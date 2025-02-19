<Business bank accounts

12 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Get £150 cashback when you open a Tide business bank account

Tide Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Register your business for £14.99 through Tide with Companies House, Get a Free instant saver account which gives you 3.81% AER when you sign up for your Tide business bank account. Eligibility and T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Fast and easy account setup - open an account within minutes which saves time and gets your business up and running quickly
  • No monthly fees - only pay for what you need, then upgrade as your business grows
  • Expense management and invoice tools - you can easily track your business expenses and create invoices in the app for faster invoicing
  • Access a competitive savings account - get more for your money by earning 3.81% AER (variable) with the Tide Instant Saver and access funds at any time
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback & Earn 3.81% AER (variable) T&Cs Apply.

Tide Business and Savings Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
To be eligible for the £200 Cashback offer, open both a Tide Instant Saver and Tide Business Bank Account. Ts&Cs Apply. New Tide members receive a 0.77% AER boost on the standard 3.04% AER on unlimited balances until
More Information
Good to know
  • Easy account set up – open both a Tide Business Bank Account and Tide Instant Saver to get £200 cashback (T&Cs apply)
  • Make your money work harder – earn 3.81% AER (variable) with no cap on deposits and instant access to your savings
  • Only pay for what you need – no monthly fees on your business account
  • Manage your money from anywhere – track expenses, create invoices, and oversee finances easily in the Tide app
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
All taxes sorted, try for £3/month

Anna Business Current Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
1 Day
The smartest business account in the UK. All taxes calculated and filed automatically. Invoice managing and receipts scanner. Payment collection link. Up to 35% cashback on selected categories. Set up in under 10 minutes.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fees - you only pay for what you use so this helps to control unnecessary expenses
  • Setup in under 10 minutes - get your banking online quickly so you can focus on running your business
  • Up to 35% cashback on selected categories - make the most of rewards like cashback to boost cashflow
  • Discover the benefits of a smart business account - streamline your business with an account that calculates your taxes automatically, creates, sends and chases invoices and comes with a payment link so you can collect payments on the go
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get your first 3 months of Pro or Team completely free!

Monzo Business Lite Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
1 Day
Monzo Business customers get free UK bank transfers, effortless accounting via receipt uploads, 24/7 customer support and money management with Pots. They can receive payments through a single link. Earn 1.60% AER (variable) on money in your Instant Access Pots. Interest paid monthly. T&Cs apply.
Must be UK Resident and a limited company or sole trader.
More Information
Good to know
  • Free UK bank transfers - these fees can add up quickly, so it helps to keep costs down
  • 24/7 customer support - if you have any issues there’s a team ready to help which means you can focus on running your business
  • Money management - separate money with Pots, receive payments through a single link and effortless accounting via receipt uploads to support your business
  • Unlock interest - earn 1.60% AER (variable) on funds in your Instant Access Pots and interest is paid monthly so you can easily see your money grow
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
UK Resident
Best Business Banking Provider – British Bank Awards 2023 Finalist

Zempler Bank Business Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Zempler Bank, formerly Cashplus, for sole traders, those just starting out & small businesses. Instant payment notifications, UK telephone support, cashflow tracking & integrated accounting, FSCS protection up to 85,000 on eligible deposits.
Eligibility criteria apply, other fees and charges may apply, for UK businesses only, 18+ and UK resident, T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • No account fee - keep costs low with a free business bank account
  • Easy application - you can apply for this account in minutes and then use the online banking app when you’re approved
  • UK customer support - pick up the phone and chat to someone if you have any issues, so you can get back to running your business as soon as possible
  • Cashflow tracking, integrated accounting and instant payment notifications - these extra features can help you to run your business effectively
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Maximum balance£500,000
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2023 5 Star Rating

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
25 months free, then £6.50 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5-7 Days
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments).. Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than 6.5m. Please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC
More Information
Good to know
  • Created for you - this account is for start-ups, sole traders and limited companies with an annual turnover of less than £6.5m
  • Integration with Sage, Xero and Quickbooks - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error, plus there’s automated business spending categorisation
  • No fees - 25 months’ fee-free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers which helps to reduce costs (excludes CHAPS and international payments)
  • Expert mentoring and guidance from Virgin Startup - access a supportive community and special events to help your business scale
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£6,500,000
UK Resident
Free day-to-day online business banking

