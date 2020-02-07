<Credit Cards

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Gold and platinum credit cards

Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 24 months with a 3% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
A 3% fee is applied to balance transfers at application (minimum £3). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period of 24 or 16 months instead depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 22 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance transfers
0% for 18 months with a 2.99% fee
Purchases
0% for 21 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
Balance transfers
9.94% p.a.variable with no fee
Purchases
9.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
9.9% APR
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5% thereafter. You may be eligible to apply for a second credit card. Conditions apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 9.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 9.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Card
Balance transfers
-
Purchases
24.7% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
24.7% APR
American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Card
Get 5% cashback up to £100 in your first 3 months of Card membership. After the first 3 months earn up to 1% depending on how much you spend.
Balance transfer facility is only available on request and at the discretion of Amex. Cashback earn rates will change from the 4th August.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 24.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 24.7% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
American Express Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card
Balance transfers
-
Purchases
24.7% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
60.1% APR
American Express Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card
Earn 20,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend £3,000 in your first 3 months of Cardmembership. New Cardmembers Only. Terms Apply. Eligible for two £5 Deliveroo vouchers per month (£10 total), when you spend at Deliveroo with your Gold Card.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 24.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 60.1% (variable).£140 annual fee.
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (30 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 30 months with a 2.98% fee
Purchases
21.9% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (30 Mths)
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Balance transfers
-
Purchases
24.7% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
30% APR
American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card
Get 5% cashback up to £125 in your first 3 months of Card membership. After the first 3 months earn up to 1.25% depending on how much you spend.
There is an annual charge of £25. Balance transfer facility is only available on request and at the discretion of Amex. Cashback earn rates will change from the 4th August.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 24.7% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 30% (variable).£25 annual fee.
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (27 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 27 months with a 1.28% fee
Purchases
21.9% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (27 Mths)
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

What are gold cards or platinum cards?

A platinum credit card or a gold credit card are elite and prestigious credit cards with added benefits such as rewards and higher limits. Sometimes there are referred to as high limit credit cards.

The perks vary from card to card. Some charge fees, and others don’t.

Some of the popular choices include the Amex Gold, American Express Gold, Barclaycard Visa Platinum, Barclaycard Gold, and First Direct Gold card. But there are lots of other options too.

Platinum cards are considered to be a tier above standard credit cards.

Woman with shopping bags

Are platinum credit cards worth having? 

Platinum credit cards are considered elite.

Whilst features for each card differs, they do come with a range of different perks, which aren't necessarily exclusive to platinum cards:

  • Higher credit limits

  • Cashback, vouchers, air miles and other reward schemes

  • Lower fees for using the card abroad

  • Lower interest rates

  • 0% deals for purchases and balance transfers

  • A higher level of protection on your purchases

  • Complimentary extras such as airport lounge access

Can you get a high limit credit card?

The truth is that rarely do credit card providers market their cards as high limit credit cards. That's because credit limits can vary greatly from one individual to another.

The credit limit you are offered depends on your credit worthiness and financial circumstances. So if some people are offered high limits on their credit cards, that doesn't mean that everyone will be offered the same limits.

The table above lets you compare gold cards and platinum cards so you can find a premium credit card that suits you. You can see the APR, balance transfer deal and interest-free period offered by each one.

How do credit card limits work?

Learn more about credit card limits, how your credit limit is calculated, and how you can change your credit limit.

Are gold and platinum cards the best cards available?

Some of the best cards on the market are gold and platinum cards. From the Barclays Gold Credit Card and Amex Gold Credit Card, to the Platinum Visa, there are many gold cards and platinum cards available.

Are you getting the best deal on a platinum card?

But, before you decide whether to go ahead and apply for a platinum credit card or a gold credit card, check to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

It’s not worth getting an exclusive credit card just as a status symbol. You might be able to get a better card by looking for the specific features you need.

Compare cards that are designed specifically for what you need, so you can get the best possible deal. We have comparison tables for cards that offer the following:

Are you eligible for a gold credit card or platinum card?

Gold credit cards and platinum cards, have strict application criteria.

To get one of these exclusive credit cards, you might need some or all of the following:

  • A high income (over £40,000, for example)

  • A strong credit history

  • A minimum age of 21*.

However, each of the exclusive credit cards, have different rules on who can apply.

How to get accepted for a credit card

Your chances of being accepted for a credit card will depend on a number of factors. Here's how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

Watch out for annual fees

Some exclusive credit cards, have annual fees that could outweigh the benefits on offer.

For example, you would earn you £50 cashback yearly from a platinum credit card, but the provider charged an annual fee of £60, it wouldn’t be worth having.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
If you have a credit card, your credit score could be impacted by your credit utilisation. Ideally, you should try not to exceed 30% of your utilisation rate. As this shows that you aren’t reliant on your credit card for funds. 
Salman Haqqi, Personal finance editor

Do you need a high limit credit card?

If you regularly run up high balances on you credit credit card, it may be worth getting one with a high maximum limit that'll help your credit utilisation ratio

But you should only consider a high limit credit card if you are sure that you can keep up with repayments. Premium credit cards also tend to have higher interest rates, so if you want to avoid paying extra in interest, it's best to pay off your balance in full every month.

What is credit utilisation?

Credit utilisation is the amount of credit you use, compared to the amount of credit available to you.

So if you have a £3,500 credit limit on one credit card and your balance is £1000, then your credit utilisation would be 28.5%. If you have several credit cards, you'll have to factor in the balances and limits of all your credit cards.

A low credit utilisation rate shows that you're using less of your available credit. That indicates that you're doing a good job of managing credit by keeping your spending in check.

Most providers recommend an optimal credit utilisation ratio of 30% or below, but even 50% is acceptable and will help with your credit worthiness and make it easier get credit in the future.

*The usual minimum age for standard credit cards is 18.

Gold and platinum FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Explore credit cards guides

See more guides

credit card in a portable credit card reader machine

How to use a credit card for interest free purchases

0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.

More on using a credit card for interest free purchases
A picture of a man holding a credit card next to a laptop and phone

How to get accepted for a credit card

Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

Read More
Visa and Mastercard

What is the difference between Visa and MasterCard?

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.

Read More

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Read More
Black and red scoring gauge

How to improve your credit score

You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.

Read More

How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

Read More

Why compare credit cards with money.co.uk?

Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Last updated: 24 March, 2022