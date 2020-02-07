<
How to compare van insurance

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best van insurance policies. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover or if you need your van insured while driving abroad.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest van insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper van insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.

Van insurance deals

Compare another type of van insurance

Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is van insurance?

Van insurance is aimed at owners of vans and provides protection against theft, vandalism and damage as well as any third-party claims, such as for injury or property damage. Policies usually cover both personal and business use.

Here’s how van insurance works.

How to get the right van insurance quote

When you start looking for a van insurance quote, make sure you know exactly what policy you need so you can find the right cover at the cheapest price. 

Think about how you use your van

When you get a quote, you need to confirm whether you use your van:

  • privately for commuting or social driving

  • as a sole trader

  • as part of a business

You can complete our van insurance form to get quotes to cover your van for business or personal use. Alternatively, you can compare commercial van insurance policies here.

What kind of van insurance cover can I get?

There are three types of van insurance and each offers a different level of cover:

  • third-party covers injury to other people and damage to their property

  • third-party, fire and theft also covers your van if it’s damaged by fire or is stolen

  • fully comprehensive adds cover for you, your van and anyone else involved in an accident, and protects against vandalism too

Can van insurance cover me for anything else?

You can apply additional levels of cover to your van insurance policy if you want added protection. Most insurers can add on:

  • breakdown cover, which offers assistance if your van is put out of action by a mechanical fault

  • legal cover to help with legal costs if you have an accident

  • protected no-claims discount to prevent you from losing your no-claims discount if you’re forced to claim on your policy

  • foreign use cover to get the same protection you have in the UK if you drive your van abroad

Bear in mind that it will cost extra to add any of these benefits to your van insurance policy.

Here’s how to work out which extras are worth having

How do I get cheaper van insurance?

Try these tips to reduce the cost of van insurance:

  • Pay your premiums annually because insurers charge interest when you pay monthly

  • Choose a higher excess, but bear in mind it will cost more if you claim

  • Cut out any extras that you don't need

These compromises can help you save, but comparing quotes is the best way to find the cheapest van insurance. Complete our form to find the right policy for you.

Van insurance FAQs

About our van insurance comparison

Last updated: 30 March, 2022