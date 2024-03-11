Professional indemnity insurance is designed to protect businesses that offer services to others. It’s important given the service you provide may well help other businesses to make important decisions. If a client is unhappy with the service they’ve paid for, professional indemnity insurance should protect you against a claim for damages. For example, a client may claim they’ve lost money as a result of the advice you’ve given them.

Alternatively, you could be sued for lost documents or data or even for defamation. The range of companies that are potentially at risk – without professional indemnity insurance – is vast.

This cover is not a legal requirement for all businesses. But it may be required if you’re part of a trade body or subject to industry regulation, and some clients will only work with firms that have it. The right policy can cover expensive claims that could otherwise cost your business thousands in legal fees.

Professional indemnity insurance can be useful for services that include design work, accountancy and financial advice or even marketing and surveys.