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-4 Days
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
Please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fees – manage your business finances without any hidden charges, helping you keep banking costs low
  • 0.25% cashback on debit card purchases – reward your everyday spending and reinvest savings back into your business
  • Seamless integration with QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage – automate accounting tasks and streamline your bookkeeping process
  • Expert mentoring from Virgin Startup – access tailored guidance and insights to help your business grow successfully
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£1,000,000
UK Resident
All-in-one Financial solutions for your Business

Ampere Business Current Account

Account fee
£20.00 per month
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant Decision
Currency exchange at 0.35% / Card acquiring from 0.65% / Business loans and Commercial mortgages for up to £2M / Smart Invoicing system
T&C apply
More Information
Good to know
  • Ampere is not a bank, but a regulated financial services provider. It offers business banking solutions under FCA regulation
  • Quick and easy account setup – open GBP and EUR accounts in just a few simple steps
  • Low currency exchange rates – enjoy competitive rates starting from just 0.35% on currency conversions
  • Flexible payment solutions – make instant payments through SWIFT or SEPA and accept card and bank transfer payments
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get £200 when you open a new Business Current Account*

The Co-operative Bank Business Current Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
3 Days
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
For new customers who register for Online Banking. Min. balance and transactional criteria applies for the first 3 months. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. Offer may be withdrawn at any time
Ideal for start ups and growing businesses who bank digitally. Most get a decision in 3 business days.*Charges apply for cash and cheque transactions and other special services e.g. foreign & CHAPS payments, visit website for details. Subject to status, eligibility & T&Cs.
More Information
Good to know
  • £200 welcome bonus – receive a cash boost when you meet eligibility criteria for three months, helping your business start strong
  • No monthly fee – a cost-effective solution for startups and growing businesses looking to bank digitally without overhead charges
  • Discounted payment terminals and free Go Get Paid access – this makes it easier to process payments and manage transactions smoothly
  • Accountancy software integration – streamline bookkeeping by connecting with your preferred accounting tools, saving time and reducing errors
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationUK business address
Min. annual turnover£1,000
UK Resident
Free business account with free corporate card

MyGuava Business

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online & Phone
Set-up time
1-2 days
Account Integration: Xero
The platform is designed for businesses registered in the UK and Canada, particularly those who are typically underserved by traditional banks. Businesses of any size from a wide range of sectors can work with us to overcome the challenges they face.
Using a single platform, businesses can manage payment operations, issue corporate cards, track transactions, hold and manage funds in 20+ currencies, transfer internationally and exchange in 90+ currencies. It is free to set up with no monthly fees.
More Information
Good to know
  • MyGuava is a platform by Guavapay, which is not a bank. Unlike traditional banks, funds are safeguarded by being held in separate accounts. They are not covered by the FSCS
  • No account fees – a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to keep expenses low without sacrificing essential features.
  • Manage your money in 20+ currencies and exchange in 90+ currencies – ideal for global transactions, international clients, or if you are looking to expand operations overseas
  • Corporate card included – streamline spending and track transactions easily for smarter financial management
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
Make and receive international transactions

Card One Money Small Business Account

Account fee
3 months free, then £12.50 per month
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
3 hours
Account Integrations: FreeAgent, Sage, Xero
Provider aims to open your account within a matter of hours with no credit checks, verification of identity and residency only. Available to all business types. Pay in cash and cheques at your local Barclays, make and receive international payments and grow your business effortlessly with Card One Money.
£55 application fee. The Card One Money Business Account is not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, see product FAQs for more information.
More Information
Good to know
  • Card One Money is an FCA-authorised payment institution, not a bank. Funds are safeguarded in segregated accounts but are not protected by the FSCS
  • No account fees for 3 months, then £12.50 per month - cost-effective for businesses looking to save on account fees
  • Manage and receive international transactions - valuable if you deal with global clients or if you want to expand internationally, enabling smooth cross-border transactions
  • App, online, and phone account management - gives convenient access to your account anytime, anywhere
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident

What is a sole trader bank account?

A sole trader bank account is a type of business account designed for self-employed individuals who run their own business. It functions much like a personal current account, but often includes features designed for business needs, such as invoicing tools, transaction categorisation, and integrations with accounting software.

Although some self-employed individuals manage perfectly well using a personal bank account, opening a dedicated business account can make financial management easier, improve tax efficiency, and present a more professional image to clients and suppliers.

Do I need a business account as a sole trader in the UK?

There’s no legal requirement for sole traders to open a business bank account in the UK. Unlike limited companies, which are legally separate entities from their owners, sole traders and their businesses are considered one and the same for tax and legal purposes. 

