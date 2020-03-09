Insure more than one vehicle on the same policy or with the same insurer and you could get a multi-car discount.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
Multi-car insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars in a single household and offer discounts for each car added. You can usually add up to five cars to one policy, although some policies allow up to 10 cars.
A multi-car policy can be a lot easier to manage than multiple separate policies. You'll have one insurer for everything, and all the renewals will take place at the same time, which many people find convenient.
Yes. You can add cars when you like, including when your existing single-car cover expires or when you purchase a car.
The renewal date for your multi-car insurance policy will be dependent upon your insurer. Some insurers have a single renewal date for their multi-car policies with all the cars’ policies renewing on the date that you first took out the policy (the date the first car was added).
Other insurers have a separate renewal date for each car, almost as though they were separate policies. With this type of multi-car insurance, each car has its own renewal date based on when it was added.
Multi-car insurance policies offer a discount for each car added, but while you'll often get a good deal on a multi-car insurance policy, it's not always cheaper than taking out individual policies, so be sure to shop around for individual quotes from different providers, too. This will let you work out which option is cheaper overall.
This guide gives an example of how separate deals can sometimes be cheaper than multi-car insurance cover.
Most multi-car policies will only cover cars that are registered to the same household. This means that a multi-car insurance policy can be a good option for:
families with several drivers
people in a couple who each have a car
individuals with more than one car
Some policies do cover drivers living at different addresses, but not all. This type of policy might suit couples who live separately or families that have children at university.
When you get quotes for multi-car insurance, you'll need to share information about the cars and drivers you want to cover.
This could include details about the:
cars’ number plates, makes, models and mileages
drivers’ names, addresses, dates of birth, claims record, no claims bonus histories and driving convictions
previous policy renewal dates, level of multi-car insurance cover you want along with any extras, such as breakdown cover
As with any type of insurance, multi-car insurance comes with benefits and drawbacks.
Convenience: having just one policy can be easier to manage than different policies, which may be with various insurers
Savings: you can sometimes get a discount when insuring multiple people and vehicles on a single policy
Cost: a multi-car policy can be more expensive if you’re looking to insure people with little experience, who have made multiple claims, or who have motoring convictions
Claim impact: If one person claims, it could make the whole policy more expensive in the future
Lump-sum expense: If you pay for your insurance annually, insuring several cars all at once can require you to make a large one-off payment
Start by comparing multi-car insurance options from numerous providers. This will give you an overview of the best deals on the market, enabling you to choose the policy that suits you best.
You cannot get quotes for multi-car insurance on aggregator comparison sites, so use our table above to get several multi-car quotes to help find the best deal for you.
You should also compare individual policies for each driver because this could be the cheapest way to get cover.
There are two types of multi-car policy available to you.
Typically, people keep their multi-car cover all on one single policy. The cover is the same for all the drivers on the policy, but there is another option known as a linked multi-car policy, where your multi-car insurance is made up of several, individual policies, each with different cover and benefits. One person might have third-party, fire and theft cover with added breakdown cover, for example, while another might have fully comprehensive insurance.
Yes, as with any insurance, you can pay more to add extras features to your insurance.
This could include things like:
Roadside assistance - helpful if you break down
Courtesy car - keeps you on the road if your car's out of action
Windscreen repair – covers you if your windscreen is chipped or cracked
Personal injury cover - pays compensation if you’re injured in a traffic accident, even if you found to be at fault
Emergency helpline - provides 24-hour access to support
No, most multi-car policies will start from the date the last car is added.
However, how the renewal is decided will depend on the insurer. The cars will either have one renewal date based on the first car added to the policy. Or each car will have separate renewal dates, based on when they were added to the multi-car policy.
Multi-car policies can be a cheaper option because they offer a discount, for example 10%, for each car that is added to the policy.
Yes, adding a named driver is no different. You cannot automatically drive the other cars on the policy unless you are added as a named driver.
No, only the person that makes the claim will be affected, however if a named driver on your vehicle claims it could impact your no-claims bonus.
Some insurers will cover both, but you will need to be the registered keeper of both vehicles, and they must be kept at your address.
Last updated: 7 March, 2022