<Business loans

Business loans guides

Our business loans guides can help you decide on the right type of funding for your company. We explain the different types of loans and other options available when financing your business.

Woman lying on her front while working on a laptop.

12 side hustle ideas to boost your income in 2025

Earn extra cash without overtime – turn your hobby into a side hustle and discover a new source of income. Here’s how to get started.

Man sitting at kitchen table with his laptop and notepad.

30 easy business ideas to start from home in 2025

Explore simple and innovative home-based business ideas for 2025. Discover practical ideas that fit your skills and lifestyle.

Business bridging loans: everything you need to know

A business bridging loan is one way for companies to borrow money fast. However, they can prove expensive and are only designed for short-term borrowing.

Casually dressed businesswoman sitting on her desk studying paperwork

Invoice factoring explained: how it works and what to consider

If your business relies on invoicing, invoice factoring can provide early access to customer payments, helping to improve cash flow.

Pensive businesswoman looks out of a window

How to refinance a business loan: a simple step-by-step guide

Discover how to simplify debt management by securing better loan terms for your business. Follow these key steps to improve cash flow and save money.

A businessman reviews his paperwork

Term loans explained: how they work and when to use one

A term loan lets you repay a lump sum of cash over a fixed term, but is it right for your business?

Two colleagues working together on a laptop

What is purchase order financing? Everything you need to know

Purchase order financing can provide a vital cash lifeline for SMEs chasing big orders. Find out more with our quick guide.

Businessman sits at a desk and contemplates his paperwork

What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Discover how you could improve your company’s cash flow by borrowing against your unpaid invoices.

A businessman runs calculations while reviewing paperwork

Business finance explained: how to choose the right funding for your business

Explore the key types of business finance, why they matter and how to find the right funding option for your business needs.

Businessman considers his options

VAT loans: a practical guide for UK businesses

Need help with your VAT bill? Short-term VAT loans can cover essential tax payments and keep your business on track.

Woman using a digital camera to take photos of cakes.

15 low-cost business ideas with great potential for 2025

You don’t have to be a millionaire to start your own business. Discover 15 of the best low-cost business ideas for 2025.

Deli owner taking a credit card payment.

Merchant cash advance explained: a guide for small businesses

A merchant cash advance offers a flexible alternative to a business loan – but is it right for you? Discover the pros and cons in this helpful guide.

Tradesman checking documents while loading his van.

Asset-based lending: what is it and how does it work?

Find out how you could use business assets to help you secure a loan.

Two workers surrounded by large stainless steel vats at a microbrewery.

What is asset finance? Everything you need to know

Discover how your business could access new equipment or vehicles with minimal upfront costs.

Businessman reviewing paperwork.

Invoice finance explained: a simple guide for SMEs and startups

Invoice finance could be an easy way to boost business cash flow if you regularly invoice clients.

Gardener checks her laptop.

What is a revolving credit facility and how does it work in the UK?

Discover what a revolving credit facility is, how it works, and how it can help manage cash flow for your business.

Florist reviews her options on a laptop.

Working capital loans explained: a practical guide for SMEs

A working capital loan can help to cover the day-to-day running costs of your business. Find out more with our five-minute guide.

Hairdresser takes payment from her customer.

Cash flow loans: the ultimate guide for small businesses in the UK

Learn how cash flow loans can help your business bridge financial gaps. Discover how they work, their benefits, eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Group of woman looking at a shared tablet while drinking coffee.

How to come up with a great business idea that works for you

Generate unique business ideas with these practical strategies. Includes tips for identifying problems, using your knowledge and observing market trends.

Businessman presenting his idea to a group of people gathered around a meeting room table.

How to validate your startup business idea in 5 easy steps

Learn how to test your startup idea, assess market demand and refine your product with simple strategies to increase your chances of success

Serious young businesswoman, holding packages and checking her phone's screen.

11 mistakes to avoid when starting a business in 2025

Avoid common pitfalls that could hinder your startup’s success. Learn key strategies to navigate challenges and set your business on the path to growth.

Woman filling orders in an online business

How to start an online business from scratch in 7 simple steps

Discover how to launch a thriving online business with expert guidance on planning, branding, marketing and growing your operation.

Group of young women working on a digital project.

12 innovative startup business ideas for 2025

From running your own virtual reality events to building robotics, check out these innovative startup business ideas.

Serious looking business man, staring at a laptop screen.

How much money do you need to start a business in the UK in 2025?

Learn the key expenses to consider when launching a business, from registration fees to equipment costs, and how to budget effectively for success.

Thoughtful businessman in suit looking through big office window

What is a secured business loan? Everything you need to know

Secured business loans typically let you borrow a larger sum at cheaper rates than an unsecured loan. But are they right for you?

Florist shop owner wondering whether she is eligible for a loan

Am I eligible for a business loan? Key criteria and how to qualify

What do you need to do to get a business loan? Find out with our comprehensive guide to business loan eligibility.

Young business partners discussing graph charts and new business ideas at the office

How to get a startup business loan with no money: expert guide

Getting a startup loan with no money or revenue can be difficult, but there are options for businesses with strong business plans.

Serious small business owner focusing on his work while checking a business plan

How to get a startup business loan with bad credit in the UK

Qualifying for a startup business loan when you have bad credit is hard - but not impossible.

Coffee shop owner sitting at desk, giving serious thought to his company's finances

12 types of business loans: expert guide to choosing the right one

Ever wondered how the different types of business loans work? We explain everything you need to know.

Entrepreneur, shopping and small business owner investigating Start Up Loans

Start Up Loans: everything you need to know

A government-backed Start Up Loan can be a great way to get your new business up and running. Here’s everything you need to know.

Young professional checking paperwork

How to get a loan to buy a business: a step-by-step guide

Taking out a loan to buy an existing business can be easier than financing a startup. Find out how to secure a business-acquisition loan.

Irritated business owner reading a rejection email

7 reasons your business loan was rejected (and what to do next)

Discover the most common reasons for business loan rejections and what you can do to increase your chances of success.

Pensive millennial business owner standing by a window and contemplating business finances

Small business line of credit vs loan vs credit card: which is best?

We explain the key differences between business loans, business credit cards and business lines of credit so you can find the right type of funding.

Self-employed woman with calculator, computer and papers in a fashion design studio

Unsecured business loans: the complete guide

Unsecured business loans can help finance your business without you needing to offer anything up as security to get one – here’s what you need to know.

Senior caucasian man working at small business ecommerce with laptop

Are business loan repayments tax-deductible in the UK?

Business loan repayments can impact your monthly cash flow. Learn whether they are tax-deductible and how it affects your return.

Senior man working on a tablet in a home office surrounded by cardboard boxes

Business loan vs personal loan: which is better for your startup?

New businesses often need a cash injection to cover setup and running costs until money starts coming in. But should you go for a business or personal loan?

