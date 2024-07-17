Van insurance is designed specifically for commercial vans or vehicles used for business purposes. It provides financial protection against various risks associated with owning and driving a van. Van insurance typically covers losses due to accidents, theft, fire and vandalism, as well as third-party liability, ensuring owners are protected from potential financial losses.

The level of cover and premiums vary due to several factors, such as:

The van's value

Usage

Estimated annual milage

Driver's experience

Business or depot location and area or region driven

Van insurance is a legal requirement for businesses and individuals using vans for commercial purposes. It’s required even if you only use your van for work on a part-time basis to ensure you’re adequately protected against unexpected expenses.