Find out more in our guide to bridge loans .

Like mortgages, bridge loans are a form of secured borrowing. This means you have to have a high-value asset to get one, such as property or land.

They're often used by people buying a property while waiting for the sale of their existing home to go through. A mortgage bridging loan allows them to borrow the money required for a short time.

Bridging loans, which are sometimes called "bridge loans", span a gap in your finances. This usually occurs when you need to pay for something but are still waiting for funds to become available.

These have a fixed cut-off based on a date when you know you will have the funds required to pay back what you owe. Closed bridge loans are usually short-term, lasting just a few weeks or months.

These have no set end date. This means they can be repaid whenever your funds become available. They usually last for up to a year, and sometimes even longer.

There are two types of bridge loans:

If you want more security you can compare regulated bridge loans here.

What is a bridging mortgage?

A mortgage bridging loan is an example of a closed bridging loan, as it could be used if you have exchanged contracts on a property but are waiting for your property sale to complete.

Open bridging loans are usually more expensive than closed bridging loans because they're more flexible. Whichever kind you choose, you need an 'exit route' a way to repay your bridging finance.

What can you use a bridge loan for?

Bridge loan financing could be used for lots of reasons. These include:

Buying a property

Property development

Buy-to-let investment

Business ventures

Paying a tax bill

Divorce settlements.

Bridging loans are often used by those who are taking out a mortgage to buy a house, but are waiting for the sale of their previous home to go through. You can compare bridging loans for house purchase here.

Bridge loans are also used by property developers at auction. This is because they often need to pay a deposit to secure their purchase at short notice.

If you have a business and need financing to move to a new office location, you can compare business bridging loans.

Residential bridge loan

Bridging loans are also becoming popular with people who are moving house.

How to choose the best bridge loan

If you're considering a bridge loan, it's best to compare bridging loans from several providers to find a deal that suits you. When comparing bridge loans, here are a few things you may want to think about: