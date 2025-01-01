<Business guides

From understanding business expenses as your team grows to accessing emergency funding, here are some expert guides to keep your business on the right track.

There's a lot to think about when you're running a business, but these key guides selected by our experts can make things more efficient.

Golden rules for managing your small business finances

Effective financial management is crucial to keeping your business on track. Here's how to do it.

Common cash flow problems and solutions

Learn more about some of the most common cash flow problems for businesses and the steps you can take to resolve them.

VAT explained: what it is and how it works

It's important to understand how to manage VAT for your small business and how to calculate your VAT return.

Staying on top of your finances, managing cash flow, and understanding debt are vital. This gives you control over your business and helps you to make informed, practical and profitable decisions
Lucinda O'Brien
Meet small business owners

"I started making the brownies in 2019 and I made it my mission to create a delicious vegan recipe."

Cake or Death, a vegan bakery business, was founded by Katie Cross in 2019 and customers across the UK can't get enough of its sweet treats.

Here, Katie reflects on the past six years and explains how a rejection from a famous bakery competition set her on the right path.

Katie Cross, founder of Cake or Death

"I really wanted to build an everlasting legacy in my family's name"

Starting a business is never easy, but add in a global pandemic and everything gets harder. This was the reality for Tinique Hay when she set up her events management agency, Hay Events, in February 2020.

Here, she reflects on her resilience throughout these challenging years.

Tinique, Hay Events

"I bought a business online and turned it into a million-pound sustainable enterprise"

Mark Farr became CEO of Purple Planet Packaging in 2019 because he wanted to make a positive, sustainable impact for the next generation.

Mark shares his business story so far, and how buying a business online became a million-pound success story.

Mark Farr, CEO of Purple Planet Packaging

Essential budgeting advice every small business owner should know.
Find out which taxes affect your business and how to manage them smoothly.
Get a clear picture of your cash flow and how to manage it effectively.
A clear guide to managing and claiming expenses for your small business.
Understand your business finance options and find the right fit for your needs.
Smart borrowing tips to help you manage debt and strengthen your business.
Get expert help to navigate challenges and grow your business with confidence.
