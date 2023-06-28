You may be able to remortgage to a 90% mortgage if you have 10% equity in your property. You can choose a remortgage by using a mortgage broker, who can help you choose a deal based on your personal circumstances.

A broker can also help you understand what your repayments will be depending on the deal and they can help you apply for it.

Remember that mortgage deals with the lowest interest rate might not always be the cheapest deal for you. The lender's additional product fees can end up making your overall mortgage more expensive.