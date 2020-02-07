Our guides show you the best ways to make your money go further and work harder. They contain all the latest financial information and are set out clearly to help you make smart decisions.
Moving abroad to start a new life in the sun is a dream for many people, but where are the world’s most photogenic places?Read More
It’s important to feel comfortable being yourself in the place you live or even go on holiday. We’ve compiled a list of the most accepting cities for those in the LGBTQ+ community, so you can be sure that you’ll be welcome when moving or travelling.Read More
As airports start to welcome travellers back through their gates, our travel experts reveal the airports offering the best experience to holidaymakers?Read More
An offshore savings account lets you save your money overseas, but they are not the tax haven you might think. Here is how they work.Read More
Islamic or Sharia banking follows set guidelines taken from Islamic teachings. Here's what you need to know about how it works and how it could help you bank ethically.Read More
You can save on behalf of your child with a tax free Junior ISA and build up a pot of money ready for their 18th birthday. Here is what you need to know before you apply.Read More
A savings account will help you grow your money, whether you need access to your cash or not. Here is how they work and what options you have.Read More
An ISA lets you earn interest without paying any income tax, but you are limited to how much you can put in. Here is everything you need to know to get started.Read More
Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.Read More
If you smoke, you're going to be well aware of the health benefits of quitting, but are you fully aware of the difference that giving up smoking can make to your finances?Read More
Renting out property on a platform such as Airbnb can be a very shrewd source of income, but lots of factors affect just how much money can be made.Read More
The bare food essentials such as fruit, vegetables and dairy are part of our weekly grocery shopping lists right around the world, but how does the cost of these necessary items vary from one country to another?Read More
Inflation is a measurement used by governments to help decide future economic policy and set prices and benefits. We explain how inflation impacts you and your money.Read More
It’s increasingly important for cities to try to cater to visitors with disabilities, but which cities are the most accessible? Money.co.uk has analysed disabled parking spaces, wheelchair facilities at airports, restaurants and more at the 20 most visited cities in the world to find out which are the most accessible.Read More
Whether it’s dating app subscriptions or the cost of the dates themselves, love doesn’t always come free, so our personal finance experts looked at how much a singleton can expect to pay in the search for that special someone.Read More
From Alvar Aalto to Zaha Hadid, our mortgage experts have looked at the world’s most searched architects.Read More
Your credit record gives a lender the information they use to help them decide if you can get credit with them or not. Using your previous borrowing history and current debts as evidence it will help them work out how reliable a borrower you are and whether you can afford to repay the money you want to borrow.Read More
If your home is in the wrong council tax band you could be paying too much and may even be eligible for a refund. Here is what you need to know.Read More
As a result of the pandemic, we’ve seen an evolution in fraud attacks over the past two years, as criminals explore new and sophisticated ways to target potential victims. Our personal finance experts have dug into the latest police figures to reveal the full impact of fraud and cybercrime in 2021.Read More
The world can be a remarkable place and is home to some truly breathtaking sights and scenic landscapes. But which countries around the world can claim the most of these natural wonders?Read More
The Bank of England base rate influences all loan and mortgage interest rates in the UK. When the BoE increases or decreases the bank rate, interest rates usually follow. The current base rate is {{current-base-rate}}Read More
Money.co.uk reveals the cost of childcare around the world.Read More
The popularity of different dog breeds changes from year to year, from Pugs to Labradors. Find out which dog breed comes out on top in our lastest study.Read More
Here is how to deal with a declined credit application, and what you can do to improve your chances next time.Read More
We explain how to make sure your broker is both qualified and capable of finding you the best deal before they start your search for the perfect mortgage.Read More
Getting divorced or splitting up with your partner when you have an outstanding joint mortgage together can be difficult. Here are your options to make it less stressful.Read More
If you have extra money to spare, you could make overpayments on your mortgage. This can reduce the amount you pay and shorten your mortgage term, but is it right for you?Read More
An offset mortgage is linked to your savings account and could save you money on interest. Here is how they work, who they suit and how much you could save.Read More
If you are unable to buy the home you want with a normal mortgage, a guarantor could help you get accepted or borrow more. Here is how they work and how to get one.Read More
