending or high-risk investments. Before applying, it’s important to check the loan terms and conditions or speak to the lender to confirm what is and isn’t allowed. Misusing funds could lead to penalties or early repayment requirements.