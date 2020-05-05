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Travel Insurance guides
Our guides can help you decide which policy is most suitable for the trip you are taking, give you insider tips on getting the best price and can help you understand which activities are covered.
Cancelling a holiday? Your UK rights explained
Unsure of your holiday cancellation rights? Our guide explains your refund options for package holidays, flights and hotels in the UK.When you can - and can't - claim
Travel insurance cancellation cover explained
Unexpectedly need to cancel your holiday? Our guide explains when travel insurance will cover you, what's included, and how to make a claim.Read more
Our guide to driving abroad
Planning to drive abroad? Understand car insurance for your own vehicle and secure smart car hire excess cover. Compare options and save with money.co.uk.Read more
The UK Global Health Insurance Card Explained
Find out what the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) covers, how it differs from the EHIC, and how to apply for your free card from the NHS.How the GHIC works
How to find the right backpacker travel insurance
If you want to explore the world for a few months you might need a backpacker insurance policy to protect you. Here is how to find the right cover for your extended trip.Read more