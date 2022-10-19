A fixed rate cash ISA, sometimes known as a savings bond, is a type of savings account that holds your money for a set period of time, known as the term.
You're paid a fixed interest rate on the amount you have in the ISA for the duration of the term, and money you earn in interest is tax-free.
You can read about how ISAs work here and our in-depth guide on fixed-rate savings bonds here.
Fixed rate cash ISAs work by locking your money away for a set term, during which you earn a fixed rate of interest .
You're given a 14-day window to add as much money as you like from when you open the account. After the window closes, your money earns tax-free interest until the end of the term, when the account matures.
The terms on fixed rate cash ISAs can vary from one year and go up to seven years and typically, the longer the term of the bond, the higher the rate will be.
However, unlike ordinary savings accounts, most fixed-rate cash ISAs don't let you add money little by little, you need to deposit all the money you want to invest in a lump sum.
Currently, the government has set a £20,000 limit on the amount you can add to your ISAs for the 2022/23 tax year, but you can transfer an old ISA balance to a new ISA provider without affecting this.
You can only open and pay into one cash ISA a year, but if you're fixing your rate for two or more years you can still open a new ISA next year while leaving money earning interest tax-free in the old one.
When the term on your fixed rate cash ISA ends, it is said to have “matured”.
Typically your bank or building society will contact you long before it reaches maturity to ask you what you want you to do with your money when the term ends and give you some options to consider.
In most cases, your provider will give you a selection of options to choose from. These could include:
If your fixed-rate cash ISA has matured and you've chosen to cash in your money, follow these three steps.
If you decide on reinvesting your money, it's a good idea to compare the latest rates on offer for a new fixed-rate cash ISA or consider other types of savings accounts or investing products.
You could also speak to a financial adviser for further guidance on what to do.
Our editors pick these deals by weighing several factors such as the interest rate, term, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and others for each product.
Withdrawals are subject to 150 days loss of interest.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.35%
|3.35%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.35%
|3.35%
“This 2 year fixed rate ISA can be opened with just £100. But withdrawing early will lose you 150 days of interest.”
Withdrawals and closure permitted subject to 180 days loss of interest penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4%
|4%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4%
|4%
“Another 2 year fixed rate ISA offering a competitive interest rate. Open with £1,000 but early closure means giving up 6 months of interest.”
Withdrawals and closure are permitted subject to 90 days interest penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.51%
|3.51%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.51%
|3.51%
“This fixed rate ISA offers an almost market leading interest rate. So if you're willing to stash your money away for a year, it's a great option to max out your returns. But if you do withdraw or close early, you'll have to pay the 90 day interest penalty.”
Yes, but only by transferring ISAs from a previous tax year into separate cash ISAs. You can only pay new money into one cash ISA each tax year.
It is a cash ISA that ties your money up for a set term with a fixed interest rate. It is also known as fixed rate cash ISA.
No, unless you close the account down completely, which will result in a large interest penalty based on the full ISA term.
No, once you open a fixed rate cash ISA you will get the rate you signed up for throughout the full term of the account.
Yes, you can transfer ISAs from previous tax years when you open the account, but only if the ISA accepts transfers. Find out more here.