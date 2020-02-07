What is an interest-only remortgage?

An interest-only remortgage is an interest-only mortgage that you take out after a previous interest-only mortgage.

Borrowers often move their mortgage at the end of a fixed-rate period to avoid moving onto the lender’s Standard Variable Rate (SVR), which can often mean more expensive repayments. Or if you are already on an SVR, you might want to lock into a fresh interest-only mortgage to save money.

It may also be beneficial to remortgage on an interest only deal if your property’s value has increased because this enables you to access a lower loan to value (LTV) and a cheaper interest rate.

Borrowers who have a lump sum could also pay off some of the capital on the loan to qualify for a lower LTV rate at remortgage.

If you want to take out more money against the property, perhaps for building improvements or developments, you could release cash through a remortgage.

Interest-only remortgages are more readily available for higher value transactions, wealthier borrowers and buy-to-let investors .