The Help to Buy scheme could make it easier for you to get your first home with help from the government. Here is how it works and how to use it.Read More
Getting your home properly insulated can drive down the cost of your energy bills significantly as well as help protect the environment — we show you how to do it without breaking the bank.Read More
Being in debt and struggling to pay your bills can be frustrating and stressful, especially if you are feeling pressured into making repayments you cannot afford. But how far can companies actually go to reclaim your money?Read More
Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.Read More
We explain, step by step, how you can work towards clearing your debts and becoming debt free.Read More
A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.Read More
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read More
The right prepaid card could be the cheapest way to spend money or withdraw cash in another country. Here is everything you need to know about them and how to choose the right one.Read More
A bank account that lets you receive money from anyone, including your wages from your employer. You can also use it to pay bills, withdraw cash, spend on a card or make payments to other people. Here is how they work and how to get one.Read More
Your household appliances could be expensive to replace if they break down. But should bother with an extended warranty?Read More
Don't panic. If you think you've been a victim of fraud, these simple steps can help you protect yourself and stop fraudsters in their tracks.Read More
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read More
You can get rewards with some bank accounts for a monthly fee. The benefits can be cost effective and convenient, but only if it is the cheapest option. Here is how to check.Read More
If your mobile phone, internet, landline or digital TV provider doesn't give you the service you expect, you'll want to get things sorted as soon as possible. Here's how to escalate things if they won't help.Read More
It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.Read More
Purchases made on your credit card offer you some protection, but the rules for debit cards are different. Here is how the Chargeback scheme provides protection for your debit card.Read More
Monzo, Bitcoin and Kickstarter are all fintech companies. They use technology to improve your financial services. But what is fintech and what does it mean for your money?Read More
Credit cards have offered cashback for many years but now debit cards are joining the party. So how does debit card cashback work and should you switch your current account to cash in?Read More
Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.Read More
They are automatic payments from your bank account. They can stop you missing a payment and take away the hassle of paying manually. Here is how they work and when you can use them.Read More
You could be accepted for a prepaid current account without a credit check, but they can be expensive. Here are the advantages, disadvantages, costs and what you can use them for.Read More
If you live life on the move, mobile banking can seem like an ideal way to keep track of your finances. But is it a safe way to manage your money?Read More
Stay on top of your finances and prevent fraud simply by checking your credit rating - we show you how.Read More
Technological innovation is at the heart of most modern cities, it’s also fast becoming one of the biggest employers around the world too.Read More
When it comes to skincare or cosmetics there is a wealth of options available, from household names to boutique style start-ups but what products are our favourites?Read More
We look at the type of mortgage you’ll need if you want to buy a holiday home to let, including the costs involved and how to find the best dealRead More
Your home could be the most expensive purchase you ever make. Here is how much you might spend and how to make sure you can afford a mortgage and all of the other costs.Read More
When your individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) finally ends you're well and truly free and clear and your money is your own again. A happy day indeed!Read More
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Read More
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.Read More
Get on top of your finances, stay out of debt and make the most of your money with this ultimate checklist. Here's what you need to do to get control of your cash.Read More
Take control of your money and find out what you're spending it on every month. Here is how to draw up a budget to stay on top of your finances.Read More
We now buy everything from holidays to groceries online and use the internet for much more besides. But while there are countless benefits you do need to protect yourself. Here's how to stay safe online.Read More
Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.Read More
It's hard to imagine life without a current account, but this is the stark reality for thousands of Brits. We look at what alternatives are out there if you can't get a bank account.Read More
Persuading a bank to part with money is never easy, so if you want to reclaim your bank charges you will need to put together a good case. We show you exactly what you need to do to claim back bank charges.Read More
If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.Read More
You can use contactless payments to quickly and easily buy things with your debit card, credit card or mobile phone. You can use Paym to send and receive payments to and from other bank accounts with your mobile phone. Here is how they work.Read More
