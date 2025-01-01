Golden rules for managing your small business finances
Effective financial management is crucial to keeping your business on track. Here’s how to do it.
Guide
Guide
Learn more about some of the most common cash flow problems for businesses and the steps you can take to resolve them.
Guide
It’s important to understand how to manage VAT for your small business and how to calculate your VAT return.
Case study
Cake or Death, a vegan bakery business, was founded by Katie Cross in 2019 and customers across the UK can’t get enough of its sweet treats.
Here, Katie reflects on the past six years and explains how a rejection from a famous bakery competition set her on the right path.
Case study
Starting a business is never easy, but add in a global pandemic and everything gets harder. This was the reality for Tinique Hay when she set up her events management agency, Hay Events, in February 2020.
Here, she reflects on her resilience throughout these challenging years.
Case study
Mark Farr became CEO of Purple Planet Packaging in 2019 because he wanted to make a positive, sustainable impact for the next generation.
Mark shares his business story so far, and how buying a business online became a million-pound success story.
