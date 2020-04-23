Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

Key points Lenders check your income, spending, credit score and deposit.

Most lenders ask for a deposit of around 10%. Some accept 5%.

You can apply for most mortgages, as well as options made for first-time buyers, such as guarantor mortgages and Shared Ownership.

Help to Buy is only available in Wales, and applications must be submitted by 31 March 2027.

A mortgage in principle is an estimate of how much a lender may lend you. It isn't a guarantee. Can I get a mortgage as a first-time buyer? Yes. A lender can offer you a mortgage as a first-time buyer if it thinks you can afford the repayments. It will check your income, your spending, your credit score and your deposit. If you apply alone, you'll need to show you can afford the monthly repayments on your own. Applying with a partner or family member may increase how much you can borrow. If you’re unsure how much you can borrow, use a mortgage affordability calculator to estimate your budget before you apply.

Case Study - John's experience Really easy to get your head around it. I'm a first-time buyer and I was ignorant on the subject of mortgages, fixed and variable rates, etc. After spending an hour or so and doing a few figures I was able to determine what was the ideal mortgage for me, and what was the best interest rate the banks or building societies were offering. I am able to calculate and budget for my up-and-coming first house. If I can do it, you can! John McCartan, from Trustpilot

How do you get a mortgage as a first-time buyer? Most first-time buyers follow six steps. You can do some of them in a different order.

Updated 12 November 2026 Step What you do What it involves 1. Check what you can afford Work out your income, your monthly spending and how much you may be able to borrow. Use our mortgage affordability calculator. 2. Save your deposit Build up the deposit lenders ask for. Most lenders ask for around 10% of the property price. Some accept 5%. 3. Check your credit score See what lenders will see. Lenders use your credit history to decide whether to lend to you. 4. Get a mortgage in principle Ask a lender for an estimate of how much it may lend you. You'll need ID, proof of income and your address details. 5. Choose a type of mortgage Look at the options made for first-time buyers and other mortgages. See "What mortgages can I apply for?" below. 6. Apply for your mortgage Apply directly with a lender or through a mortgage broker. You'll need proof of income, ID and address verification.

What do you need to get a mortgage? If you’ve never applied for a mortgage before, you can apply for a first-time buyer mortgage. But there are some things you will need to do before you start the mortgage application process: A deposit - Most lenders require at least 5–10% of the property’s price, though some guarantor mortgages allow 0% deposit.

Proof of income - Payslips, tax returns (if self-employed), and bank statements.

A credit score that meets the lender’s rules - Check your report and fix any issues before applying.

ID and address verification - Passport, driving licence, and utility bills.

A mortgage in principle (MIP) - A lender’s estimate of how much they may lend you, which can help when making offers. It isn’t a guarantee of a mortgage.

How much deposit do you need for your first mortgage? Most lenders ask for a deposit of at least 10% of the property price, which is a 90% loan to value (LTV) mortgage. Loan to value (LTV) is the size of your mortgage compared with the value of the property. You can get first-time buyer mortgages with an LTV of up to 95%. There are even some 100% mortgage deals available with no deposit, including guarantor mortgages that require a family member or friend to guarantee your mortgage and step in if you miss repayments. A bigger deposit may make it easier to get a mortgage as a first-time buyer. With a smaller deposit, your lender covers more of the property's price, so it may see you as a higher risk. There are fewer mortgages available for high LTVs, and these deals may come with higher interest rates and upfront fees. A bigger deposit may give you more choice and may mean you pay less interest.

Updated 12 November 2026 Your deposit LTV Deposit on a £200,000 home (example) 5% 95% £10,000 10% 90% £20,000

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What mortgages can I apply for? You can apply for most types of mortgages, but some are designed specifically for first-time buyers, for instance, those that allow you to buy with a small deposit. Here are some of the main options to explore:

Updated 12 November 2026 Option Could suit you if... Key point First-time buyer mortgage you're buying your first home with a small deposit. Only for first-time buyers. These deals can come with higher interest rates. Guarantor mortgage a family member or friend could back your repayments. The guarantor agrees to cover repayments if you can't. Some deals go up to 100% LTV. Help to Buy (Wales) you're buying a new-build home in Wales. Equity loan of up to 20%. Applications must be submitted by 31 March 2027. Right to Buy you rent a council home and want to buy it. You may get a discount on the price. Check gov.uk for the rules in your area. Shared Ownership you want to buy part of a home. You buy 25% to 75% and pay rent on the rest. You can buy more shares later.

First-time buyer mortgages Some mortgages are only available for first-time buyers and allow for high LTVs, meaning you would only need a deposit of 5% or 10%. These deals may come with higher interest rates than mortgages with a bigger deposit, because the lender takes on more of the risk. Guarantor mortgages These allow you to buy a property with a small deposit, and some are available with an LTV of 100%, meaning you do not need a deposit at all. A family member or friend must agree to be named on the mortgage and to cover your repayments if you miss them. They will have to guarantee the mortgage payments with either: Their own property, which could be repossessed if you get too far behind on your repayments

Their savings, which the lender will hold in a savings account until you have paid off a percentage of your mortgage Help to Buy mortgages The Help to Buy equity loan is a government scheme only available in Wales, where applications must be submitted by 31 March 2027. It can help you get onto the property ladder with limited savings. The government lends you money that you can use towards your deposit and repay later. The scheme is for new-build homes priced up to £300,000 and it offers an equity loan of up to 20% of the purchase price, interest-free for five years. You'll still need at least a 5% deposit and a mortgage for the rest. Right to Buy Right to Buy mortgages let you buy your council house in England and Northern Ireland (excluding Scotland and Wales) at a discounted price. The maximum discount you can get if you apply after November 2024 is £38,000 across England, except in London boroughs where it is £16,000 (with the exception of £38,000 in the boroughs of Barking and Dagenham and Havering) . The discount you get depends on whether you live in a house or flat. You can find out more on the gov.uk website. Shared Ownership mortgages You can use a Shared Ownership mortgage to buy between 25% and 75% of a property. You can buy further shares in your property until you own all of it. These mortgages can come with much smaller repayments and deposits than if you buy 100% of a property. However, you will also pay rent to your local authority or a housing developer who owns the rest of your home on top of your mortgage payments. The rent is discounted, so it’s more affordable and you’re also building equity at the same time. What costs should you plan for with a mortgage? A mortgage is a long-term commitment, so check you can afford it before you apply. Plan for these costs: the deposit

the monthly repayment on the mortgage

fees that come with getting a mortgage

homeowner bills like energy, broadband and council tax

emergency savings - some people keep at least three months’ worth of basic household expenses and mortgage repayments You can work out if buying a house is in your budget using our guide on how much it costs to buy a house. Using a broker like Mojo Mortgages can help you shop around and find the best mortgage deals for your needs.