Here is how to use your current account to keep it running smoothly and to avoid being charged fees.Read More
Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.Read More
Whether you’re interested in opening a bank account for a child or baby, we’ll help you choose and open the right account for your little one.Read More
A current account for your charity, community group or voluntary organisation can offer a safe home for donations. Here is how manage your charity's money and pay its bills.Read More
Sport is a huge part of any area’s identity and local sporting teams are often the first thing people associate with certain locations around the world.Read More
In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.Read More
A good overdraft can let you borrow money for free, but overspending on the wrong account could cost you money. Here is how to use an overdraft and how to find the right one.Read More
You can get a joint current account to help you share expenses or bills with your partner, housemate or a family member. Here is how they work, their risks and how to choose the right one.Read More
If you run your own business, are a sole trader or look after the finances of a company, you may need a current account. Here is how business bank accounts work and how to get one.Read More
Direct debits can be a convenient and hassle-free way to pay your bills, leaving the company you are paying to do all the leg work. Here we answer all your most common direct debit questions...Read More
Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?Read More
Being in your overdraft does not have to mean you are tied to your bank account forever. Here is how it is still possible to switch to a better deal.Read More
Millions of pounds are stolen at UK cash machines each year; here are 4 scams you need to look out for when you withdraw cash at an ATM.Read More
On a new year health kick? Discover the healthiest cities and countries around the world, factoring in food, safety, healthcare and much more.Read More
From Yeezy to Kylie Cosmetics, what are the most in-demand celebrity brands?Read More
Investing in a buy to let property can be a profitable way to use your money, but there are downsides you need to consider. Here are the pros and cons of buying a property to rent out.Read More
If you have grand designs on property investment, you'll need to get your finances into gear. We show you how to work out if property development is a realistic dream and how to make it happen.Read More
Just as some of us prefer a hand-written letter to an email, there are people who would rather hide their cash in their mattress than put it in a savings account. We show you how hoarding your cash could mean you are losing out.Read More
If you work for someone you could be savings towards your retirement through an employer's pension. Here is what they are and how they work.Read More
Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) let you plan for your retirement without the need for a workplace pension. Here is how they work and what you should look out for.Read More
You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.Read More
Investing will usually earn you better returns than a savings account over the long term, but it’s important to choose the right approach. Here are the different ways you can invest your cash.Read More
Most people have either a defined contribution or a defined benefit pension, but do you know which is which and understand the difference between them? Here’s what you need to know.Read More
The thrills and spills of the stock market can be exciting and lucrative, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start with investments. Ask yourself these 7 questions to work out how and where to invest your money.Read More
When you retire you could end up paying tax on any money you withdraw from your pension. Here is how tax will affect your pension.Read More
OEICs offer a way to invest your money in a wide range of assets without the hassle of managing them yourself, here is how to get started.Read More
Golf can be a pricey hobby, but you can protect yourself and your expensive equipment with an insurance policy. Here is how golf insurance works.Read More
Your credit score affects any application you make for credit from loans to mortgages to credit cards - but how exactly is your score worked out? We take a look at who decides your credit score and what you can do about it.Read More
With world-class breweries, bars, and beer festivals to enjoy around the globe, and international travel beginning to open up, money.co.uk has revealed the best cities around the world for beer.Read More
We investigate the process behind clearing a cheque to find out exactly how it works - and why in a world of instant technology it can still take so long.Read More
If have you ever wondered how much it would cost to own some of tv, film and gaming's most iconic homes then wonder no more. Our new mortgage guide reveals what the cost of owning some of the most recognisable properties in the world would be...Read More
Are Buy Now Pay Later services enticing shoppers into a dangerous cycle of unmanageable debt? The consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have investigated consumers' relationships with BNPL services to find out if shoppers are being tempted into taking on unsustainable debt, without fully realising the risk.Read More
If you own an electric golf buggy or cart, the right insurance policy can protect you if you have an accident. Here is how golf buggy insurance works.Read More