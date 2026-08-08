|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1,000.00
|4.75%
|4.75%
|4.75%
|4.75%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1,000.00
|4.72%
|4.72%
|4.72%
|4.72%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Gross rate
|Gross rate
|AER rate
|AER rate
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|Including bonus
|£1.00
|4.53%
|4.53%
|4.63%
|4.63%
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
A fixed rate cash ISA locks your money away for a set term, during which you earn a fixed rate of interest on your tax-free savings. This simply means the rate won’t change - it’s fixed and guaranteed for the duration set out in the account terms.
The terms on fixed rate cash ISAs can vary from three months to seven years and the interest rate will vary depending on the term of the bond. Some fixed rate ISAs pay interest monthly or annually, while others pay when the account matures.
Currently, the government has set a £20,000 limit on the amount you can add to your ISAs for the 2026/27 tax year, which runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027. But you can transfer an old ISA balance to a new ISA provider without affecting this. Not all providers allow transfers, and some have restrictions, so check the details carefully before choosing your fixed rate product.
When you open the account, you're given a window to add as much money as you like - up to the maximum ISA limit of £20,000.
Some providers will allow you to make multiple deposits, so if you plan to use your full ISA allowance for the year but don’t have all the cash up front, it’s worth checking the rules before signing up to a fixed rate ISA.
Since the 2024/2025 tax year, you have been able to open and pay into multiple cash ISAs and you can split your £20,000 allowance between them. For example, you might put £5,000 into an easy access cash ISA and £15,000 into a fixed rate cash ISA.
From April 2027, the rules will change. If you’re under 65, your cash ISA allowance will drop to £12,000, and you won’t be able to transfer money from a stocks and shares ISA into a cash ISA. You’ll still be able to pay the remaining £8,000 of your allowance into an investment ISA.
“Interest rates on fixed rate cash ISAs are still competitive, so you can make the most of this year's £20,000 ISA allowance.”
Consider these features when you compare fixed rate cash ISAs.
Maximising your returns is obviously your main aim with any savings account. Compare rates with different terms from different providers to find the best option for you.
Currently, some accounts with longer terms have lower interest rates as you are locking in a competitive interest rate for longer. It's also important to be aware of the downfalls of long-term ISAs. For instance, while you may be able to lock in a good rate now, if rates rise further, you might lose out. If you think you may need access to your money at some point, you should also opt for something that offers more flexibility.
Most savings accounts are about balancing the interest rate you get with the access you need. Think carefully about whether you'll need to withdraw any of your money, as fixed rate ISAs lock your money away for the entire term and withdrawing early can be costly.
Growth on ISAs is tax-free, which means that you don’t have to pay income or capital gains tax on any of the interest you earn. You also don’t have to pay any tax when you withdraw the money, making it a good way to save.
The maximum you can save into all your ISAs collectively is £20,000 per year. Most providers will stop you from paying more than the ISA limit each year, but if you have several ISAs, for instance, a stocks and shares ISA, a Lifetime ISA, and a cash ISA, you’ll need to ensure you don’t breach the limit.
If you have overpaid, you should call HMRC immediately on the income tax support helpline on 0300 200 3300. Any money saved above the limit is not eligible for the tax exemption and HMRC will take steps to “repair” the ISA and claim any tax owed.
If your ISA allows withdrawals, you may be able to remove the money before the end of the tax year. If HMRC contacts you, you’ll need to prove that you’ve fixed the error.
Instant access cash ISAs allow you to withdraw money whenever you want. Fixed-term ISAs lock your money away for a set period and may give you better rates. Fixed rate ISAs will allow you to withdraw the cash early, but you may need to close the account. Either way, you’d typically face a penalty to do this.
Fixed rate ISAs are a good idea if you know you won’t need the cash over a set period. For instance, because it is money earmarked for a specific goal and you have other savings. If you’re building an emergency fund or think you might need to access the cash, you’re better off with an easy access account, even though the rates might be lower overall.
Generally, fixed rate ISAs don’t tend to pay as much interest as an equivalent traditional fixed rate savings account.
And while ISAs have tax advantages, the personal savings allowance (currently up to £1,000 a year) means that most people don’t have to pay tax on their savings anyway, so there’s little benefit in choosing an ISA over other more competitive accounts.
However, if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer, or the interest you earn across all your savings exceeds your allowance then ISAs can be useful tools.
There are currently many savings accounts, including cash ISAs, paying more than inflation, but if you’re putting money away for the long-term you might still want to consider investing in a stocks and shares ISA instead.
