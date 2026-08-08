Bridging loans are sometimes called "bridge loans" and span a gap in your finances. This is usually when you need to pay for something but are still waiting for funds to become available from the sale of something else.

Typically, they're used by people buying a new property while waiting for the sale of their existing home to go through. A mortgage bridging loan allows them to borrow the money required for a short time.

Like mortgages, most bridge loans are a form of secured borrowing. This means you have to have a high-value asset to get one, such as property or land.