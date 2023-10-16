Top 10 Business Gas Suppliers & Prices

The size of your business affects which tariffs you can get because some energy companies only supply businesses of certain sizes.

Types of businesses that can be covered include:

Small: suited to businesses with low gas usage and micro businesses. Check to see if yours is a micro business

Large: suited to businesses with high gas usage – for example, restaurants or companies with a large space to heat

Multi-site: aimed at businesses that need energy at more than one location. You usually get a discount if you opt for multi-site service