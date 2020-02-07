Add your details and our broker partner Mojo will find the best low income mortgage rates for you
Yes, you can get a mortgage with a low income. Some high street lenders have no minimum income requirements, meaning you can qualify for a mortgage no matter how much money you have coming in each month.
But having a lower income can reduce your borrowing power, so you need to align your expectations regarding loan size. However, the good news is that plenty of lenders will consider your application.
Income isn’t restricted to salary or earnings, and some lenders will gladly count pensions, child maintenance, benefits, and overtime when deciding how much to offer.
The amount you can borrow is broadly based upon exactly how much income you have. Most lenders will offer a loan somewhere between four or five times your income for those with less coming in.
For example, if you earn £20,000 a year and the lender has an income multiplier limit of 4.49, you can expect a loan in the region of £89,800.
Lenders will also consider your outgoings, including bills, credit agreements and childcare costs, which will affect the overall amount you can borrow.
The size of the deposit or equity in a home affects the loan-to-value ratio and the interest rates offered. A larger deposit will usually mean lower interest rates, enabling you to borrow more. \nHow to compare low-income mortgages?
Tell us about yourself and an adviser will check your mortgage eligibility and affordability.
We'll show you mortgage options based on what you've told us.
Prepare and submit your mortgage application and get support through each step of the process.
Mojo is a free online mortgage broker. We partner with them so you can get all the mortgage support you need in one place.
Mojo will find out about your circumstances, check your eligibility, and search across the whole of market to help you secure the best mortgage for you.
An expert will be on hand to offer help and advice and you will be supported through each step of your mortgage application.
Your income can include the following:
salary, wages and self-employed income
income from second jobs or freelance work
overtime and bonuses
benefits and child maintenance payments
state and private pensions
investments
In short, whatever you have coming into your bank account each month.
Many big lenders will count benefits as income if the payments are regular and are expected to continue throughout the mortgage term.
Certain lenders will also consider other forms of income, including attendance, carers and maternity allowance; mortgage subsidy income payment protection; and stipends.
Aside from income, lenders tend to provide better mortgage terms to those with a good credit history, a large deposit and little in the way of existing debts.
To get a mortgage on a low income you will need to provide clear evidence of earnings, benefits and any other income you have coming in each month. Lenders usually want to see bank statements for all applications and further documentation to back up individual income sources.
They typically need the latest three payslips to confirm salary and earnings from employment. In addition, they may ask for:
Benefit award letters from the Department for Work and Pensions to prove benefits
A copy of a court-ordered maintenance agreement or a CSA assessment for child maintenance payments
Your latest pension annual statement or a P60 for pension income
Borrowers can use a few trusty methods to get a bigger mortgage on low income in the UK.
Income is only part of the story for lenders. They also look for signs that you are a trustworthy borrower who will keep up with repayments and pay back the debt.
Having a clean credit history with no late or missed payments signals to lenders that you are a reasonable risk for a mortgage.
The money you pay out each month affects your overall affordability in the eyes of lenders, so make sure you are on the best tariffs for energy, phone bills and internet. You could also consider dropping pricey gym memberships or TV subscriptions to cut outgoings further.
Sometimes taking the additional time to save a larger deposit pays off as you access a lower loan-to-value ratio and lower interest rates and can put more money towards a future home.
Combining forces with a spouse, partner, family member or even friend shares the risk of mortgage debt and bolsters income for repayments so that lenders feel more comfortable offering a bigger mortgage.
Yes, those on benefits can use this income to get a mortgage. The type of benefit is a deciding factor in whether the lender will count it as income.
One of the most widely accepted benefits is child benefit, which parents earning up to £50,000 receive.
Child tax and working tax credits are also often accepted. Disability benefits are also usually allowed if they are a long-term income.
In fact, mortgage lenders are comfortable lending to people on various benefits. The only notable exception is housing benefit, which is excluded.
Large high street lenders such as Halifax, Nationwide and TSB consider benefits as income as long as the payments are ongoing and can be proved.
Attendance allowance
Carers allowance
Child benefit
Child tax credit
Disability living allowance
Disability income support
Employment and support allowance
Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
Pension credit
Personal Independence Payment
State widows pension
Working tax credit
Universal credit
High house prices and stringent borrowing rules mean that buying a home in the UK is no easy feat. But there are several schemes designed to help people with a low income onto the housing ladder.
First-time buyers can get a new-build home with a deposit of just 5% through this scheme, which is open until March 2023.
If you can’t afford a home in the current climate, you can buy a stake in a property through this scheme. You can start by buying as little as 10% and build up ownership gradually, with the eventual aim of owning 100%.
This scheme offers council and housing association tenants in England a discount to help them buy their homes.
This scheme provides a government guarantee to help lenders offer 95% mortgages until the end of 2022 for buyers who have a small deposit or low amounts of equity in their property.
There is no minimum income needed for a mortgage with several big lenders.
There is no set minimum - lenders just check whether you can afford repayments.
Yes, mortgages for UK unemployed borrowers are available as long as repayments are affordable.
The size of the mortgage affects whether it is affordable. Lenders will only offer a mortgage that they believe you can afford regardless of income.
Lenders check the credit record of all borrowers. Some specialist lenders offer loans to people with blips in their history.
Yes, many lenders don’t have a minimum income level for a buy-to-let mortgage.
