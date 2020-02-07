Compare all mortgages that offer a fixed rate of interest for two years and benefit from monthly repayments that will remain the same for 24 months.
A fixed-rate mortgage is one where your interest rates and repayments stay the same for an agreed period of time. For instance, with a two-year fix, you know exactly what your payments will be for the next 24 months.
Fixed-rate mortgages are more expensive than variable-rate mortgages, but you’re paying for absolute certainty. The risk is that if you fix and then interest rates fall, you could be paying lots more than you need to.
A 2 year fixed rate mortgage is the shortest-term fixed home loan that you can get in the UK. You can also get much longer terms, including five- or even 10-year fixed rates.
If you want to get out of your fixed-rate early, for instance to remortgage and take advantage of lower rates, you usually have to pay a hefty penalty fee. Some lenders will let you overpay on your mortgage penalty-free. Rules vary by lender, but many say you can overpay a maximum of 10% of the outstanding balance each year. This is well worth doing, particularly if rates are rising and your fixed period is coming to an end.
Choosing a mortgage depends on several factors including your risk appetite, what you think will happen to interest rates and how much you like certainty. If you want to know what your repayments will be each month, then fixing is a good option, but you still need to consider how long to fix for. A two-year fix gives you some security, albeit for a short time period.
Shorter fixes are good if you think you might move home fairly soon. Not only will your fixed term end sooner, but the penalties are usually lower if you choose to pay off your mortgage before the term ends.
If you think interest rates will go up over the next few years, then you face a sharp jump in repayments when the deal runs out. Equally, when it's time to remortgage, you usually face fees for doing so.
Longer fixes give you certainty for a lengthier period and mean you’ll remortgage less frequently so those costs will be lower. But fixing for longer usually means signing up to a more expensive deal.
With a variable mortgage, when interest rates drop, mortgage repayments will too. But, with a fixed-rate mortgage, they'll stay the same – as you're locked into your deal. You might then feel like you're paying more than you should be for your mortgage.
Variable rates are also generally cheaper, so if you’re confident rates will stay low, or you can afford small increases in repayments, this might be a better choice for you.
If you want to fix but think interest rates will fall, a shorter fix might be better than a longer one as you can move to a cheaper deal sooner.
Edit your mortgage information to see the most accurate deals for you.
We'll show you deals from over 90 lenders to compare.
Our expert broker partner will assess your eligibility and help you get your deal.
Yes, there are several options available to you when it comes to fixing your mortgage.
Some of the most popular deals are 2 year or 5 year mortgage fixes, but 10 year fixed rate mortgages are also becoming more common due to the uncertain economic climate.
In some cases, you can fix for even longer. If you want absolute certainty, then it’s possible to get a lifetime fixed rate that lasts until your mortgage is fully paid off.
Generally speaking, when deciding which term is best for you – you need to balance risk versus cost. The longer your fix, the more you pay, but the greater the certainty you get in return.
If you decide to go for a two-year deal, it's important to compare mortgage rates available to you.
How much you can borrow will depend on your personal circumstances. Lenders have specific criteria they use, regardless of whether you’re opting for a fixed or variable interest rate.
Banks and building societies will consider how big your deposit is and use a multiple of your monthly salary to determine what they will offer you. Typically, providers offer loans worth four or four-and-a-half times your income. For instance, if you earn £50,000 a year, you should comfortably be able to borrow £200,000.
They’ll also take affordability into account. They’ll look at any other debts and loans and may factor in financial commitments such as child maintenance.
You can use our mortgage calculator to work out roughly how much you might be able to borrow.
Most lenders will consider a mortgage if you have a deposit of 5% or more. Some will even offer you 100%, for instance, if you have a guarantor. That means you don’t necessarily need a large deposit to get a 2 year fixed rate mortgage.
However, the lower your deposit, the higher your LTV will be. And most lenders offer more attractive rates for people with lower LTVs. That means having a big deposit will significantly impact your monthly repayments and your chances of getting a good deal.
The very cheapest 2 year fixed rate mortgage deals are usually only available to people who can put down a huge deposit, such as 40% or more. First-time buyers might be more likely to choose a variable mortgage, to avoid the more expensive deals.
Lots of mortgages will involve a fee when you take them out. Common ones to look for include arrangement fees or a broker fee. There will also be a transfer fee for making sure the money is transferred to your bank account and to the seller (normally via a solicitor).
If a mortgage doesn’t have a fee attached, that usually means you’ll pay higher interest rates. Often, this means saving money at the outset, but it will cost you more in the long run. Calculate carefully to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Mortgage lenders have to include all fees in the Annual Percentage Rate of Charge or APRC, which makes it easier to compare all the options on offer.
