Fixed rate cash ISAs work by locking your money away for a set term, during which you earn a fixed rate of interest .

You're given a 14-day window to add as much money as you like from when you open the account. After the window closes, your money earns tax-free interest until the end of the term, when the account matures.

The terms on fixed rate cash ISAs can vary from one year and go up to seven years and typically, the longer the term of the bond, the higher the rate will be.

However, unlike ordinary savings accounts, most fixed-rate cash ISAs don't let you add money little by little, you need to deposit all the money you want to invest in a lump sum.

Currently, the government has set a £20,000 limit on the amount you can add to your ISAs for the 2022/23 tax year, but you can transfer an old ISA balance to a new ISA provider without affecting this.

You can only open and pay into one cash ISA a year, but if you're fixing your rate for two or more years you can still open a new ISA next year while leaving money earning interest tax-free in the old one.