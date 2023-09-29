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Insure more than one vehicle on the same policy with multi-car insurance

Find out whether you can get a multi-car discount if you need to insure multiple cars
What is multi-car insurance?What information do I need to apply?How to choosePros and consFAQs
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
EditorSalman Haqqi
Last updatedSeptember 29th, 2023

What is multi-car insurance?

Multi-car insurance policies are intended for covering two or more cars in a single household and offer discounts for each car added. You can usually add up to five cars to one policy, although some policies allow more.

A multi-car policy may be easier to manage than multiple separate policies. You'll have one insurer for everything, and all the renewals will take place at the same time, which many people find convenient.

You can usually add up to five cars to one policy, although some policies allow more.

What information do I need to share to get multi-car insurance?

When you get quotes for multi-car insurance, you'll need to share information about the cars and drivers you want to cover.

This could include details about: 

  • The cars’ number plates, makes, models and mileages

  • The drivers’ names, addresses, dates of birth, claims records, no claims bonus histories and driving convictions.

  • The previous policy renewal dates, level of multi-car insurance cover you want along with any extras, such as breakdown cover.

How to choose the best multi-car insurance

It’s important that you find the right cover for your needs, so here are three things to consider during the decision making process:

Compare quotes

Start by comparing multi-car insurance options from numerous providers. This will give you an overview of the best deals on the market, enabling you to choose the policy that suits you best.

Check the terms and conditions

When you are comparing different options, always check the terms and conditions to ensure you are getting the cover you need. Remember, cheapest is always the best.

Don’t forget about individual policies

You should also compare individual policies for each driver because this could be a cheaper way to get cover.

Pros and cons

Pros

Convenience: having just one policy can be easier to manage than different policies, which may be with various insurers
Savings: you can sometimes get a discount when insuring multiple people and vehicles on a single policy

Cons

Cost: a multi-car policy can be more expensive if you’re looking to insure people with little experience, who have made multiple claims, or who have motoring convictions
Claim impact: If one person claims, it could make the whole policy more expensive in the future
Lump-sum expense: If you pay for your insurance annually, insuring several cars all at once can require you to make a large one-off payment

FAQs

Yes. You can add cars when you like, including when your existing single-car cover expires or when you purchase a car. The renewal date for your multi-car insurance policy depends on your insurer. Some insurers have a single renewal date for their multi-car policies with all the cars’ policies renewing on the date that you first took out the policy (the date the first car was added).

Most multi-car policies will only cover cars that are registered to the same household. This means that a multi-car insurance policy can be a good option for:

  • Families with several drivers

  • People in a couple who each have a car

  • Individuals with more than one car

Some policies do cover drivers living at different addresses, but not all. This type of policy might suit couples who live separately or families that have children at university.

No, most multi-car policies will start from the date the last car is added.

However, how the renewal is decided will depend on the insurer. The cars will either have one renewal date based on the first car added to the policy. Or each car will have separate renewal dates, based on when they were added to the multi-car policy.

Multi-car insurance policies offer a discount for each car added. It's not always cheaper than taking out individual policies, so be sure to shop around for individual quotes from different providers.

This guide gives an example of how separate deals can sometimes be cheaper than multi-car insurance cover.

Yes, adding a named driver is no different. You cannot automatically drive the other cars on the policy unless you are added as a named driver.

No, only the person that makes the claim will be affected, however if a named driver on your vehicle claims it could impact your no-claims bonus.

Some insurers will cover both, but you will need to be the registered keeper of both vehicles, and they must be kept at your address.

Yes, as with any insurance, you can pay more to add extras features to your insurance. This could include things like:

  • Roadside assistance: Helpful if you break down

  • Courtesy car: Keeps you on the road if your car's out of action

  • Windscreen repair: – Covers you if your windscreen is chipped or cracked

  • Personal injury cover: Pays compensation if you’re injured in a traffic accident, even if you found to be at fault

  • Emergency helpline: Provides 24-hour access to support

Typically, people keep their multi-car cover all on one single policy. The cover is the same for all the drivers on the policy, but there is another option known as a linked multi-car policy, where your multi-car insurance is made up of several, individual policies, each with different cover and benefits. One person might have third-party, fire and theft cover with added breakdown cover, for example, while another might have fully comprehensive insurance.

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About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

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