Some lenders will waive certain fees if you are remortgaging with them, so this is worth factoring in when your current deal comes to an end. You might also want to consider the size of the fee in comparison to how big your mortgage is.
When choosing a 2 year fixed deal, you generally want to find the lowest interest rate available to you, as this will lead to the smallest repayments available. However, there are some other factors to consider:
The bigger your deposit, the better the rate you’ll get. If your deposit is small, make sure you’re shopping around thoroughly, and consider whether a variable rate might be cheaper for now and then fixing when you later remortgage.
Once your fixed rate comes to an end, you’ll be shifted onto a Standard Variable Rate (SVR). These vary from lender to lender, but they’re often costly – especially if interest rates have risen. Explore remortgaging before your deal ends to avoid expensive tariffs.
Don’t forget to consider fees and charges alongside the headline rate. Things to consider include whether you’re allowed to overpay (and by how much), fees if you want to leave early, valuation fees and arrangement or broker fees.
Certainty and security with fixed repayments for two years
Better rates than other, longer fixes
You’re not locked in for too long and early exit fees are lower
Decent rates on offer for buyers with high deposits
If rates fall, you won’t get lower repayments while you are fixed
Higher interest rates than variable-rate mortgages
If rates rise, you’re only protected for two years then costs will increase
Overpayments are limited and there are often fees for early exits
When your 2 year fixed rate mortgage deal comes to an end, you’ll be moved to the SVR. You don’t have to stay there though, you have several options available:
If you do nothing, you'll automatically be moved to your lender's standard variable rate (SVR). This may be higher than your fixed rate (especially if interest rates have risen), and it will certainly be more expensive than the best variable rates your lender offers, so it’s far from ideal.
You could switch to another mortgage deal with your existing lender. This could be another fixed rate mortgage or a variable rate deal. Speak to your lender a few months before your 2-year deal ends to discuss your options.
You could remortgage by switching your mortgage to another lender. Make sure you shop around to see what’s available and make sure you take any valuation fees or arrangement fees into account when choosing.
The key point is not to simply accept what your current lender is offering – and do your research to see what deals you can get. This can save you thousands of pounds, so it’s worth setting aside the time. Use comparison tables and brokers to find the lowest rates, but factor in any charges for applying for a new deal.
Fixing your mortgage rate for two years is a good way to lock in consistent mortgage costs without worrying about longer-term changes to interest rates. ”Nisha Vaidya, Mortgage Editor
Yes, but your lender may charge you fees for doing this. This is known as an early redemption charge (ERC). If you are trying to switch to another mortgage deal, this charge could be less than the savings you expect to make by switching so do your sums carefully.
Most lenders offer 10 year fixed rate mortgage deals, but whether you can get them will depend on whether you meet the provider's lending criteria. A 10 year fixed rate mortgage typically comes with higher interest charges than a 2 year fixed rate mortgage. You can even get lifetime fixed deals, but these are expensive.
It depends on your circumstances. Find out the difference between each mortgage type so you can choose the best mortgage rate for you. Typically, fixed rates are more expensive, but they give you better certainty. Variable rates start cheaper, but costs can escalate if interest rates rise. You may even be better off on a standard variable rate if you intend to move home or remortgage in the near future.
No, some lenders offer mortgages with no fees, but the interest rate may be higher as a result.
Some lenders offer mortgages with no fees, but the interest rate may be higher as a result. The vast majority do charge fees, so make sure this is factored into your calculations. Check the total cost of the mortgage over the two years to find the cheapest deal.
Fixed-rate mortgages offer the security of knowing how much you will pay each month for a set period like 2, 3, 5 or 10 years, even if other mortgage rates go up. Compare all fixed mortgages here.Read More
Compare the best 5 year fixed rate mortgages that have their interest rate fixed for five years to ensure your payments remain the same. Compare leading providers to find the best rates for you.Read More
Remortgage with a 5 year fixed rate mortgage to keep your repayments flat for the next half-decade. Find the best rates and cheapest costs with our comparison.Read More
Compare mortgages with a 10 year fixed interest rate from leading providers. This will ensure your repayments will remain the same for the coming decade which can potentially save you money.Read More
Choosing a mortgage with the right type of interest rate can save you money and make sure you get a deal you can afford. Here are the differences between fixed, variable, tracker and capped mortgages.Read More
Compare all lifetime mortgages and find the best lifetime mortgage rates, which can release the value of your home with a loan that is only repaid, along with the interest charged, once your property is sold.Read More
Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.