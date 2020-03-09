Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is multi-car insurance?

Multi-car insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars in a single household and offer discounts for each car added. You can usually add up to five cars to one policy, although some policies allow up to 10 cars.

A multi-car policy can be a lot easier to manage than multiple separate policies. You'll have one insurer for everything, and all the renewals will take place at the same time, which many people find convenient.

Can I add more cars to a multi-car insurance policy at any time?

Yes. You can add cars when you like, including when your existing single-car cover expires or when you purchase a car.

The renewal date for your multi-car insurance policy will be dependent upon your insurer. Some insurers have a single renewal date for their multi-car policies with all the cars’ policies renewing on the date that you first took out the policy (the date the first car was added).

Other insurers have a separate renewal date for each car, almost as though they were separate policies. With this type of multi-car insurance, each car has its own renewal date based on when it was added.

Can multi-car insurance save me money?

Multi-car insurance policies offer a discount for each car added, but while you'll often get a good deal on a multi-car insurance policy, it's not always cheaper than taking out individual policies, so be sure to shop around for individual quotes from different providers, too. This will let you work out which option is cheaper overall.

This guide gives an example of how separate deals can sometimes be cheaper than multi-car insurance cover.

Who can be insured on a multi-car insurance policy?

Most multi-car policies will only cover cars that are registered to the same household. This means that a multi-car insurance policy can be a good option for:

families with several drivers

people in a couple who each have a car

individuals with more than one car

Some policies do cover drivers living at different addresses, but not all. This type of policy might suit couples who live separately or families that have children at university.

What information do you need to share to get multi-car insurance?

When you get quotes for multi-car insurance, you'll need to share information about the cars and drivers you want to cover.

This could include details about the: