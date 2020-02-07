What is a second-home mortgage?

A second-home mortgage is a loan that allows you to buy a second property. It’s important not to get this confused with a second charge mortgage, which allows you to take out a loan to access the equity in your existing home.

Typically, the kind of second-home mortgage you get will depend on what you plan to do with the new property. Most lenders have different options that might suit your needs.

Second residential mortgage

This is what is most commonly meant by a second-home mortgage. Most lenders say the property must be for personal use only, for example as a second residence or a property closer to work to use during the week. Some lenders will let you use a second residential mortgage to provide accommodation for dependents, but others have rules preventing this. Most will allow you to buy a holiday home, but it does vary by provider. Some allow you to let out the property periodically, but most say you need a commercial buy-to-let mortgage to do this.

Buy-to-let mortgage

If you’re planning to get a second home that you rent out, you likely need a buy-to-let mortgage. If the property is a holiday property, you might need a holiday-let mortgage, which can be different to a typical buy-to-let. You usually need a commercial mortgage, even if you plan to use the property as a holiday home for your family most of the time and only let it out every now and then. If you want to buy a property in the UK for renting out, you can compare buy-to-let mortgages here.

Overseas mortgage

If you’re planning to buy a second home abroad, you may need a specialist lender. Most high street banks will not allow you to use a second-home mortgage to buy overseas, although some have international mortgage services you can use.