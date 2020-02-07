Compare remortgages with bad credit

It’s possible to remortgage when you have bad credit. However, it will depend how severe the credit issues are – the more complex your credit history, the fewer lenders generally available to you .

Approaching the right lender for your circumstances is more vital in these situations, as it can be the difference between being accepted or declined.

Every lender analyses credit scores and looks at your borrowing history in a different way, so there is no ideal credit score that guarantees your acceptance, and no universally bad credit score that means you definitely won’t be able to remortgage.

If you’re looking to remortgage with a less than perfect credit history, specialist mortgage lenders, also sometimes referred to as subprime lenders, are likely to be your best bet. They take a more flexible approach to credit issues than most of the big high street banks.

A mortgage broker, especially those with experience in helping to source bad credit mortgages, will be able to help you access deals from specialist lenders, as many won’t be available online or on the high street.

How are remortgage rates affected?

If you have poor credit, the major difference you are going to see compared to others remortgaging is higher interest rates.

Specialist lenders don’t tend to publish the rates that are available to bad credit borrowers, as each set of circumstances will be entirely unique, so rates are typically offered on a case-by-case basis.

For example, never having used credit may give you a low score, but this wouldn’t affect the interest rates offered to you as much as if you had a County Court Judgement (CCJ) or Individual Voluntary Agreement (IVA).

As interest rates are usually set based upon the risk that lending to you poses, the level of equity that you have in your current home can also affect the deals available to you.

If you have both adverse credit and low equity in your home, it may be very difficult to find a suitable remortgage deal.