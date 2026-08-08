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Gold and platinum credit cards were once considered symbols of prestige, known for offering high credit limits and exclusive access, often reserved for the elite.
Today, however, they’re much more accessible.
While gold and platinum cards still offer perks like rewards and higher credit limits, the benefits vary from card to card. Some may include travel insurance or access to exclusive events, while others focus on earning reward points.
It's important to note that some premium cards charge high annual fees, while others impose relatively small fees, or none at all. If you're considering a card with an annual fee, it's worth evaluating whether the benefits justify the cost before applying.
Popular options include the Amex Gold, American Express Platinum, Barclaycard Platinum, and First Direct Gold Card, but there are many other choices available as well.
You’re most likely to get a gold or platinum credit card if you have a good credit record.
Some of the most exclusive credit cards will be invitation only, but others will be more easily accessible. For example, although you might need to meet minimum income requirements, there’s at least one credit card that is available to those with annual salaries of under £7,000. (The First Direct Gold credit card only asks for a minimum annual income requirement of £6,800.)
Exact eligibility criteria will vary depending on the card you’re applying for. As an example, if you want to apply for the American Express Platinum credit card, you will need to have no history of bad debt, a permanent UK home address, a UK current account and earn at least £35,000 a year – if you don’t, you won’t qualify for the card.
To be eligible for the welcome reward bonus points that come with the card, you must also spend £6,000 on the card in the first three months and not have held a personal American Express credit card that earns points in the past 24 months.
“Gold and platinum cards are considered by many to be a tier above the standard credit card, but it might be easier to get than you might think.”
Many providers reserve their most exclusive deals and highest credit limits for their gold and platinum cards.
But, in and of themselves, the colour of a credit card has little bearing on how good it is at what it does.
We've seen examples of gold cards you can qualify for with annual salaries of less than £7,000.
That means you'll need to choose the best card for you based on what it offers.
The good news is that there is a lot on offer with gold and platinum cards.
Just keep in mind that you will usually need a good credit score to qualify.
While the features for each card differ, they do come with a range of different perks, which aren't necessarily exclusive to platinum cards:
Higher credit limits
Cashback, vouchers, air miles and other reward schemes
Lower fees for using the card abroad
Lower interest rates
0% deals for purchases and balance transfers
A higher level of protection on your purchases
Complimentary extras such as airport lounge access and discounts on concert and theatre tickets
Complimentary insurance, such as travel insurance and extended warranty cover
Personal concierge service, giving you round-the-clock assistance for all your entertainment, travel and restaurant needs
Our eligibility checker matches you with the credit cards you're most likely to get based on your circumstances.
We then tailor the results depending on what you're looking for - a gold card, for This way you can rule out cards you're less likely to qualify for ahead of time, so you won't hurt your credit score by putting in applications that are later rejected then having to make another application.
That's because it uses a “soft search” credit check when comparing cards for you, which doesn't appear on your credit file to anyone except you.
A rewards credit card gives you something back every time you spend. Depending on the card, you can earn cashback, air miles, or loyalty points to spend at your favourite retailers. These perks are best suited for those who clear their balance in full each month, as high interest rates can otherwise outweigh the value of your rewards. Watch out for annual fees too.
A 0% purchase card allows you to make purchases without paying interest for a fixed introductory period. This is designed to help you buy big-ticket items now and spread the cost over several months. As long as you clear the full balance before the 0% deal expires, you won't pay any interest.
A balance transfer card allows you to move debt from existing credit cards to a new one, typically at 0% interest. By pausing interest charges, your repayments go entirely towards reducing the actual balance rather than paying the bank. This helps you clear debt faster while saving money on interest.
One of the most common types of reward credit card is one designed for travel. These let you build up virtual air miles that you can then exchange for free flights (you usually still pay taxes and charges) or upgrades on plane tickets. Other common travel perks include free airport lounge access and discounts from travel firms.
These are often known as “combo cards” and enable you to carry out a balance transfer and make purchases interest-free on the same card. Having two separate cards for different purposes can make it harder to keep track of your finances, so a combo card can help simplify things.
Whether it’s hard to get a gold credit card will depend on the card you want to apply for. Some gold credit cards will be invitation only or have strict eligibility criteria, making them more difficult to get. Others will have more lenient eligibility criteria, making them more accessible. Compare each card carefully to check whether you’ll qualify.
Whether a gold credit card is worth it will depend on what you want from your credit card. If you’re after a card that offers a range of exclusive perks such as a higher credit limit, insurance or airport lounge access, a gold credit card could work for you. But you’ll need to check whether there are any annual fees and if there are, whether you’ll make full use of the perks on offer to make the fee worth paying.
Having different types of credit cards for different purposes can be useful. However, too many credit cards can hurt your credit record. Work out how many is too many here.
Almost all credit cards will give you a specific credit limit. "Unlimited" cards still usually come with a limit based on your spending habits and income.
Yes, your credit record does matter as it helps lenders decide whether to accept you, as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
You can get credit cards that give you a percentage of what you spend back as cashback, air miles and other rewards (such as shopping vouchers).
Credit cards come with a range of charges, including interest and late payment fees, but you can usually avoid them if you understand how they work.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
Everything you need to gain credit for…
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