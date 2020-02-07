Can I get a mortgage with a low income?

Yes, you can get a mortgage with a low income. Some high street lenders have no minimum income requirements, meaning you can qualify for a mortgage no matter how much money you have coming in each month.

But having a lower income can reduce your borrowing power, so you need to align your expectations regarding loan size. However, the good news is that plenty of lenders will consider your application.

Income isn’t restricted to salary or earnings, and some lenders will gladly count pensions, child maintenance, benefits, and overtime when deciding how much to offer.

The amount you can borrow is broadly based upon exactly how much income you have. Most lenders will offer a loan somewhere between four or five times your income for those with less coming in.

For example, if you earn £20,000 a year and the lender has an income multiplier limit of 4.49, you can expect a loan in the region of £89,800.

Lenders will also consider your outgoings, including bills, credit agreements and childcare costs, which will affect the overall amount you can borrow.

The size of the deposit or equity in a home affects the loan-to-value ratio and the interest rates offered. A larger deposit will usually mean lower interest rates, enabling you to borrow more.

How to compare low-income mortgages?