  Get a quote in minutes
How to compare multi car insurance

1

Enter your details

If you're a household with more than one vehicle, you may be thinking about getting multi car insurance. We can help with that.

2

Compare quotes

Multi-car insurance covers multiple cars under one policy with a single provider. You'll get all the benefits of standard car insurance.

3

Apply and save

Some policies will have a limit on the number of cars or drivers they can cover, so check for this if you have a large household or a lot of cars.


Multi car insurance providers

Compare another type of car insurance

Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is multi-car insurance?

Multi-car insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars in a single household and offer discounts for each car added. You can usually add up to five cars to one policy, although some policies allow up to 10 cars.

A multi-car policy can be a lot easier to manage than multiple separate policies. You'll have one insurer for everything, and all the renewals will take place at the same time, which many people find convenient.

Can I add more cars to a multi-car insurance policy at any time?

Yes. You can add cars when you like, including when your existing single-car cover expires or when you purchase a car.

The renewal date for your multi-car insurance policy will be dependent upon your insurer. Some insurers have a single renewal date for their multi-car policies with all the cars’ policies renewing on the date that you first took out the policy (the date the first car was added). 

Other insurers have a separate renewal date for each car, almost as though they were separate policies. With this type of multi-car insurance, each car has its own renewal date based on when it was added.

Can multi-car insurance save me money?

Multi-car insurance policies offer a discount for each car added, but while you'll often get a good deal on a multi-car insurance policy, it's not always cheaper than taking out individual policies, so be sure to shop around for individual quotes from different providers, too. This will let you work out which option is cheaper overall.

This guide gives an example of how separate deals can sometimes be cheaper than multi-car insurance cover.

Who can be insured on a multi-car insurance policy?

Most multi-car policies will only cover cars that are registered to the same household. This means that a multi-car insurance policy can be a good option for:

  • families with several drivers

  • people in a couple who each have a car

  • individuals with more than one car

Some policies do cover drivers living at different addresses, but not all. This type of policy might suit couples who live separately or families that have children at university.

What information do you need to share to get multi-car insurance?

When you get quotes for multi-car insurance, you'll need to share information about the cars and drivers you want to cover.

This could include details about the:

  • cars’ number plates, makes, models and mileages

  • drivers’ names, addresses, dates of birth, claims record, no claims bonus histories and driving convictions 

  • previous policy renewal dates, level of multi-car insurance cover you want along with any extras, such as breakdown cover

What are the pros and cons of multi-car insurance?

As with any type of insurance, multi-car insurance comes with benefits and drawbacks.

Pros

  • Convenience: having just one policy can be easier to manage than different policies, which may be with various insurers

  • Savings: you can sometimes get a discount when insuring multiple people and vehicles on a single policy

Cons

  • Cost: a multi-car policy can be more expensive if you’re looking to insure people with little experience, who have made multiple claims, or who have motoring convictions

  • Claim impact: If one person claims, it could make the whole policy more expensive in the future

  • Lump-sum expense: If you pay for your insurance annually, insuring several cars all at once can require you to make a large one-off payment

How to find the right multi-car policy

Start by comparing multi-car insurance options from numerous providers. This will give you an overview of the best deals on the market, enabling you to choose the policy that suits you best.

You cannot get quotes for multi-car insurance on aggregator comparison sites, so use our table above to get several multi-car quotes to help find the best deal for you.

You should also compare individual policies for each driver because this could be the cheapest way to get cover.

What’s a linked multi-car policy?

There are two types of multi-car policy available to you.

Typically, people keep their multi-car cover all on one single policy. The cover is the same for all the drivers on the policy, but there is another option known as a linked multi-car policy, where your multi-car insurance is made up of several, individual policies, each with different cover and benefits. One person might have third-party, fire and theft cover with added breakdown cover, for example, while another might have fully comprehensive insurance.

Can you get add-ons with multi-car insurance?

Yes, as with any insurance, you can pay more to add extras features to your insurance.

This could include things like:

  • Roadside assistance - helpful if you break down

  • Courtesy car - keeps you on the road if your car's out of action

  • Windscreen repair – covers you if your windscreen is chipped or cracked

  • Personal injury cover - pays compensation if you’re injured in a traffic accident, even if you found to be at fault

  • Emergency helpline - provides 24-hour access to support

Multi car insurance FAQs

About our car insurance comparison

Last updated: 7 March, 2022