A fixed rate ISA might be right for you if:
You’re prepared to lock your money away for a better rate
You know you won’t need the cash for the duration of the term
You’re a basic rate taxpayer who earns more than £1,000 in interest per year
You’re a higher-rate taxpayer who has used up your £500 savings allowance
You’re an additional rate taxpayer with no savings allowance
You’re saving for the short- or medium- term
You find a fixed rate ISA paying higher interest than equivalent savings accounts
When the term on your fixed rate cash ISA ends, it is said to have “matured”.
Typically, your bank or building society will contact you long before your ISA reaches maturity to ask you what you want to do with your money and give you some options.
These could include:
Reinvesting the money in a new fixed rate ISA
Setting up a new fixed rate ISA with your existing funds and adding an additional amount
Reinvesting a proportion of the ISA and withdrawing the rest
Closing your account and cashing in all your savings
Transferring the cash to an easy access ISA
If your fixed rate cash ISA has matured and you've chosen to cash in your money, follow these three steps.
Go online or phone your bank or building society to close the account. In some cases you may have to do this in person at a branch
Wait for your provider to transfer the money into your nominated account
Decide what you want to do with your money
If you decide to reinvest your money, comparing the latest rates on offer for a new fixed rate cash ISA is a good idea. You should also consider whether other types of savings accounts or investment products might be a better fit for your savings goals.
Bear in mind that the money will lose its tax-free status if you cash it in, so if you want to reinvest it into another ISA apply directly with the new provider to transfer the money instead.
If in doubt, you can speak to a financial adviser for further guidance on what to do.
The annual equivalent rate (or AER) is the rate used for most savings accounts in the UK. It’s designed to make it as easy as possible to compare one product with another and is calculated to show how much interest you’d earn if you put money into your account and left it there for 12 months.
If your ISA pays interest annually, then the AER will be the same as the gross savings rate. That’s because your interest is only added at the end of the year.
However, if your account pays monthly, then the interest you earn will compound. For instance, if you put £100 in an account paying 5% gross monthly, then the first month you’d make £5 in interest. The second month, you’d earn 5% of £105, which is £5.25. And over the year, you’d earn more and more interest each month as your savings grow. The AER takes this into account to give you an overall savings rate over a year. So, while the gross rate is 5%, the AER will be higher.
This means that you can compare the interest for monthly and annually paying savings accounts to see what’s best.
Some savings accounts offer higher rates over a short introductory period. For instance, they might pay 4.5% for the first six months, and 2% thereafter. For these accounts, the AER calculates how much interest you’ll get over the first year. In this case, the AER will be lower than the initial gross rate, as it includes the lower interest once the introductory rate has ended.
Currently, our best interest rate for a fixed rate cash ISA is 4.75%, as of Aug 8 2026.
Yes, you can open a new fixed rate cash ISA each year, so it is possible to have several running simultaneously. Plus, you can split the allowance across multiple cash ISAs - a recent rule change that gives savers more flexibility and access to the best rates.
It is a cash ISA that ties your money up for a set term with a fixed interest rate. It is also known as fixed rate cash ISA.
No. You do not need a credit check to open savings accounts, including fixed rate ISAs. Credit checks are usually used when you want to borrow money, for instance if you want a loan, credit card or mortgage.
Some fixed rate ISAs let you add more money after you open them - but usually this is only for a short time. Most give you a limited window to pay in, and some only allow one deposit. After that, you usually can’t add any more money for the rest of the term.
Not without facing penalties, unless the term has ended. Closing the account early typically results in a large interest penalty based on the full ISA term. So, if you think you’ll need to withdraw your money, consider an easy access ISA or savings account instead.
Providers will usually allow you to transfer your fixed-rate ISA before maturity, but in return you must pay an interest penalty, which can be very costly.
If you think you’ll need your cash early, you should therefore look at other savings products such as easy-access ISAs or savings accounts instead.
No, once you open a fixed rate cash ISA you will get the rate you signed up for throughout the full term of the account.
Yes, you can transfer ISAs from previous tax years when you open the account, but only if the ISA accepts transfers. Note that a rule change from April 2027 means those under the age of 65 will no longer be able to transfer funds from a stocks and shares ISA or an innovative finance ISA to a cash ISA. Find out more about how ISA transfers work here.
No, you cannot transfer an ISA to another person. If you want to give your money to someone else, you’d need to withdraw it from your ISA account and then transfer it, losing the tax benefits.
When you die, your ISA savings are considered part of your estate. You can leave the money to a loved one, but they might have to pay inheritance tax on it. The ISA will end either when your executor closes it, when the administration on your estate is completed, or three years and one day after you die.
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