What are gold cards or platinum cards? A platinum credit card or a gold credit card are elite and prestigious credit cards with added benefits such as rewards and higher limits. Sometimes there are referred to as high limit credit cards. The perks vary from card to card. Some charge fees, and others don’t. Some of the popular choices include the Amex Gold, American Express Gold, Barclaycard Visa Platinum, Barclaycard Gold, and First Direct Gold card. But there are lots of other options too. Platinum cards are considered to be a tier above standard credit cards.

Are platinum credit cards worth having? Platinum credit cards are considered elite. Whilst features for each card differs, they do come with a range of different perks, which aren't necessarily exclusive to platinum cards: Higher credit limits

Cashback, vouchers, air miles and other reward schemes

Lower fees for using the card abroad

Lower interest rates

0% deals for purchases and balance transfers

A higher level of protection on your purchases

Complimentary extras such as airport lounge access

Can you get a high limit credit card? The truth is that rarely do credit card providers market their cards as high limit credit cards. That's because credit limits can vary greatly from one individual to another. The credit limit you are offered depends on your credit worthiness and financial circumstances. So if some people are offered high limits on their credit cards, that doesn't mean that everyone will be offered the same limits. The table above lets you compare gold cards and platinum cards so you can find a premium credit card that suits you. You can see the APR, balance transfer deal and interest-free period offered by each one.

How do credit card limits work? Learn more about credit card limits, how your credit limit is calculated, and how you can change your credit limit.

Are gold and platinum cards the best cards available? Some of the best cards on the market are gold and platinum cards. From the Barclays Gold Credit Card and Amex Gold Credit Card, to the Platinum Visa, there are many gold cards and platinum cards available.

Are you getting the best deal on a platinum card? But, before you decide whether to go ahead and apply for a platinum credit card or a gold credit card, check to make sure you’re getting the best deal. It’s not worth getting an exclusive credit card just as a status symbol. You might be able to get a better card by looking for the specific features you need.

Compare cards that are designed specifically for what you need, so you can get the best possible deal. We have comparison tables for cards that offer the following: 0% balance transfers – these allow you to pay off an existing credit card interest free

0% purchases cards – these charges no interest for several months on your first purchases

Money transfer cards – these let you send cash to your bank account and repay interest free

Reward schemes – these give you vouchers and other incentives on your spending

Cashback cards – these give you money back as a percentage of what you spend

Air miles cards – these give you reward points you can exchange for flights

Low foreign transaction fees – these keep down the cost of spending abroad. Are you eligible for a gold credit card or platinum card? Gold credit cards and platinum cards, have strict application criteria. To get one of these exclusive credit cards, you might need some or all of the following: A high income (over £40,000, for example)

A strong credit history

A minimum age of 21*. However, each of the exclusive credit cards, have different rules on who can apply.

How to get accepted for a credit card Your chances of being accepted for a credit card will depend on a number of factors. Here's how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.