Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is van insurance?

Van insurance is aimed at owners of vans and provides protection against theft, vandalism and damage as well as any third-party claims, such as for injury or property damage. Policies usually cover both personal and business use.

Here’s how van insurance works.

How to get the right van insurance quote

When you start looking for a van insurance quote, make sure you know exactly what policy you need so you can find the right cover at the cheapest price.

Think about how you use your van

When you get a quote, you need to confirm whether you use your van:

privately for commuting or social driving

as a sole trader

as part of a business

You can complete our van insurance form to get quotes to cover your van for business or personal use. Alternatively, you can compare commercial van insurance policies here.

What kind of van insurance cover can I get?

There are three types of van insurance and each offers a different level of cover:

third-party covers injury to other people and damage to their property

third-party, fire and theft also covers your van if it’s damaged by fire or is stolen

fully comprehensive adds cover for you, your van and anyone else involved in an accident, and protects against vandalism too

Can van insurance cover me for anything else?

You can apply additional levels of cover to your van insurance policy if you want added protection. Most insurers can add on:

breakdown cover , which offers assistance if your van is put out of action by a mechanical fault

legal cover to help with legal costs if you have an accident

protected no-claims discount to prevent you from losing your no-claims discount if you’re forced to claim on your policy

foreign use cover to get the same protection you have in the UK if you drive your van abroad

Bear in mind that it will cost extra to add any of these benefits to your van insurance policy.

Here’s how to work out which extras are worth having

How do I get cheaper van insurance?

Try these tips to reduce the cost of van insurance:

Pay your premiums annually because insurers charge interest when you pay monthly

Choose a higher excess , but bear in mind it will cost more if you claim

Cut out any extras that you don't need

These compromises can help you save, but comparing quotes is the best way to find the cheapest van insurance. Complete our form to find the right policy for you.