This means that, as a sole trader, you’re free to use a personal bank account for your business transactions. However, while it’s not mandatory, having a dedicated business account can be highly beneficial. 

Many banks and financial providers offer business accounts with features designed to help manage cash flow, simplify tax returns, and even improve your chances of securing business loans or credit.

How can a business account help?

  • Easier financial management: Keeping business and personal finances separate can make it simpler to track income and expenses, which is especially useful when completing self assessment tax returns.

  • Professionalism: Using a business account can make you appear more professional to clients and suppliers, as payments and invoices will come from a dedicated business account, rather than your personal one.

  • Access to business banking features: Many business accounts come with perks such as invoicing tools, expense tracking, and integrations with accounting software, which could prove useful as your business develops.

  • Potential for business credit: Some banks will require you to have a business account if you want to apply for business loans or credit cards.

The benefits of a business bank account

The biggest advantage of a business bank account is that it keeps your personal and business finances separate. But that’s just the start.

Many business accounts come with additional features that can save you time, streamline your financial management, and help you stay on top of your cash flow.

Useful features

  • Accounting software integration: Sync your account with FreeAgent, Xero, or QuickBooks to automatically import transactions and simplify bookkeeping.

  • Automated tax savings: Set up rules to put aside a percentage of each transaction for tax, so you're always prepared for HMRC payments.

  • Multi-user access: Grant access to team members or your accountant, making collaboration easier.

  • Invoice tracking tools: Stay on top of payments with automated invoicing features.

  • Budgeting and expense tracking: Categorise transactions and create budgets to keep your spending in check.

  • Instant UK bank transfers: Send and receive payments instantly within the UK.

  • 24/7 customer support: Many business accounts offer round-the-clock assistance when you need it.

Digital banking

If you're a sole trader looking for a cost-effective banking solution, app-based or digital banks might be the way to go. Many offer business accounts with no monthly fees and a range of innovative features, including:

  • Instant payment notifications: Get real-time alerts for every transaction.

  • Spending insights: Tools to help you analyse your business expenses.

  • Digital receipts: Easily store and organise receipts without the paper clutter.

  • Cost-compartmentalisation: Some accounts let you set up virtual ‘pots’ to separate different expenses, such as tax savings or operational costs.

The pros and cons of sole trader bank accounts

If you’re a sole trader, opening a dedicated business bank account comes with several advantages, but there are also some potential drawbacks to consider. Here’s a breakdown of the key pros and cons:

Pros

Shows professionalism and credibility: A business bank account signals to clients and customers that you’re serious about your business. This can help build trust when making and receiving payments.

Keeps business and personal finances separate: Using a personal bank account for business transactions can make bookkeeping more complicated than it needs to be. A separate account ensures clear financial records, helping you track your business’s financial health more easily.

Gives access to features designed for businesses: Many business accounts offer useful tools, such as accounting software integrations, invoicing features, payroll management, and business overdraft facilities.

Simplifies tax management: A dedicated account makes it easier to track income and expenses, ensuring accurate tax returns. It can also streamline claiming business expenses and providing clear documentation if HMRC requests any proof of transactions.

Cons

Comes with additional fees: Many business accounts charge monthly or annual fees, as well as transaction and overdraft fees. These costs can add up, particularly for smaller businesses.

Can take longer to set up: Unlike personal accounts, business accounts often require extra documentation, such as proof of business activity, which could potentially delay the setup process. 

Doesn’t necessarily eliminate financial confusion: Even with a business account, sole traders remain personally liable for business debts. If you're not careful, mixing personal and business transactions can still happen.

Involves extra admin: Managing multiple accounts requires more effort. If your business transactions are minimal, the added administration might not be worth it.

How to choose the right account

Picking the right business bank account depends on your business needs, so consider key criteria such as fees, accessibility, features, and customer support. Once you’ve identified your key requirements, compare different banks to find the best fit. Here’s what to be mindful of:

Fees and charges

Compare monthly, annual, transaction, and overdraft fees. Look for fee-free periods or introductory offers. Ensure the costs align with your business’s transaction volume.

Eligibility requirements

Most UK banks require sole traders to be 18+, UK-based, and actively running a business. Some banks may have additional documentation requirements, so check before applying.

Accessibility and convenience

Does the bank offer online and mobile banking? If you prefer in-person banking, is there a local branch? Are customer service hours suitable for your needs?

Key features

Does the account integrate with accounting software? Are invoicing, expense tracking, or multi-currency options available? Does it provide business overdraft or credit options?

