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What is van insurance?
Van insurance is designed specifically for commercial vans or vehicles used for business purposes. It provides financial protection against various risks associated with owning and driving a van. Van insurance typically covers losses due to accidents, theft, fire and vandalism, as well as third-party liability, ensuring owners are protected from potential financial losses.
The level of cover and premiums vary due to several factors, such as:
The van's value
Usage
Estimated annual milage
Driver's experience
Business or depot location and area or region driven
Van insurance is a legal requirement for businesses and individuals using vans for commercial purposes. It’s required even if you only use your van for work on a part-time basis to ensure you’re adequately protected against unexpected expenses.
What types of van insurance can I get?
This is the minimum legal requirement in the UK, covering liability for injuries to other people and damage to their property caused by your van.
This type of insurance includes third-party protection as well as cover for your van in case of fire damage, theft or attempted theft.
This offers the highest level of cover, including protection for your van against accidents, damage and theft. It often includes additional benefits such as windscreen replacement, legal expenses, and more.
What types of van insurance can I get?
Third-Party Only
Third-Party, Fire, and Theft
Comprehensive
How much does van insurance cost?
The cost of van insurance can vary depending on several factors, such as:
Type: The make, model, age, and engine size of your van.
Use: Whether you run your van for personal or commercial purposes, as well as its estimated annual mileage.
Location: Where you live or work, where the van is kept overnight and whether you tend to use it in busy periods of the day.
Driver details: Your age, driving experience, and claims history.
Security: The security features installed in your van, such as immobilisers, alarms, and tracking devices.
How much does van insurance cost?
Based on Confused.com data**, the average cost of van insurance is:
**Confused.com data April - June 2023
How to get a cheap van insurance quote
Follow these tips to cut down the cost of your van insurance
Compare quotes
Use insurance comparison websites to see quotes from multiple insurance providers. This allows you to find the best deals tailored to your specific needs.
Increase voluntary excess
Opting for a higher voluntary excess can reduce your insurance premium. Just ensure that you can afford the excess payment if you need to make a claim.
Secure parking
Parking your van in a secure location, such as a garage or private driveway with security lighting, can lower the risk of theft or damage, potentially leading to cheaper insurance.
No claims discount
Building up a no claims discount by not making any claims over a specified period can significantly reduce your insurance costs.
Pay annually
Paying for cover in a lump sum annually instead of monthly instalments can save you money.
How to cut van insurance costs
Telematics or black box Insurance: Installing a telematics device or black box in your van allows insurers to track your driving behaviour, potentially resulting in lower premiums if you prove to be a safe driver.
Advanced driving courses: Completing advanced driving courses, such as Pass Plus or Van Excellence, demonstrates your commitment to safe driving and may lead to discounted insurance rates.
Fleet Insurance: If you own multiple vans for commercial purposes, consider obtaining a fleet insurance policy. Insuring all your vans under one policy can often be more cost-effective than insuring them individually.
Add-ons available for van insurance
Breakdown cover: This provides assistance in case your van breaks down, offering services such as roadside assistance, vehicle recovery, and onward travel options.
Goods in transit cover: If you transport goods as part of your business, this add-on covers loss, theft, or damage to cargo being carried in your van.
Tools and equipment cover: This covers theft or damage to tools and equipment kept in your van, ensuring you can quickly get back to work in case of any losses.
Replacement van cover: This option ensures you can continue to go about your work while your van is being repaired. It’s worth considering if not already included in your comprehensive policy.
Additional cover options and alternatives
Hire and reward cover: If you use your van for courier or delivery services, you may need additional hire and reward cover to protect you during work-related activities.
Business use: If you use your van for business purposes, ensure that your policy includes coverage for business use, including commuting to various work locations.
Named driver: If multiple individuals drive your van, consider adding named drivers to your policy to ensure all drivers are covered adequately.
FAQs
Motor insurance, whether it’s cover for a car or a van, is a legal requirement unless you’ve declared your vehicle as off the road.
No, personal car insurance usually does not cover commercial vans used for business purposes. In fact, you might not even be able to get a quote for a van when conducting a search on car insurance sites. You would typically need a separate van insurance policy that is specifically designed for commercial vehicles.
Yes, some insurers will cover you from age 17, although you may need to get a black box or telematics policy if you’re a young or inexperienced van driver. You can find cover by comparing young driver van insurance policies.
Yes. You usually pay an excess if you make a claim on your van insurance policy. You can avoid paying an excess by getting excess protection cover, either as a separate policy or an add-on to your van insurance.
It depends on your insurance policy. Some policies offer "driving other vehicles" (DOC) cover, which allows you to drive someone else's van with their permission. You may need to pay for this benefit to be bolted-on to your existing policy if it’s not included as standard.
In any case, van insurance is usually limited to third-party only and may not apply to all drivers or all types of vans. It's best to check your policy or contact your insurance provider to confirm the details.
Yes, many van insurance policies allow you to add multiple drivers to the policy. However, adding additional drivers may affect the premium, especially if they have convictions or a history of accidents.
Each insurer may have specific rules and restrictions regarding additional drivers, so it's important to check with your insurance provider. Also, consider fleet van insurance if you have multiple van in your business.
Related van insurance guides
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