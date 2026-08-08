A fixed rate cash ISA locks your money away for a set term, during which you earn a fixed rate of interest on your tax-free savings. This simply means the rate won’t change - it’s fixed and guaranteed for the duration set out in the account terms.

The terms on fixed rate cash ISAs can vary from three months to seven years and the interest rate will vary depending on the term of the bond. Some fixed rate ISAs pay interest monthly or annually, while others pay when the account matures.

Currently, the government has set a £20,000 limit on the amount you can add to your ISAs for the 2026/27 tax year, which runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027. But you can transfer an old ISA balance to a new ISA provider without affecting this. Not all providers allow transfers, and some have restrictions, so check the details carefully before choosing your fixed rate product.

How long do I have to make transfers?

When you open the account, you're given a window to add as much money as you like - up to the maximum ISA limit of £20,000.

Some providers will allow you to make multiple deposits, so if you plan to use your full ISA allowance for the year but don’t have all the cash up front, it’s worth checking the rules before signing up to a fixed rate ISA.

Since the 2024/2025 tax year, you have been able to open and pay into multiple cash ISAs and you can split your £20,000 allowance between them. For example, you might put £5,000 into an easy access cash ISA and £15,000 into a fixed rate cash ISA.

From April 2027, the rules will change. If you’re under 65, your cash ISA allowance will drop to £12,000, and you won’t be able to transfer money from a stocks and shares ISA into a cash ISA. You’ll still be able to pay the remaining £8,000 of your allowance into an investment ISA.