Customer support and security

Look for strong customer service, including 24/7 support if needed. Research online reviews and the bank’s reputation. Ensure the bank has strong security measures to protect your business finances.
If you're a sole trader, opening a business bank account might not be the first thing on your agenda. However, keeping business and personal finances separate can make life much easier. While some accounts come with fees, the benefits — such as invoicing tools, expense tracking, and accounting software integrations — can save you valuable time.
Author image
Joe Phelan
Small business expert

How to open a sole trader bank account

Opening a business bank account as a sole trader is generally a straightforward process, as long as you have the right documents ready and understand the steps involved. 

Documentation

Most banks will ask for the following:

  • Proof of identity: A valid passport or driving licence

  • Proof of address: A recent utility bill, bank statement, or council tax bill.

  • Proof of business activity: This could be a tax return, invoices, or a business website to show that you're actively trading.

  • Business details: Your business name, nature of work, and expected turnover

Some banks may ask for additional documents, so check the specific requirements before applying.

Steps to apply

Opening a bank account is relatively simple, as long as you do things in the right order.

  • Compare accounts: Research different banks and digital providers to find the best fit for your needs

  • Gather your documents: Ensure you have all the necessary paperwork before starting the application

  • Apply online or in-branch: Most banks allow you to apply online, though some may require a visit to a branch

  • Verification checks: The bank will review your identity, business details, and financial background

  • Approval and setup: If approved, you’ll receive your account details and can start using your business bank account

FAQs

What is a sole trader?

A sole trader is a someone who is self-employed and runs their own business as an individual, rather than through a company. They are personally responsible for the business’s debts and profits, meaning there’s no legal distinction between the owner and the business. 

This is generally considered to be the simplest business structure in the UK ,and is commonly used by freelancers, contractors, small business owners, and those running side hustles alongside a full-time job.

Who is eligible for a sole trader account?

Sole trader bank accounts are typically available to an individual who is self-employed and personally responsible for their business’s finances. This includes freelancers, contractors, small business owners, and those with side hustles. Banks may require proof of identity, address, and business activity to open an account, but the eligibility criteria are usually straightforward when compared to open a limited company bank account.

While having a business bank account isn’t a legal requirement for sole traders, it can make managing finances easier by keeping business and personal transactions separate. This can simplify bookkeeping, tax returns, and overall financial organisation.

How much do sole trader business bank accounts cost?

As with all bank accounts, the time it takes to set up a sole trader account varies by provider. Many offer a quick online application process that can be completed within minutes, with some accounts being activated instantly, but for traditional banks it may take a few days, especially if additional documents are required. 

To speed up the process, ensure you have all necessary paperwork ready, such as proof of identity, address, and details about your business activities.

How quickly can I set up a sole trader account?

The time required to set up a sole trader bank account varies depending on the provider and their application process. Some online or challenger banks offer instant or near-instant setup — sometimes in as little as 10-15 minutes — if you have all the necessary documents to hand. Traditional banks might take a few days or even a few weeks to process your application, but it could well be ready faster than that.

Can I take money out of my business account for personal use as a sole trader?

Yes, you can take money out of your business account for personal use as a sole trader. As a sole trader, your business and personal finances aren’t legally separate; once you’ve paid your tax and National Insurance, any funds in your account are essentially yours. 

Many sole traders opt for a dedicated business account because it helps with bookkeeping, improves their chances of securing business loans, and clearly separates business transactions from personal ones. However, if you’re well organised, keeping everything in a personal account can also work.

Can a sole trader have their business name on a bank account?

Yes, a sole trader can have their business name on a bank account. Many banks give sole traders the option to open a business bank account under their trading name, though they may still require the account to be legally registered in the sole trader’s personal name.

Having your business name attached to a bank account could help to enhance credibility, and will mean your customers can easily identify the business.

Do I need a business account to take card payments?

No, you don’t need a business account to take card payments as a sole trader, but it can make managing transactions easier. 

It’s worth noting that many payment processors will allow you to link a personal account, though some may require a business account for added security and compliance.

Is it worth having a business bank account as a sole trader?

Whether or not you need a business bank account as a sole trader is entirely up to you, but there are certainly benefits to having one. A dedicated account can help to keep personal and business finances separate, making it easier to track expenses and file accurate tax returns. 

A business account can also give you access to banking features designed specifically for businesses, such as invoicing tools and overdraft facilities. However, some accounts come with fees, so it's worth thinking carefully about your specific situation and assessing whether the benefits outweigh the costs.

Find more guides here

