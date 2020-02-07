Find cheaper cover and save on your van insurance in minutes with the help of our comparison service.
Van insurance is aimed at owners of vans and provides protection against theft, vandalism and damage as well as any third-party claims, such as for injury or property damage. Policies usually cover both personal and business use.
Here’s how van insurance works.
When you start looking for a van insurance quote, make sure you know exactly what policy you need so you can find the right cover at the cheapest price.
When you get a quote, you need to confirm whether you use your van:
privately for commuting or social driving
as a sole trader
as part of a business
You can complete our van insurance form to get quotes to cover your van for business or personal use. Alternatively, you can compare commercial van insurance policies here.
There are three types of van insurance and each offers a different level of cover:
third-party covers injury to other people and damage to their property
third-party, fire and theft also covers your van if it’s damaged by fire or is stolen
fully comprehensive adds cover for you, your van and anyone else involved in an accident, and protects against vandalism too
You can apply additional levels of cover to your van insurance policy if you want added protection. Most insurers can add on:
breakdown cover, which offers assistance if your van is put out of action by a mechanical fault
legal cover to help with legal costs if you have an accident
protected no-claims discount to prevent you from losing your no-claims discount if you’re forced to claim on your policy
foreign use cover to get the same protection you have in the UK if you drive your van abroad
Bear in mind that it will cost extra to add any of these benefits to your van insurance policy.
Here’s how to work out which extras are worth having
Try these tips to reduce the cost of van insurance:
Pay your premiums annually because insurers charge interest when you pay monthly
Choose a higher excess, but bear in mind it will cost more if you claim
Cut out any extras that you don't need
These compromises can help you save, but comparing quotes is the best way to find the cheapest van insurance. Complete our form to find the right policy for you.
Both types of policy cover the same things. However, van insurance can include protection for vehicles used commercially and the van’s contents, including tools.
You need to call your insurer on its claims line, which you’ll find on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.
Yes. You usually must pay an excess if you make a claim on your van insurance policy.
Yes. You have a 14-day cooling-off period, which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.
